NCAA men’s tournament 2024: Full field revealed with bracket loaded with contenders

The field for the 2024 men’s NCAA basketball tournament is now set.

Before you start filling out your brackets — and we will have everything you need to get that done here at SB Nation — let’s look at the entire field, top to bottom.

Starting at the top, three of the teams in the field are hoping for some redemption from a season ago. North Carolina entered the 2022-2023 season as the preseason No. 1, but failed to make the tournament. Purdue found themselves just the second No. 1 seed to lose their opening game, and Houston failed to reach the Sweet Sixteen after being the second-overall seed.

Then there is Connecticut. The Huskies are hoping to become just the second team to repeat as champions since the 2006-2007 Florida Gators were able to accomplish that feat.

Here is a look at the full 2024 NCAA men’s tournament field.

East Region

1. Connecticut (31-3)

16. Stetson (22-12)

8. Florida Atlantic (25-8)

9. Northwestern (21-11)

5. San Diego State (24-10)

12. UAB (23-11)

4. Auburn (27-7)

13. Yale (22-9)

6. BYU (23-10)

11. Duquesne (24-11)

3. Illinois (26-8)

14. Morehead State (26-8)

7. Washington State (24-9)

10. Drake (28-6)

2. Iowa State (27-7)

15. South Dakota State (22-12)

West Region

1. North Carolina (27-7)

16. Howard (18-16) or Wagner (16-15)

8. Mississippi State (21-13)

9. Michigan State (19-14)

5. Saint Mary’s (26-7)

12. Grand Canyon (29-4)

4. Alabama (21-11)

13. Charleston (27-7)

6. Clemson (21-11)

11. New Mexico (26-9)

3. Baylor (23-10)

14. Colgate (25-9)

7. Dayton (24-7)

10. Nevada (26-7)

2. Arizona (25-8)

15. Long Beach State (21-14)

The winner of the East Region will face the winner of the West Region in the Final Four.

Midwest Region

1. Purdue (29-4)

16. Montana State (17-17) or Grambling State (20-14)

8. Utah State (27-6)

9. TCU (21-12)

5. Gonzaga (25-7)

12. McNeese State (30-3)

4. Kansas (22-10)

13. Samford (29-5)

6. South Carolina (26-7)

11. Oregon (23-11)

3. Creighton (23-9)

14. Akron (24-10)

7. Texas (20-12)

10. Virginia (23-11) or Colorado State (24-10)

2. Tennessee (24-8)

15. Saint Peter’s (19-13)

South Region

1. Houston (30-4)

16. Longwood (21-13)

8. Nebraska (23-10)

9. Texas A&M (20-14)

5. Wisconsin (22-13)

12. James Madison (31-3)

4. Duke (24-8)

13. Vermont (28-6)

6. Texas Tech (23-10)

11. N.C. State (22-14)

3. Kentucky (23-9)

14. Oakland (23-11)

7. Florida (24-11)

10. Boise State (22-10) or Colorado (24-10)

2. Marquette (25-9)

15. Western Kentucky (22-11)

The winner of the Midwest Region will meet the winner of the South Region in the Final Four.