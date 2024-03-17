 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

NCAA men’s tournament 2024: Full field revealed with bracket loaded with contenders

Here is a look at the full field for the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament

By Mark Schofield
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal-Wisconsin vs Purdue Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The field for the 2024 men’s NCAA basketball tournament is now set.

Before you start filling out your brackets — and we will have everything you need to get that done here at SB Nation — let’s look at the entire field, top to bottom.

Starting at the top, three of the teams in the field are hoping for some redemption from a season ago. North Carolina entered the 2022-2023 season as the preseason No. 1, but failed to make the tournament. Purdue found themselves just the second No. 1 seed to lose their opening game, and Houston failed to reach the Sweet Sixteen after being the second-overall seed.

Then there is Connecticut. The Huskies are hoping to become just the second team to repeat as champions since the 2006-2007 Florida Gators were able to accomplish that feat.

Here is a look at the full 2024 NCAA men’s tournament field.

East Region

1. Connecticut (31-3)
16. Stetson (22-12)

8. Florida Atlantic (25-8)
9. Northwestern (21-11)

5. San Diego State (24-10)
12. UAB (23-11)

4. Auburn (27-7)
13. Yale (22-9)

6. BYU (23-10)
11. Duquesne (24-11)

3. Illinois (26-8)
14. Morehead State (26-8)

7. Washington State (24-9)
10. Drake (28-6)

2. Iowa State (27-7)
15. South Dakota State (22-12)

West Region

1. North Carolina (27-7)
16. Howard (18-16) or Wagner (16-15)

8. Mississippi State (21-13)
9. Michigan State (19-14)

5. Saint Mary’s (26-7)
12. Grand Canyon (29-4)

4. Alabama (21-11)
13. Charleston (27-7)

6. Clemson (21-11)
11. New Mexico (26-9)

3. Baylor (23-10)
14. Colgate (25-9)

7. Dayton (24-7)
10. Nevada (26-7)

2. Arizona (25-8)
15. Long Beach State (21-14)

The winner of the East Region will face the winner of the West Region in the Final Four.

Midwest Region

1. Purdue (29-4)
16. Montana State (17-17) or Grambling State (20-14)

8. Utah State (27-6)
9. TCU (21-12)

5. Gonzaga (25-7)
12. McNeese State (30-3)

4. Kansas (22-10)
13. Samford (29-5)

6. South Carolina (26-7)
11. Oregon (23-11)

3. Creighton (23-9)
14. Akron (24-10)

7. Texas (20-12)
10. Virginia (23-11) or Colorado State (24-10)

2. Tennessee (24-8)
15. Saint Peter’s (19-13)

South Region

1. Houston (30-4)
16. Longwood (21-13)

8. Nebraska (23-10)
9. Texas A&M (20-14)

5. Wisconsin (22-13)
12. James Madison (31-3)

4. Duke (24-8)
13. Vermont (28-6)

6. Texas Tech (23-10)
11. N.C. State (22-14)

3. Kentucky (23-9)
14. Oakland (23-11)

7. Florida (24-11)
10. Boise State (22-10) or Colorado (24-10)

2. Marquette (25-9)
15. Western Kentucky (22-11)

The winner of the Midwest Region will meet the winner of the South Region in the Final Four.

Next Up In Men's College Basketball

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the SB Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your sports news from SB Nation