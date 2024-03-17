NCAA men’s tournament 2024: Full field revealed with bracket loaded with contenders

The field for the 2024 men’s NCAA basketball tournament is now set.
Before you start filling out your brackets — and we will have everything you need to get that done here at SB Nation — let’s look at the entire field, top to bottom.
Starting at the top, three of the teams in the field are hoping for some redemption from a season ago. North Carolina entered the 2022-2023 season as the preseason No. 1, but failed to make the tournament. Purdue found themselves just the second No. 1 seed to lose their opening game, and Houston failed to reach the Sweet Sixteen after being the second-overall seed.
Then there is Connecticut. The Huskies are hoping to become just the second team to repeat as champions since the 2006-2007 Florida Gators were able to accomplish that feat.
Here is a look at the full 2024 NCAA men’s tournament field.
East Region
1. Connecticut (31-3)
16. Stetson (22-12)
8. Florida Atlantic (25-8)
9. Northwestern (21-11)
5. San Diego State (24-10)
12. UAB (23-11)
4. Auburn (27-7)
13. Yale (22-9)
6. BYU (23-10)
11. Duquesne (24-11)
3. Illinois (26-8)
14. Morehead State (26-8)
7. Washington State (24-9)
10. Drake (28-6)
2. Iowa State (27-7)
15. South Dakota State (22-12)
West Region
1. North Carolina (27-7)
16. Howard (18-16) or Wagner (16-15)
8. Mississippi State (21-13)
9. Michigan State (19-14)
5. Saint Mary’s (26-7)
12. Grand Canyon (29-4)
4. Alabama (21-11)
13. Charleston (27-7)
6. Clemson (21-11)
11. New Mexico (26-9)
3. Baylor (23-10)
14. Colgate (25-9)
7. Dayton (24-7)
10. Nevada (26-7)
2. Arizona (25-8)
15. Long Beach State (21-14)
The winner of the East Region will face the winner of the West Region in the Final Four.
Midwest Region
1. Purdue (29-4)
16. Montana State (17-17) or Grambling State (20-14)
8. Utah State (27-6)
9. TCU (21-12)
5. Gonzaga (25-7)
12. McNeese State (30-3)
4. Kansas (22-10)
13. Samford (29-5)
6. South Carolina (26-7)
11. Oregon (23-11)
3. Creighton (23-9)
14. Akron (24-10)
7. Texas (20-12)
10. Virginia (23-11) or Colorado State (24-10)
2. Tennessee (24-8)
15. Saint Peter’s (19-13)
South Region
1. Houston (30-4)
16. Longwood (21-13)
8. Nebraska (23-10)
9. Texas A&M (20-14)
5. Wisconsin (22-13)
12. James Madison (31-3)
4. Duke (24-8)
13. Vermont (28-6)
6. Texas Tech (23-10)
11. N.C. State (22-14)
3. Kentucky (23-9)
14. Oakland (23-11)
7. Florida (24-11)
10. Boise State (22-10) or Colorado (24-10)
2. Marquette (25-9)
15. Western Kentucky (22-11)
The winner of the Midwest Region will meet the winner of the South Region in the Final Four.
