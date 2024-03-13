Complete March Madness schedule for the men’s 2024 NCAA tournament

The 2024 NCAA men’s tournament will begin with the First Four games being played on Tuesday, March 19 in Dayton, Ohio. The tournament’s first round games will start on Thursday, March 21 and continue through Friday. The entire tournament bracket will be revealed during the selection show on March 17 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

A total of 68 teams will make the tournament field. Of those 64, 32 are automatic qualifiers from conference tournament winners. Here we are tracking a complete list of automatic bids for the 2024 tournament. Plus, we break down the 5 biggest questions of championship week.

This year’s Final Four will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here is the complete schedule for March Madness 2024:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This year’s tournament will take place in 14 different locations.

2024 NCAA men’s tournament locations ROUND CITY VENUE DATES ROUND CITY VENUE DATES First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena March 19 - 20 First/Second Brooklyn. N.Y. Barclays Center March 22 -24 First/Second Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center March 21 - 23 First/Second Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 22 - 24 First/Second Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center March 21 - 23 First/Second Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena March 21 -23 First/Second Salt Lake City Delta Center March 21 - 23 First/Second Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 22 - 24 First/Second Memphis, Tenn. FedExForum March 22 - 24 East Regional Boston TD Garden March 28 - 30 South Regional Dallas American Airlines Center March 29 -31 Midwest Regional Detroit Little Caesars Arena March 29 - 31 West Regional Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena March 28 - 30

Last year, UConn won the national championship with the Huskies defeated San Diego State, 76-59. You can bet on the NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.