Atlantic 10 Tournament 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

The 48th installment of the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament gets underway on Tuesday from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. This season, the conference looks in line for multiple bids to the NCAA tournament, but there is always a chance that some dreams are dashed in Brooklyn over the next few days.

As things stand, the Dayton Flyers are the only ranked team in the field, checking in at No. 25 in the AP Poll released on March 4. Dayton finished the regular season with a 24-6 overall record, the best of any team in the conference. They are also ranked 29th in Ken Pomeroy’s Adjusted Efficiency Margin, and No. 21 in the NET rankings. However, Dayton has some work to do if they are going to book their ticket to the tournament. They will enter the A10 tournament as the No. 3 seed in the conference, looking up at both Loyola Chicago and Richmond in the bracket, as both teams had a better conference record.

Richmond enters the A10 as the No. 1 seed in the tournament, with a 15-3 record in the conference. That was matched by Loyola Chicago, but a win over the Ramblers way back on January 9 — the only meeting between the two teams this year — gives the Spiders the top seed in the conference. Richmond is led by senior guard Jordan King, who averaged a career-best 18.5 ppg this season.

The Ramblers posted the same exact records as Richmond this season (23-8 overall, 15-3 in the conference) but should they miss out on the NCAA tournament they may look back at that January 9 loss to the Spiders as the reason why. Instead of entering the tournament as the top seed, now they’re facing a potential showdown with Dayton in the Semifinals. Guard Desmond Watson is a focus for Loyola Chicago, as he led the Ramblers with 13 ppg and 4.6 rpg.

2024 men’s Atlantic 10 tournament bracket

Here is the 2024 Atlantic 10 bracket. You can also view the A10 bracket on the tournament website.

2024 men’s Atlantic 10 tournament schedule

March 12 First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Fordham vs. No. 13 Davidson, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 La Salle vs. No 15 George Washington, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 Rhode Island vs. No. 14 Saint Louis, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 13 Second Round

Game 4: No. 8 George Mason vs. No. 9 Saint Joseph’s, 11:30 a.m. ET, USA Network

Game 5: No. 5 VCU vs. Game 1 Winner, 2:00 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 6: No. 7 St. Bonaventure vs. Game 2 Winner, 5:00 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 7: No. 6 Duquesne vs. Game 3 Winner, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network

March 14 Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 1 Richmond vs. Game 4 Winner, 11:30 a.m. ET, USA Network

Game 9: No. 4 Massachusetts vs. Game 5 Winner, 2:00 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 10: No. 2 Loyola Chicago vs. Game 6 Winner, 5:00 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 11: No. 3 Dayton vs. Game 7 Winner, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network

March 16 Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

March 17 Championship

Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS