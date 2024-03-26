NIT bracket update 2024: Updated matchups, schedule after first round

The NIT rolls into the Final 8, and it’s been an incredible tournament thus far. This has been exactly what the secondary tournament was created to be, with snubbed mid-majors getting to shine and prove to the world that amazing college basketball exists outside of the big dance.

There’s no doubt that making the NIT was a disappointment Indiana State. The Sycamores weren’t given a bid after losing the Missouri Valley Championship, but have channeled their snub into an amazing run on the back of spectacled center Robbie Avila. The most captivating Indiana State player since Larry Bird has been doing everything for his team this tournament, en route to a wonderful run.

Meanwhile the Power 5 schools who got bids based on their conferences? Bounced for the most part, ensuring the mid-majors reigned supreme in the NIT.

Here is the complete bracket for the 2024 National Invitational Tournament.

The 2024 NIT Schedule

(All times EDT)

First Round

Tuesday, March 19

2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83

Boston College 62, 2 Providence 57

North Texas 84, LSU 77

4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76

3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82

Minnesota 73, 4 Butler 72

South Florida 83, 4 UCF 77

2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

Wednesday, March 20

1 Indiana State 102, SMU 92

1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph’s 72

3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62

1 Wake Forest 87, App State 76

UNLV 84, 2 Princeton 77

VCU 70, 1 Villanova 61

2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58

Cincinnati 74, Bradley 57

Ohio State 81, Virginia Tech 73

Sunday, March 24

UNLV 79, Boston College 70

Georgia 72, Wake Forest 66

Indiana State 76, Minnesota 64

VCU 70, South Florida 65

Utah 91, Iowa 82

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 26

Georgia vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m. — ESPN

Indiana State vs. Cincinnati, 9 p.m. — ESPN2

Wednesday, March 27

Seton Hall vs. UNLV, 7 p.m. — ESPN2

VCU vs. Utah, 9 p.m. — ESPN2

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 2

Finals

Thursday, April 4