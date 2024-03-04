Atlantic Sun Tournament 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

The road to the NCAA men’s Final Four begins on Monday night.

In the Atlantic Sun conference.

The ASUN is the first of 32 men’s conference tournaments set to get underway this month, and their tournament begins with a pair of games on Monday night. No. 9 Kennesaw State will face No. 10 Jacksonville on the campus of Eastern Kentucky, with the winner advancing to take on Eastern Kentucky, the top seeded-team in the ASUN, on Tuesday.

At the same time No. 7 Florida Gulf Coast will take on No. 8 Queens on the campus of Stetson. The second-seeded Stetson Hatters will take on the winner of that game Tuesday night.

The ASUN is likely a one-bid conference, and there is a chance the top-seeded EKU Colonels advance to the NCAA men’s tournament even if they lose in the ASUN conference tournament. Queens is ineligible for the NCAA men’s tournament, as they are in their first season of transitioning to Division I from Division II. Should Queens — who finished with a 13-18 overall record — somehow win the ASUN tournament EKU would get the bid.

The Colonels finished atop the ASUN standings with a 17-13 overall record, and a 12-4 conference record. However, EKU is limping into the ASUN tournament having lost their last two games, a four-point loss at Austin Peay on February 28 and a 14-point loss at Lipscomb, the No. 3 seed in the ASUN tournament, on Friday.

Another interesting feature of the ASUN tournament? All rounds reseed in the semifinals. That is where the highest remaining seed will play the lowest remaining seed in one game, with the other two teams squaring off in the other matchup.

2024 men’s Atlantic Sun tournament bracket

You can view the entire ASUN bracket at the conference tournament website.

2023 men’s Atlantic Sun tournament schedule

March 4 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Kennesaw State vs. No. 10 Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 FGCU vs. No 8 Queens, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 5 Second Round

Game 3: Kennesaw State/Jacksonville winner at Eastern Kentucky, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 North Florida at No. 4 Austin Peay, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 5: FGCU/Queens winner at No. 2 Stetson, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 North Alabama at No. 3 Lipscomb, 7:00 p.m. ET., ESPN+

March 7 Semifinals

Game 7: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, TBD, ESPN+

Game 8: Second-lowest remaining seed at Second-highest remaining seed, TBD, ESPN+

March 10 Championship

Game 9: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN