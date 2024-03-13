Pac-12 Tournament 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

In 1915 four colleges — California, Oregon, Washington, and Oregon Agricultural College (now Oregon State) — joined forces to create the Pacific Coast Conference. That conference grew over time to be known as the Pac-10 and eventually, the Pac-12.

That run, at least on the hardwood, comes to a close over the next few days as the final Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament gets underway at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The teams are headed in very different directions next season. Four schools (Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA) are headed to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah are off to the Big 12. California and Stanford are headed to the ACC — yes that still stands for Atlantic Coast Conference — while Washington State and Oregon State will play for at least the next two years in the West Coast Conference.

Before that all happens, however, there is a tournament to be played. Arizona goes into the history books as the final No. 1 seed in Pac-12 men’s tournament play, as the Wildcats finished the year with a 24-7 overall record, and a 15-5 record in the conference. Ranked No 6 in the AP Top 25, the Wildcats are likely already in the field. So too are the Cougars, as Washington State finished the year 23-8 (14-6 in the Pac-12) and are ranked 22nd in the latest AP poll.

According to Blogging the Bracket two other teams — Colorado and Utah — enter the final Pac-12 tournament sitting squarely on the bubble. Colorado finished with a 22-9 record, and sitting 27th in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings — as well as 27 in the NET rankings — the Buffaloes are probably in the field. As for the Utes, they rank 51st at KenPom and 52nd in the NET rankings, so a win in the first round over Arizona State probably goes a long way.

There are a few teams that are probably on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA tournament, but a few wins in Las Vegas could push them into the field. Oregon (20-11 overall, 69th in KenPom), and Washington (17-14 overall, 60 in KenPom) are the two teams to watch in this category.

It all gets underway Wednesday from Las Vegas, and SB Nation will have you covered every step of the way.

2024 men’s Pac-12 tournament bracket

Here is the 2024 Pac-12 men’s tournament bracket. You can also view the bracket on the tournament website.

2024 men’s Pac-12 tournament schedule

March 13 First Round

Game 1: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC, 3:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 California vs. No. 10 Stanford, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 Utah vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

March 14 Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 1 Arizona vs. Winner Game 1, 3:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 4 Oregon vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 2 Washington State vs. Winner Game 3, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 8: No. 3 Colorado vs. Winner Game 4, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

March 15 Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 8:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1

March 16 Championship

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 9:00 p.m. ET, FOX