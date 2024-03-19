March Madness’ top-50 players in 2024 men’s NCAA tournament, ranked

March Madness feels like the culmination of a lifelong journey for so many of the athletes who have dedicated their lives to the game of basketball. Fans don’t don’t see the long hours in the gym spent honing their skills and their bodies, but when the NCAA tournament comes around, suddenly the whole country is invested in the outcome of these games.

The 2024 men’s NCAA tournament is here, and with it comes the opportunity of a lifetime for college basketball players to become legends for their schools and their hometowns. College hoops has changed in many ways over the last few years with the transfer portal and NIL turning the sport upside down, but the magic of March Madness never goes away.

SB Nation has been ranking the 50 best players in the men’s NCAA tournament for years. Read our previous lists from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2023 here. These are the top players in the 2024 men’s tournament, ranked by us.

50. Great Osobor, F, Utah State

The Mountain West’s Player of the Year, Osobor is a dominant forward who nearly averages a double-double (18.0 points, 9.2 rebounds). He’s quick for his 6’8 250-pound frame and gets a lot of buckets on pick-and-rolls, but is strong enough to bully lanky defenders in the post. He loves to bait defenders into fouls; only three players in the nation have shot more free throws than him this season. If Utah State gets Osobor involved early, they could swing the game from the free throw line. — Adam Ward

49. Augustas Marčiulionis, G, St. Mary’s

Son of Šarūnas, Augustas was named the WCC Player of the Year in the Gaels run to the conference championship, only the second time in the last 11 years that a team not named Gonzaga claimed the title. His defensive chops are well known, but he’s developed into a fantastic and versatile scorer over the season. If the Gaels are to make it into the second weekend for the first time in nearly 15 years, Augustas will be the main reason why. — AW

48. Jalen Blackmon, G, Stetson

The Stetson Hatters are in the Big Dance for the first time in school history, and guard Jalen Blackmon is a huge reason why. Blackmon averaged 21.5 points per game this season, tenth-best in the nation. The Hatters offense runs through him, as Blackmon has taken 32.6 percent of Stetson’s shots this year, the 30th highest rate in the nation. He saved his best for last, scoring a career-high 43 points in the ASUN Championship Game against Austin Peay, but he might need to double that if the Hatters are going to upset UConn. — Mark Schofield

47. Keisei Tominaga, G, Nebraska

The Huskers’ leading scorer, Tominaga is a 6’2 guard who some are calling the “Japanese Steph Curry”: He wears No. 30, plays with an infectious confidence, and has a reputation for pulling up from anywhere on the court. As an 8-seed, Nebraska will have a tough path to a deep run in this tournament, but if they pull off an upset, Tominaga is a sleeper pick to become a household name this March. - AW

46. Max Abmas, G, Texas

Yep, he’s back. The 2021 NCAA scoring leader who put his name on the map by taking Oral Roberts to the Sweet Sixteen three years ago is now a fifth year senior on a talented Texas squad. His scoring and efficiency have dipped slightly in the move to the Big 12, but he’s still an incredibly dangerous scoring threat and has plenty of experience lighting up the scoreboard this time of year. - AW

45. Myles Rice, G, Washington State

The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Rice is a dangerous scorer, solid facilitator, and crafty defender. His 15.1 points and 1.6 steals per game pace the Cougs on both sides of the court, and his direction of their glacial offense will dictate how far Wazzu can go in the tourney. His shot has cooled off as of late (he’s missed 22 consecutive three-pointers coming into the tournament) but prior to that he was shooting nearly 35% from deep this season. He’s also a cancer survivor, just one of the many things Washington State has had to overcome to get to the tourney for the first time since 2008. - AW

44. Riley Minix, G, Morehead State

Minix might be one of the most dominant offensive players in the nation. The 6’7 senior has scored over 20 points in all but one game since February, is top 25 in the country in both points and rebounds per game, and also boasts a solid outside shot. The Eagles have one of the more stifling defenses in the country, but have not played well against other tournament teams. If Minix gets loose and takes over though, anything can happen. - AW

43. Jared McCain, G, Duke

Jared McCain might be best known for his huge presence on TikTok — the Duke guard has over two million followers — but his play on the court is a reason to know him this March. One of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class, McCain committed to Duke and has been an impact player as a freshman this season, averaging 13.4 points this year. He’s one of the best pure shooters in this tournament, and could be a first round NBA draft pick come June. Kyle Filipowski gets the bulk of attention when it comes to Duke, but McCain is another player to watch. - MS

42. Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

In the resurgence of the Florida Gator basketball team, guard Walter Clayton Jr. has played a major role. The transfer from Iona is back in his home state, and has given the Gators steady point guard play. Clayton Jr. averages 17.1 points per game, to go along with a 36.3% three point stroke and a KenPom efficiency ranking that places him in the top 20 in the SEC. If Clayton Jr. is allowed to get hot from behind the arc, he can light teams up in the catch and shoot game (see: 27 points and 7-13 from deep in a January win over Kentucky). His shooting stroke will be one to watch as the Gators look to make a deep run. — JP Acosta

41. L.J. Cryer, G, Houston

L.J. Cryer won a national title as a reserve guard for Baylor. Now he’ll look to win a second title in his first season with the Houston Cougars. The guard comes off a 2022-2023 campaign that saw him earn All-Big-12 honors a season ago, and he stepped into the Houston lineup and let the team with 15.3 points per game. If he gets hot, watch out. He led the Cougars by shooting at a 39% rate from three-point land, and knocked down six threes on 6-for-11 behind the arc in Houston’s Big 12 semifinal win over Texas Tech. — MS

40. Jalen Bridges, F, Baylor

Transferring from West Virginia was the best thing to happen to Jalen Bridges. Since arriving at Baylor in 2022 he’s blossomed to become one of the best swing forwards in college basketball. A do-everything player, Bridges is a tidy scorer, a solid rebounder, and has a deep shot which has gotten better year-over-year. The big issue with his game is consistency. One game Bridges will be a 20+ point scorer dominating off the glass, the next he’ll seemingly disappear. However, if he can find his form in the tournament Baylor could be dancing longer than most expect. — James Dator

39. Shahada Wells, G, McNeese

The McNeese Cowboys are dancing for the first time since 2002, and you’re going to want to keep an eye on their star Shahada Wells. A senior transfer from TCU, Wells averages 17.5 points per game and shoots 40% from three point range. More importantly he ranks second in the nation in steals per game. When McNeese upset Michigan in Ann Arbor in December, it was behind Wells’ 30 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals. — AW

38. Trey Alexander, G, Creighton

After Creighton came painfully close to reaching the Final Four last season, the Bluejays knew they were getting the majority of their team back minus one major piece: starting point guard Ryan Nembhard, who followed his brother’s footsteps by transferring to Gonzaga. That meant Trey Alexander would slide over from the two to become Creighton’s new primary ball handler. The junior guard has handled the transition with aplomb, improving his assist rate by nearly 10 percentage points while also averaging a career-high in scoring. His off-balance buzzer-beater against Villanova was one of the best moments of Creighton’s season, and he’s ready for more in March. — Ricky O’Donnell

37. Tyson Walker, G, Michigan State

Walker is a graduate transfer from Northeastern. He made second-team All-Big 10 for the second consecutive season. Walker has bounced back and forth from a pure passing point guard to a scoring guard. He’s been more of a combo guard this season for the Spartans. Walker will challenge you defensively, and there’s a good chance he’ll pick your pocket. And when the Spartans need a big shot, the ball finds Walker. He is as consistent as it gets and as he showed against the Hoosiers, can explode for 30 points. — Kyle Posey

36. Oso Ighodaro, C, Marquette

Ighodaro has grown into one of the best big men in the country on his own terms during his four-year career at Marquette. He’s followed his breakout junior season with an even better senior year, taking on more responsibility as a scorer for the Golden Eagles. Ighodaro can beat teams in so many different ways. He’s always a threat to hammer home a vicious dunk off a hard roll to the basket. He has a nice little push shot from the short mid-range area. He can attack the offensive glass, or set his teammates up as a passer in dribble-handoffs. He’ll face bigger and stronger centers if Marquette goes on a deep tournament run, but his jack-of-all-trades skill set around the basket and funky finishing ability makes him a difficult matchup in any situation. — ROD

35. Anton Watson, C, Gonzaga

Strong frontcourt play has been a hallmark of recent Gonzaga teams, and senior center Anton Watson has become the Zags’ most-reliable player since Chet Holmgren left in 2022. Stepping out of Holgrem’s massive shadow, nobody will confuse Watson for the same level of superstar — but he’s developed into a reliable two-way player who is functionally great at everything. A solid scorer in a paint, a tenacious rebounder, and someone who added a surprisingly reliable three ball this year (40.4%), any chances Gonzaga have to advance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament hinge on whether Watson can anchor his team in the middle. — JD

34. Johnell Davis, G, FAU

One of the heroes from FAU’s Final Four run last year, Davis and the Owls are back in the same spot looking to make another run. Davis is one of the more underrated players in college basketball, despite winning Co-Player of the Year in the AAC. Davis averages 18.2 points per game, and adds on 6.3 rebounds for an Owls team that prioritizes ball movement and team play. Davis’ ability to create in one-on-one opportunities lifts the Owls’ floor, and in the NCAA tournament, great guard play can get you far. In order to overcome some of their defensive issues, Davis will have to keep his high level of play up. — JP

33. Donovan Dent, G, New Mexico

On a team with ball-dominant senior guards in Jaelen House and Jamal Marshburn Jr., New Mexico is at its best when their offense runs through sophomore guard Donovan Dent. Listed at 6’2, 170 pounds, he’s a gifted passer with natural instincts that get New Mexico a good look after a good look. He gets to his right or left attacking downhill and, unlike House and Mashburn Jr., can finish above the rim.

Dent can also play off the ball and excel in catch-and-shoot situations. Dent is shooting 37.5 percent from three on 40 attempts. Free throw shooting and turnovers are what’s holding Dent back from being higher on this list, but he’s also a sophomore. Don’t be surprised to see New Mexico make a run in the tournament with their backcourt trio led by Dent. — KP

32. Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State

Lipsey first emerged for Iowa State a year ago as a smaller but super athletic guard who could generate paint touches at will and rip the ball away from weaker guards. There was only one problem: he couldn’t shoot at all. Lipsey got in the gym and fixed his jumper this summer, and it’s made him one of the most impactful all-around guards in America. He remains one of the great point of attack defenders out there, with a monstrous 5.1 percent steal rate that ranks No. 6 in DI. After going on 5-of-25 from three-point range a year ago, Lipsey knocked down 39-of-103 shots (37.9 percent) entering the tournament this year. He still wants to play drive and kick basketball, but now he won’t turn down an open shot if he gets one. — ROD

31. N’Faly Dante, C, Oregon

Oregon big man N’Faly Dante is a matchup nightmare. The 6’11 center with a 7’5 wingspan towers over most competitors and makes it near-impossible to stop him under the rim. Dante isn’t much of a creator, like most big men, but when he’s set up there are few better finishers in college basketball. This season he shot 70.2 percent from the field (No. 13 in America), while also being an incredible defensive rebounder with a knack for using his size to come away with the ball. Dante has struggled with injuries during his college career, but if he can remain healthy he can be a difference maker. — JD

30. AJ Storr, F, Wisconsin

The St. John’s transfer is blossoming into a star right before our eyes. His competitive nature and skillset remind me of Anthony Edwards coming into the NBA. Like Edwards, Storr can score in a variety of ways, from blowing by you and then dunking on you to a step-back three off the dribble. Storr plays at his own pace and takes Wisconsin’s offense to a different level, and you can see his confidence grow with every game. Storr is listed at 6’7, and that length helps his score in the paint and get shots off at the buzzer. He can also jump out of the gym, which helps him challenge shot but most of all rebound defensively.

If Edwards is the king-size version of “Ant-Man,” then Storr is the fun size that you get at Halloween. Storr’s getting a chance to learn on the fly, and it’s been a joy to watch. — KP

29. Tyson Degenhart, F, Boise State

A three-year starter for the Broncos, Tyson Degenhart’s game has been improving year-over-year at Boise State. This 2023-24 campaign is his crowning achievement so far, with the junior forward averaging 20.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per 40 minutes, but really it’s his defensive work which sets him apart. Degenhart is a high-effort defender who is happy to bang inside, with the length and quickness to challenge shots on the perimeter. Efficiency is really the motor behind Degenhart’s game, and this is his big edge. While not much of a threat from range, he’s a reliable finisher in the paint who average .509 this season. This isn’t a player opponents can be lazy with an hope he screws ups, because that’s just not going to happen. — JD

28. Cam Spencer, G, UConn

Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer has given UConn another dimension this season, while also forming a ‘big three’ for the Huskies alongside Donovan Clingan and Tristen Newton. A lights-out perimeter shooter, Spencer shot 44.4 percent from beyond the arc this season on 7.1 attempts per 40 minutes. Despite this shooting prowess, he’s a player intimately aware of what it takes to win, happily dishing the ball off to the team’s inside scorers when there’s not a good look available. Arguably the best third option in the nation, Spencer is a legitimately great player in his own right who is capable of taking over if needed. — JD

27. Tyon Grant-Foster, F, Grand Canyon

Grant-Foster is one of the most inspiring stories in college basketball this season. His career began at Kansas as a bench role player before he transferred to DePaul. At halftime of his first game with the Blue Demons, he collapsed in the locker room and had to have his heart shocked back into rhythm. He’s since had a heart surgery and defibrillator implanted in his chest. Medically cleared to return to the court, he signed with GCU where he’s become the WAC Player of the Year by averaging 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He’s great at getting to the free throw line (12th in the nation in FTA) and converting his freebies (77% FT). — AW

26. Boo Buie, G, Northwestern

An elite name for an elite player. The senior out of Albany, New York, has been lights out for what feels like all season. Buie, 6’2, 180 pounds, hadn’t shot over 36 percent from three in the previous four seasons. He’s shooting 44.3 percent this year and has been one of the best players in the Big 10 because of that shooting ability.

Buie lives with the ball in his hands, but when you can shoot and see the floor the way he does, you can understand why. Buie’s assist to turnover numbers are almost as impressive as his shooting. If Northwestern advances to the weekend, it’ll be because be because Buie scored over 20 points — something he did 15 times during the season — and put the Wildcats on his back. — KP

25. Isaiah Stevens, G, Colorado State

Stevens is the type of point guard college basketball coaches dream of landing. Over a five-year career at Colorado State, Stevens has become the program’s all-time leader in points, assists, and steals. He’s started all 151 games throughout his college career, and he just keeps getting better. As a super senior, Stevens had a career year as a three-point shooter, knocking down 44.7 percent of his threes on more than 140 attempts. His playmaking also continued to ascend, with his 39.6 percent assist rate ranking No. 7 in the country. Did we mention he’s a career 85 percent free throw shooter, too? There’s only one thing Stevens hasn’t done at Colorado State, and that’s win a game in the NCAA tournament. This is his big chance. — ROD

24. Caleb Love, G, Arizona

During his three years at North Carolina, Caleb Love proved he could take over a game when he was hot or shoot his team out of one when he was cold. In his debut season at Arizona, the Wildcats have gotten the best version of Love more often than not. The 6’2 guard led Arizona in scoring (18.1 points per game) on the best efficiency of his college career with 55.4 percent true shooting. Love cut down on his turnovers, became more discerning in his shot selection, and rediscovered his stroke from both three-point range (34.7 percent) and the foul line (85 percent). Arizona has a well-rounded team with physicality all over the court, but Love’s tough shot-making ability represents their best chance to go on a deep run if he catches fire. — ROD

23. Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia

Dunn has a case for being the most spectacular defensive player in college basketball this season. The 6’8 wing has terrorized opponents in his sophomore season by posting a 10.6 percent block rate (which ranks No. 15 in America) and a 3.1 percent steal rate. Dunn has been smothering opponents all season at the point of attack, but he might be even better as a help defender who can dart in and cause turnovers. Dunn’s offense is more of a work in progress to put it kindly. He’s made just 24 percent of his three-pointers in his career, and mostly just finishes plays at the rim. Still, a defender this versatile can wreck havoc in a single-elimination tournament, and that’s Virginia’s best path to picking up another win or two. — ROD

22. PJ Hall, C, Clemson

PJ Hall is capable of completely taking over any game the Tigers play in. The 6’10 forward from Spartanburg, SC averages 18.8 points per game, and has completely erupted in the past. 25 points in a win against North Carolina in February, 25 points in a win against Syracuse, 31 points in a loss to Georgia Tech. Hall has the scoring chops to completely overwhelm opponents. Hall is an inside-out threat who can fall in love with the three-point shot a little too much, but Hall is a tough shot making big man, one that can make the Tigers a force in March. — JA

21. Tucker DeVries, F, Drake

Good luck to whoever has to defend the two-time MVC Player of the Year. DeVries is a 6’7 wing who lights up the scoreboard, 6th in the nation with 21.8 points per game. He’s got NBA scouts salivating with his combination of shooting skills and size that looks not too dissimilar from a young Kyle Korver. When he’s not scoring, he can direct the offense with phenomenal court vision and pinpoint passing. The Bulldogs snuck into the tournament by upsetting MVC favorite Indiana State, and it was behind DeVries’ 27/7/5 performance. DeVries chose to return to Drake rather than enter last year’s NBA draft where he was projected to be a 2nd round pick, and he’s only improved his stock since then. — AW

20. Armando Bacot, C, North Carolina

College basketball players as great as Bacot do not stay five years, but the extra Covid season available to all players made a super senior year possible for the UNC living legend. While Bacot posted his lowest scoring and rebounding numbers since his sophomore year this season, his contributions to North Carolina’s No. 1 seed were still massive. Bacot rededicated himself on the defensive end, and helped the Tar Heels put up the best defensive efficiency ranking (No. 6 overall) of his career. Still one of the best interior scorers and defensive rebounders in the country, Bacot is looking for one more deep tournament run to cap his excellent college career. — ROD

19. Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas

Dickinson was the biggest transfer in the country, both literally and figuratively. The 7’1 center left Michigan for Kansas to expertly fill the Jayhawks’ hole in the middle, and he’s been as productive as ever in Lawrence. Dickison averaged 18 points per game for the third consecutive season, and also put up a career-best 10.8 rebounds per game. The Jayhawks’ extreme lack of depth means Dickinson better heal up from the shoulder injury that kept him out of the Big 12 tournament. — ROD

18. Baylor Scheierman, F, Creighton

Scheierman was the biggest name in the transfer portal after the 2022 season when he was coming off three standout years with South Dakota State. He’s been a hand-in-glove fit at Creighton now for two more seasons, providing knockdown shooting on the wing with some tough rebounding and a dash of playmaking. A career 38.8 percent shooter from three-point range, Scheierman has a quick trigger and deep range. His off-ball gravity opens up space for Trey Alexander’s drives to the rim and post touches for Ryan Kalkbrenner, but he’s also so much more than just a shooter. After coming one foul away from a trip to the Final Four last year, Creighton has realistic dreams of getting even further this season. — ROD

17. KJ Simpson, G, Colorado

Simpson has been one of the best players in the country this season. The 6’2 junior should be an All-American. Simpson has a true shooting percentage of 61.2 percent. He’s a knockdown shooter from three — 45 percent on 161 attempts and can shoot off the dribble, pulling up going left or right.

If you’ve never watched Simpson play, stylistically, he’s a lot like Devin Booker, which is quite the compliment but it gives you an idea of how gifted an offensive player Simpson is. What makes this season so remarkable for Simpson is that he only shot 27 percent from three as a sophomore. Colorado is a dangerous tournament team because of the depth they have on the perimeter and the number of shotmakers they have, but there isn’t a player in the clutch who you’d rather have the ball in his ands than Simpson. — KP

16. Kevin McCullar, F, Kansas

McCullar was a stellar role player in his first four years of college basketball between Texas Tech and Kansas. In Year 5, he’s made the transition into a full-fledged star. The 6’7 wing always been able to defend the perimeter, make connective passes, and attack tilted defenses on straight line drives to the rim, where he can finish with strength. The big improvement this season has been his jump shot. After being a sub 30 percent shooter from deep over his first four years of college ball, McCullar has now made 34 percent of his first 112 three-pointers this year. The Kansas star has been battling a bone bruise in his knee since late in the season, and getting him healthy and playing at his best is the biggest key to Kansas’ tournament hopes. — ROD

15. Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Filipowski could have been a first round draft pick after his freshman year, but he chose to return to Duke to be the team leader as a sophomore. At 7-foot, 250 pounds, Filipowski is a skilled big man who can stretch the floor and act as the hub of the offense as a passer. He’s improved from 28 percent to 35 percent from three-point range while also scoring well inside. While he’s not the most athletic center, it’s hard to argue with his production as the Blue Devils’ leader in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. NCAA tournament opponents will try to attack Filipowski in space defensively, but he’s a nightmare matchup on the other end with his size and skill. Duke’s biggest key to a deep tournament run is Filipowski playing like the best guy on the floor. — ROD

14. Tristen Newton, G, UConn

Newton is one of the great success stories of the transfer portal. After three years at East Carolina, he entered the portal after head coach Joe Dooley was fired, and eventually landed at UConn. Newton earned a starting spot and was a staple for the Huskies all year on their charmed run to the national championship. He’s leveled up again this year as UConn’s main holdover, emerging as one of the best guards in the country and an indispensable playmaker off the dribble. Even as his three-point shot has fallen off slightly this year, Newton remains a steady hand for Dan Hurley’s team. If the game is close late, he’s going to dictate the Huskies’ offense. — ROD

13. Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Sears parlayed a standout sophomore season at Ohio into a starring role at Alabama, where he’s helped produce some of the best years in program history. Sears started every game for Alabama’s No. 1 overall seed last season, and he’s been even better in his return for his senior year. The 6’1 guard has put up All-American caliber numbers, averaging 21.1 points, 4.1 assists, and four rebounds per game. Sears is an electric shooter (43.1 percent from three) who helps make Alabama’s pace-and-space system go. The Tide might not play any defense, but with Sears on the court they sure can score. — ROD

12. Jaedon LeDee, F, San Diego State

Growing up Jaedon LeDee planned on being a bigger Jason Kidd, but a growth spurt during his freshman year in high school saw him add three inches in height, and get moved down to the post. He started his college career at Ohio State and then TCU before transferring to San Diego State ahead of last year. As a rotational player a season ago LeDee averaged 7.9 points and 5.3 rebounds as the Aztecs made a run to the Final Four, but this season LeDee has been in the starting lineup, and playing a massive role for SDSU. LeDee averaged 21.1 points per game this season, leading the Aztecs and ranking inside the top 20 in the nation, and he can also get to the charity stripe. His 7.7 fouls drawn per game is fifth-most in the nation. — MS

11. Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette

If guard play ultimately determines success in March, few teams are better equipped for a deep run than Marquette with Tyler Kolek. The 6’3 senior brings a combination of skill and toughness that is nearly unmatched in college basketball today. He’s crafty three-level scorer, an excellent pick-and-roll playmaker, and a tough point-of-attack defender. Kolek can start possessions by creating an advantage in the pick-and-roll, or end them by knocking down a spot-up three. A year ago, Kolek’s emergence was a big reason the Golden Eagles were able to win the Big East after being picked No. 9 in the preseason poll. Marquette didn’t sneak up on anyone this year, but if Kolek can get healthy from an oblique strain and resume playing at his best, they won’t need to. — ROD

10. Johni Broome, C, Auburn

Broome’s dramatic evolution from a throwback-style big at Morehead State to a modernized two-way force at Auburn is one of the great development stories in college basketball. Broome has always been excellent at crashing the glass, scoring inside, and protecting the rim. Now he has the perimeter skill to match. The 6’10 senior blossomed one of the best bigs in the country by making huge strides as both a playmaker and shooter. Broome is the hub of everything Auburn does in the halfcourt, unlocking the offense with dribble-handoffs and tough rolls to the basket. His progression as a long-range shooter has been even more tremendous: he made zero threes in his first two seasons combined, then made nine last year, and has drained 24 triples this year at a 37.5 percent clip. Broome’s two-way skill has made Auburn a top-10 team in both offensive and defensive efficiency. His growth as a player should serve as a model for future generations entering the sport. — ROD

9. Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky

Dillingham feels like college basketball’s version of Allen Iverson: a supremely shifty lead guard who toys with opposing defenses while exuding an impossible coolness. The Kentucky freshman is the most creative ball handler in college basketball, using slippery dribble crossovers and hesitations to create space to score for himself and others. He’s dynamic pull-up shooter with deep range who make shots even when his feet aren’t set. He also always has his eyes up looking for open teammates, whether he’s throwing a perfectly-placed lob or zipping a pass to a corner shooter. It’s easy to confuse Dillingham for player chasing highlights or gunning for his own numbers due to his style of play, but his ability to avoid turnovers and play smart basketball has been a revelation coming out of Overtime Elite. If John Calipari wants to make his first Final Four since 2015, he needs to trust his two star freshman and let them cook. — ROD

8. Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

Sheppard entered Kentucky as an afterthought in John Calipari’s top-ranked recruiting class. He suddenly feels like the team’s best player, and perhaps the best freshman in college basketball. The son of two former Kentucky basketball legends, Sheppard is a 6’2 guard with an impossibly accurate three-point shot and remarkably strong hands to rip the ball away on defense. Sheppard almost never misses from three-point range, with 52.5 percent mark that ranks No. 1 in America. He’s also one of the country’s premier defensive playmakers, with a ridiculous 4.9 percent steal rate and 2.8 percent block rate unmatched by any player in the sport. Sheppard doesn’t even start for Kentucky, but he’s on his way to becoming an NBA lottery pick despite his lack of size. Before he leaps to the pros, a turn as a March Madness hero for a new generation could also be in the cards. — ROD

7. Terrence Shannon, G, Illinois

Shannon was charged with rape in Dec. in the state of Kansas, and was suspended by the university for several weeks until a federal judge reinstated him in January with his court date pending. Shannon has resumed his All-American caliber play since returning the court. The fifth-year senior is top-5 in DI in scoring at 22 points per game. The 6’6 wing has always thrived attacking the basket with a tremendous combition of speed and leaping. This season, he’s improved as a shooter, too, making more three-pointers than he ever has before while knocking them down at a 35 percent clip. Shannon’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10. Read The Champaign Room for more on the investigation. — ROD

6. DaRon Holmes II, C, Dayton

Holmes was intriguing as a freshman, put himself on NBA radars as a sophomore, and fully blossomed into one of the best players in college basketball this season as a junior for Dayton. The 6’10, 235-pound big man has always been an excellent shot blocker on defense and lob catcher on offense. This was the year he became more skilled offensively. Holmes made seven three-pointers combined his first two years of college basketball before knocking down 30 this season at a 38.5 percent clip. Holmes also made a big leap as a playmaker, improving his assist rate from 12.1 to 19.3 percent over the last year by initiating the offense at the elbow more than ever. Holmes’ newfound ability to attack the defense off the dribble from the top of the key is a fascinating development for a player his size. If the guards step up, Dayton knows it has a star big man who can go toe-to-toe with any player in the tournament. — ROD

5. Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

Clingan was a per-minute monster as the backup center on UConn’s dominant run to the national championship a year ago. The NBA wanted him, but he decided to come back to Storrs for his sophomore year, and since then the Huskies have been dreaming of becoming college basketball’s first back-to-back national champion since Joakim Noah and Al Horford’s Florida Gators. Clingan’s tremendous combination of rim protection and rim finishing is a trump card almost no one else can match. At 7’2, 280 pounds, with a 7’7 wingspan, Clingan is an elite shot-blocker and offensive rebounder who overwhelms opponents with size and length. He’s also grown as a playmaker this year, serving as an essential halfcourt hub on UConn’s whirling offense while doing well to limit his turnovers. Clingan still struggles to stay on the floor at times — he’s played less than 50 percent of UConn’s available minutes — but when he’s locked in, the Huskies looks like the best team in the country. — ROD

4 R.J. Davis, G, North Carolina

North Carolina is finally R.J. Davis’ team in full in his senior season, and he’s delivered a First-Team All-American performance to lift the Tar Heels to a No. 1 seed. The 6-foot guard is one of the country’s most dangerous shooters, knocking down 41.1 percent of his threes on 7.5 attempts per game from deep. He’s cut down his turnovers, he’s nearly 90 percent on free throws, and he has the highest assist rate of his career. A year ago, it felt like Davis and backcourt mate Caleb Love were out of sync as the Heels somehow failed to make the NCAA tournament despite starting the year as No. 1 in the preseason polls. With Love now in Arizona, Davis can play his two-man game with veteran big man Armando Bacot while knowing he’ll be at the controls with the ball down the stretch. — ROD

3. Jamal Shead, G, Houston

Shead had to make the jump from glue guy to star as a senior after Houston lost Jarace Walker and Marcus Sasser to the NBA as first round draft picks from last year’s No. 1 seed. He had to do it as the Cougars were making the jump from the the mid-major American to the toughest conference in the country, the Big 12. Somehow, Houston might be even better this year, which is massive testament both to the type of program Kelvin Sampson has built and the immense toughness of his star guard. At 6’1, 200 pounds, Shead has played so much bigger than his size to emerge as perhaps the best defensive guard in the country. Only Kentucky’s Sheppard can match his 4.6 percent steal rate and 2.1 percent block rate among high-major players. His offense has taken a leap too when his team has needed him most: Shead is averaging career-highs in scoring, scoring efficiency, and assist rate. If Houston can make its second Final Four run under Sampson, it will be Shead leading the way. — ROD

2. Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee

Knecht’s long and winding road to college basketball superstardom is stuff dreams are made of. After spending two years in junior college and two years at Northern Colorado, the 6’6 wing transferred to Tennessee this season and became the most deadly scorer in the country. He spent conference season dropping the hammer on talented SEC opponents, including 40 points on Kentucky, 39 points on Auburn, 39 points on Florida, 31 points on South Carolina, and 36 points on Georgia. Knecht is a 40 percent shooter from three-point range, but his offensive arsenal doesn’t end there. He’s also a fearless slasher, owns a crafty mid-range game, and knows how to consistently get to he line. It seems like the same story with Tennessee under Rick Barnes every year: the defense is elite, but the offense can’t score enough for a deep tournament run. Knecht is the type of player this program has always needed. Now it’s time to make the most of his final March in his fifth year of college hoops. — ROD

1. Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Edey is a generational force in college basketball on the brink of becoming the sport’s first back-to-back national player of the year winner since Ralph Sampson in 1982-1983. Listed at 7’4, 300 pounds, the Purdue senior is so much more than just big. He’s an incredibly skilled interior scorer, the best offensive rebounder in the country, and is tracking to break all-time records for free throw attempts while shooting a respectable 71.5 percent from the line. Edey is also at the top of every all-in-one metric to capture player performance, including box score plus-minus, PER, and win shares per 40 minutes. Watch Edey work to establish offensive position in the halfcourt is a game within the game: he gets whacked on nearly every possession, but plays through contact with an impressive motor to continually dominate games. Of course, there’s still one big thing missing on Edey’s historic resume: a trip to the Final Four. Purdue became the second No. 1 seed to ever lose in the first round to a No. 16 seed when Fairleigh Dickinson pulled off the colossal upset last season. It’s now or never for Edey’s Boilermakers, but with an improved supporting cast around him and by far the best player in the field, Purdue can dream big. — ROD