NIT bracket update 2024: Updated matchups, schedule after first round

The NIT rolls into the Final 8, and it’s been an incredible tournament thus far. This has been exactly what the secondary tournament was created to be, with snubbed mid-majors getting to shine and prove to the world that amazing college basketball exists outside of the big dance.
There’s no doubt that making the NIT was a disappointment Indiana State. The Sycamores weren’t given a bid after losing the Missouri Valley Championship, but have channeled their snub into an amazing run on the back of spectacled center Robbie Avila. The most captivating Indiana State player since Larry Bird has been doing everything for his team this tournament, en route to a wonderful run.
Meanwhile the Power 5 schools who got bids based on their conferences? Bounced for the most part, ensuring the mid-majors reigned supreme in the NIT.
Here is the complete bracket for the 2024 National Invitational Tournament.
The 2024 NIT Schedule
(All times EDT)
First Round
Tuesday, March 19
2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83
Boston College 62, 2 Providence 57
North Texas 84, LSU 77
4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76
3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58
3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82
Minnesota 73, 4 Butler 72
South Florida 83, 4 UCF 77
2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75
Wednesday, March 20
1 Indiana State 102, SMU 92
1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph’s 72
3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62
1 Wake Forest 87, App State 76
UNLV 84, 2 Princeton 77
VCU 70, 1 Villanova 61
2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72
Second Round
Saturday, March 23
Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58
Cincinnati 74, Bradley 57
Ohio State 81, Virginia Tech 73
Sunday, March 24
UNLV 79, Boston College 70
Georgia 72, Wake Forest 66
Indiana State 76, Minnesota 64
VCU 70, South Florida 65
Utah 91, Iowa 82
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 26
Georgia vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m. — ESPN
Indiana State vs. Cincinnati, 9 p.m. — ESPN2
Wednesday, March 27
Seton Hall vs. UNLV, 7 p.m. — ESPN2
VCU vs. Utah, 9 p.m. — ESPN2
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 2
Finals
Thursday, April 4
Loading comments...