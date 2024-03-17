Selection Sunday 2024 live stream: How to watch, time, TV schedule, and which teams are already in

In just a few days, we will know the full field for the 2024 men’s basketball NCAA tournament. While nearly half of this year’s field is set, given the results of conference tournaments, no one knows what each team will face on their own potential path to the Final Four.

Who are some teams that will be sweating the announcement? As always, there are a number of teams that will be worried until they hear their names called on Selection Sunday. One such team? Indiana State. The Sycamores lost to Drake in the Missouri Valley Championship game, a loss that could see Indiana State on the outside looking in Sunday night. While some analysts believe Indiana State could be among the final four teams in the field, others have the Sycamores among the teams left out.

Some teams in the Atlantic 10 will be sweating this weekend as well. In the A10 conference tournament all four of the top seeds — Richmond, Loyola Chicago, Dayton, and Massachusetts — all lost. All four should be in the field, but results in other conference tournaments could see one or more knocked out of the Big Dance.

Then there are teams like Wake Forest and Iowa. Both teams were on the bubble heading into their respective conference tournaments, and losses on Thursday could see their bubbles burst on Sunday evening.

It will all be announced on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

While plenty of potential at-large teams can already confidently say they’re in the big dance, who they end up playing is a huge piece of the puzzle. We’ll see what the entire field looks like for the 2024 men’s NCAA tournament when the bracket is unveiled on Sunday night. Here’s how you can watch the announcement.

How to watch Selection Sunday

Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: CBS/ESPN

Live online streaming on fuboTV , NCAA.com , Paramount+, and ESPN+ and others

What teams have an auto bid to the 2024 men’s NCAA tournament?

Going into Selection Sunday, these are the teams that already clinched their spot: