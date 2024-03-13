Big Ten Tournament 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

This is the final year of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament as we know it.

Next season the conference will expand to 18 teams, as the Big Ten welcomes new members UCLA, Washington, Oregon, and USC. While all 14 teams currently in the conference participate in the tournament, next season the expanded conference will see the tournament field expand to 15, leaving three schools watching from home along with the rest of us.

But that is a matter for another time.

Because ahead of us, a number of teams are fighting for their NCAA tournament lives during Conference Championship Week, and the Big Ten is no exception. Purdue, Illinois, and Wisconsin are likely locks out of the Big Ten, and both Michigan State and Northwestern can feel pretty good about their chances absent a disaster in the Big Ten tournament. The Spartans currently check in at No. 19 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings (as well as No. 24 in the NET rankings) while the Wildcats sit at No. 42 in Pomeroy’s rankings, and at No. 50 in the NET rankings.

From there it gets a little tricky. Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio State, and Minnesota are the four teams likely sitting on the bubble ahead of the tournament, which starts later today from the Target Center in Minnesota. Nebraska probably feels the best about their chances — wins over Purdue and Michigan State help their case — and the Cornhuskers sit at No. 32 in Pomeroy’s rankings, as well as 37th in the NET rankings. But all four teams will want to put on a good display this week to solidify their position.

One final note, the first two games will be broadcast on Peacock, for the first time in tournament history.

2024 men’s Big Ten tournament bracket

Here is the 2024 Big Ten men’s tournament bracket. You can also view the bracket on the tournament website.

2024 men’s Big Ten tournament schedule

March 13 First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Maryland vs. No 13 Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Michigan, 25 minutes after Game 1, Peacock

March 14 Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Minnesota, 12:00 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Winner Game 1, 25 minutes after Game 3, Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Indiana vs. Winner Game 2, 25 minutes after Game 5, Big Ten Network

March 15 Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Purdue vs. Winner Game 3, 12:00 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 Northwestern vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes after Game 7, Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Illinois vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Nebraska vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes after Game 9, Big Ten Network

March 16 Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 12:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 11, CBS

March 17 Championship

Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS