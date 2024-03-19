How to watch the 2024 men’s NCAA tournament on truTV

Every March the cries ring out across the land.

“Where can I find truTV?”

With the return of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, comes the return of those cries. Once again, the network that began as Court TV back in the 1990s to show live coverage of legal proceedings will turn its focus to a different kind of court.

TruTV will be airing games starting with the First Four in Dayton through the first two rounds of the tournament. After that, games will primarily be shown on CBS and TBS. You probably know how to find those.

Since truTV, however, is a different story, we are here to help.

If you’ve got DirecTV it’s on channel 246 and if you’re a DISH Network subscriber it’s on 242. For cable subscribers, check your local listings or watch online through your cable provider.

You can also stream games via HBO Max. Fans can subscribe to the sports add-on package provided they are already subscribers to HBO Max, so you can catchMarch Madness games airing on TNT, TBS and TruTV via that platform.

All times are Eastern

Tuesday, March 19 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

No. 16 Wagner vs. No. 16 Howard | 6:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 10 Colorado State vs. No. 10 Virginia | 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Wednesday, March 20 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

No. 16 Grambling vs. No. 16 Montana State | 6:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State | 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Thursday, March 21 (Round of 64)

No. 11 Duquesne vs. No. 6 BYU | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 Illinois| 3:10 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 South Dakota State vs. No. 2 Iowa State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

No. 10 Drake vs. No. 7 Washington State | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 22 (Round of 64)

No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Baylor | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Clemson| 3:10 p.m. | truTV

No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 4 Alabama | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

No. 12 Grand Canyon vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s (CA) | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

This post will be updated if games are added to the truTV schedule.