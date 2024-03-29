March Madness bracket: Updated scores and schedule for 2024 men’s NCAA tournament as Final Four approaches

The 2024 men’s NCAA Tournament has been a wild one to watch unfold, and with 16 teams left vying for the trophy, the games have been tighter and more intense. The dance rolls on for No. 6 seed Clemson, who knocked off No. 2 seed Arizona in a thriller. The Tigers will now face No. 4 seed Alabama after the Crimson Tide pulled an upset over No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night in what might have been the best game of the tournament so far.

This will be Clemson’s first Elite Eight appearance since 1980. Alabama’s men’s basketball team hasn’t been to a regional final since 2004.

The other side of the bracket is giving us an incredible showdown between No. 1 overall seed UConn and the No. 3 seed Illinois in the Elite Eight. The Huskies blasted San Diego State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in a rematch of the 2023 national championship game. The Illini were able to hold off No. 2 seed Iowa State. UConn and Illinois currently rank No. 1 and No. 2 in offensive efficiency in the country. If you like buckets, this is the matchup for you.

There’s more records to be broken and history to be made in the tournament, so make sure you keep track here of all the results and schedule for every game from the Sweet 16 on. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Here’s a full look at the updated men’s bracket. We’ll update these scores as the games become completed.

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 28

No. 6 Clemson 77, No. 2 Arizona 72

No. 1 UConn 82, No. 5 San Diego State 52

No. 4 Alabama 89, No. 1 North Carolina 87

No. 3 Illinois 72, No. 2 Iowa State 69

Sweet 16: Friday, March 29

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State: 7:09 p.m., CBS

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga: 7:39 p.m., TBS/TruTV

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke: 9:39 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton: 10:09 p.m., TBS/TruTV

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 30

No. 1 Uconn vs. No. 3 Illinois: 6:09 p.m., TBS/TruTV

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 6 Clemson: 8:49 p.m., TBS/TruTV

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 31

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Final Four: Saturday, April 6

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

National Championship: Monday, April 8

TBD vs. TBD | 9:20 p.m.