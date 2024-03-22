Colorado’s ultimate March Madness game-winner needed every part of rim to beat Florida

Lives can change with one bounce of the ball in March Madness. No. 10 seed Colorado was apparently living right.

Colorado beat No. 7 seed Florida, 102-100, in the first round of the 2024 men’s NCAA tournament. Star point guard K.J. Simpson hit the game-winner with under two seconds left in regulation, and he needed every part of the rim to get the shot to foul.

The Buffaloes inbounded in the front court with six seconds left. Simpson got the ball in the corner and tried to attack, but had to settle for a pull-up jumper. The ball bounced on the rim several times, and eventually fell through for the game-winner. Florida’s last second heave bricked off the backboard, and Colorado was onto the round of 32. Watch Simpson’s March Madness game-winner here:

Colorado gets the bounce and the win pic.twitter.com/dzEsXcaNUk — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 22, 2024

Simpson finished with 23 points, five assists, and five rebounds in the win on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor. He has been a stud for Colorado all season long. We ranked him as the No. 17 overall player in the men’s NCAA tournament coming into the field. He’s living up to the hype.

Colorado already beat Boise State in the First Four to start this run. Next up is No. 2 seed Marquette on Sunday.

Simpson’s game-winner was reminiscent of the shot Kawhi Leonard hit in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. This is March.