Ian Eagle is crushing being the voice of March Madness

The NCAA Tournament has been awesome so far and if what we have seen is any indication then the rest of it is going to absolutely rock.

Part of what has been so great about this tournament has been the vibe and ambiance associated with it. In case you did not know, Ian Eagle has taken over as the lead voice for CBS and has served as a great narrator of all of the action. He even made news for not knowing what a portable washing machine was.

The washing machine thing was objectively interesting so you know that I had to bring it up to Ian when I caught up with him on my radio show. You can listen to our conversation below and you absolutely should because it was a delight.

March Madness Insights: A Conversation with Ian Eagle https://t.co/RWTkOazlz4 — San Antonio's Sports Star (@SASportsStar) March 28, 2024

Ian joined us at 94.1 San Antonio’s Sports Star thanks to his partnership with SHEBA and The Gravy Race. He mentioned he did not know what a gravy race was until he got involved and I must confess that neither did I. But now we all do!

Premium cat food brand SHEBA has teamed up with sports announcer Ian Eagle to host an epic cat competition dubbed The Gravy Race – a single-elimination tournament where some of the internet’s top cats go head-to-head to see who loves new SHEBA® GRAVY INDULGENCE™ the most. Fans can find out more at SHEBA.com/gravy-race. The Gravy Race kicks off the first heat on Friday, March 29 and Ian will be commentating every lick and lap from the sidelines as these famous felines compete against one another in a furry frenzy to move onto the next round. It’s a fun, lighthearted competition that adds a unique twist to the kind of high energy calling that Ian is known for bringing to the most electric moments in sports. Cat lovers can get in on the action too through The Gravy Race Sweepstakes where one lucky cat parent will win a $3,000 gift card, a one (1) year supply of SHEBA cat food and treats, including SHEBA® GRAVY INDULGENCE™ Entrées and a SHEBA branded swag bag. Now through Thursday, April 2, 2024, cat parents can enter in two ways: On TikTok: Reply to The Gravy Race post with a video of your cat participating in their own gravy race, tagging @SHEBABrand and including #SHEBAGravyRace and #Sweepstakes in the reply. On Instagram: Comment on Sheba’s sweepstakes post who of the eight famous felines will win The Gravy Race, tagging @SHEBABrandUS and including #SHEBAGravyRace and #Sweepstakes in the comment.

Ian mentioned that he watched a lot of these cats on TikTok for research purposes, who among us hasn’t browsed TikTok in the name of researching something?

March Madness is a sacred sporting event to many of us so it matters greatly who narrates it all and creates memories that we will hold on to forever. Ian has been doing a fantastic job and I have no doubt that he will continue to do so as things go on.

Including with the gravy race!