March Madness bracket update: Scores and schedule from 2024 men’s NCAA tournament

The 2024 men’s NCAA tournament is underway, and it only took a few hours for the madness of March to take hold. One favored team, No. 6 seed BYU, has already been knocked by out by No. 11 seed Duquesne. There will be so much more where that came from.

Elsewhere in the men’s tournament, No. 9 Michigan State blasted No. 8 Mississippi State, 69-51. Tom Izzo’s team started off in the top-5 of the preseason polls, but their uneven season put them on the bubble heading into Selection Sunday. This legitimately might have been the best game the Spartans played all year, and it should set up a showdown with No. 1 seed North Carolina on Saturday in the round of 32.

Duquesne’s win is the program’s first in the NCAA tournament since 1969. The Dukes had not even appeared in March Madness since 1977. Duquesne’s coach Keith Dambrot — who coached LeBron James in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s — is retiring after this season is over. Duquesne finished sixth in the Atlantic-10, but made a Cinderella run in the conference tournament to secure an unlikely bid to March Madness. Their story keeps getting better.

We’ll be keeping track of the results and upcoming schedule for every game in the 2024 men’s NCAA tournament. All times are Eastern.

Updated Men’s Bracket

First Four

No. 10 Colorado State 67, No. 10 Virginia 43

No. 16 Wagner 71, No. 16 Howard 68

No. 16 Grambling 88, No. 16 Montana State 81

No. 10 Colorado 60, No. 10 Boise State 53

Men’s 2024 NCAA tournament Day 1 scores and schedule: Thursday, March 21

No. 9 Michigan State 69, No. 8 Mississippi State 51

No. 11 Duquesne 71, No. 6 BYU 67

No. 3 Creighton 77, No. 14 Akron 60

No. 2 Arizona 85, No. 15 Long Beach State 65

No. 16 Wagner vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 2:45 p.m.

No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 Illinois, 3:10 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 6 South Carolina, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Nevada vs. No. 7 Dayton, 4:30 p.m.

No. 10 Colorado State vs. No. 7 Texas, 6:50 p.m.

No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 7:10 p.m.

No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Gonzaga, 7:25 p.m.

No. 15 South Dakota State vs. No. 2 Iowa State, 7:35 p.m.

No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 9:20 p.m.

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech, 9:40 p.m.

No. 13 Samford vs. No. 4 Kansas, 9:55 p.m.

No. 10 Drake vs. No. 7 Washington State, 10:05 p.m.

NCAA tournament 2024 men’s Day 1 schedule: Friday, March 22

No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Florida Atlantic, 12:15 p.m.

No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Baylor, 12:40 p.m.

No. 12 UAB vs. No. 5 San Diego State, 1:45 p.m.

No. 15 Western Kentucky vs. No. 2 Marquette, 2 p.m.

No. 16 Stetson vs. No. 1 UConn, 2:45 p.m.

No. 11 New Mexico State vs. No. 6 Clemson, 3:10 p.m.

No. 13 Yale vs. No. 4 Auburn, 4:15 p.m.

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 7 Florida, 4:30 p.m.

No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Nebraska, 6:50 p.m.

No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Duke, 7:10 p.m.

No. 16 Grambling State vs. No. 1 Purdue, 7:25 p.m.

No. 13. Charleston vs. No. 4 Alabama, 7:35 p.m.

No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 1 Houston, 9:20 p.m.

No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, 9:40 p.m.

No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Utah State, 9:55 p.m.

No. 12 Grand Canyon vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s, 10:05 p.m.