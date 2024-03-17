NCAA men’s bracket 2024: The full ranking seed list, from No. 1 to No. 68

The full field of 68 teams is now set for the 2024 men’s NCAA basketball tournament.

As you begin filling out your brackets, you might want to consider how the selection committee stacked the entire field. For those chalk-driven enthusiasts, we have you covered here, with the rankings of all 68 teams in the field.

Starting at the top, Connecticut enters as the top-seeded team in the field, coming off an impressive season and a run to the Big East title. The Huskies will look to be the first team to repeat as champions since the 2006-2007 Florida Gators accomplished that feat. The other No. 1 seeds in the field? Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina.

Of course, the beauty of March Madness lies in the bracket busters, and prognosticators are already working to identify potential Cinderella stories. An early favorite for an upset? James Madison in the South over Wisconsin. The Dukes enter the tournament with an impressive 31-3 record, and Seth Davis on the CBS “Selection Show” identified James Madison as a team that he has reaching the Sweet Sixteen. Another 30-win team to watch for an upset? McNeese State, who will put their 30-3 record on the line as a No. 12 seed against Gonzaga, a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region on Thursday.

If you’re looking for the complete bracket for 2024, you can find it here — or if you’re looking for some expert predictions, we have you covered here. Instead we’re looking at the complete rankings of the teams from 1-68, if you are looking to go all chalk this year with your picks.

1. Connecticut (31-3)

2. Houston (30-4)

3. Purdue (29-4)

4. North Carolina (27-7)

5. Tennessee (24-8)

6. Arizona (25-8)

7. Marquette (25-9)

8. Iowa State (27-7)

9. Baylor (23-10)

10. Creighton (23-9)

11. Kentucky (23-9)

12. Illinois (26-8)

13. Duke (24-8)

14. Kansas (22-10)

15. Auburn (27-7)

16. Alabama (21-11)

17. BYU (23-10)

18. San Diego State (24-10)

19. Wisconsin (22-13)

20. Saint Mary’s (CA) (26-7)

21. Gonzaga (25-7)

22. Clemson (21-11)

23. Texas Tech (23-10)

24. South Carolina (26-7)

25. Florida (24-11)

26. Washington State (24-9)

27. Texas (20-12)

28. Dayton (24-7)

29. Nebraska (23-10)

30. Utah State (27-6)

31. Florida Atlantic (25-8)

32. Mississippi State (21-13)

33. Michigan State (19-14)

34. Texas A&M (20-14)

35. TCU (21-12)

36. Northwestern (21-11)

37. Nevada (26-7)

38. Boise State (22-10)

39. Colorado (24-10)

40. Drake (28-6)

41. Virginia (23-11)

42. New Mexico (26-9)

43. Oregon (23-11)

44. Colorado State (24-10)

45. N.C. State (22-14)

46. Duquesne (24-11)

47. Grand Canyon (29-4)

48. James Madison (31-3)

49. McNeese State (30-3)

50. UAB (23-11)

51. Vermont (28-6)

52. Yale (22-9)

53. Samford (29-5)

54. Charleston (27-7)

55. Oakland (23-11)

56. Akron (24-10)

57. Morehead State (26-8)

58. Colgate (25-9)

59. Long Beach State (21-14)

60. Western Kentucky (22-11)

61. South Dakota State (22-12)

62. Saint Peter’s (19-13)

63. Longwood (21-13)

64. Stetson (22-12)

65. Montana State (17-17)

66. Grambling State (20-14)

67. Howard (18-16)

68. Wagner (16-15)