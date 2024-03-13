SEC Tournament 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

Just how many teams out of the SEC are headed to the Big Dance?

We will get a clearer picture over the next week.

The 2024 SEC Conference tournament gets underway on Wednesday from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. As conference tournaments begin, the SEC looks to have as many as seven teams in the field. According to the latest analysis from Chris Dobbertean at Blogging the Bracket these teams — Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida, and Mississippi State — are likely in the field. Out of those teams five are ranked in the AP Top 25 (Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, and South Carolina) and all seven are ranked in the top 68 teams according to Ken Pomeroy, as is Texas A&M.

Tennessee enters the tournament as the top-seeded team in the conference, thanks to their 14-4 record in SEC play. However, a number of teams finished just a game behind them in the conference: Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, and South Carolina all finished at 13-5 in the SEC.

Of course, the beauty of March is that a team — or teams — could crash the party. Deep runs from LSU and/or Mississippi could give the selection committee some headaches as the SEC tournament unfolds.

Finally, if you are more of an NBA fan, you might want to keep an eye on the SEC tournament anyway. Kentucky alone had a trio of players in the first round of Ricky O’Donnell’s latest mock draft including guard Rob Dillingham, who is seeing his stock soar as the tournament looms.

Here at SB Nation we will have it all covered for you every step of the way.

2024 men’s SEC tournament bracket

Here is the 2024 SEC tournament bracket. You can also view the SEC’s backet on the conference tournament website.

2024 men’s SEC tournament schedule

March 13 First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 7:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Missouri, 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

March 14 Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No 9 Mississippi State, 1:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 Winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Mississippi, 7:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Florida vs. Game 2 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

March 15 Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Game 3 Winner, 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Auburn vs. Game 4 Winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 6 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

March 16 Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

March 17 Championship

Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner, 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN