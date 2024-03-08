Big Sky Tournament 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

The Big Sky Tournament is set to get underway this weekend at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The Big Sky is likely to be a one-bid league yet again, which means the entire season comes down to the conference tournament.

The tournament debuted a new format last season. With the conference now down to ten teams, the top six teams in the Big Sky conference have a bye into the quarterfinals, while the bottom four teams play in the first round. If one of those teams wants to crash the big dance, they’ll have to win four game in five days to make the NCAA men’s tournament.

Just like last year, Eastern Washington is the top seed in the Big Sky tournament. After losing their first four games — and six of their first seven — Eastern Washington closed out the year with a 20-4 record to finish the regular season with a 21-10 record overall. The Eagles also posted a 15-3 record in the Big Sky, including wins in recent days over both Montana and Northern Colorado, the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the conference tournament, respectively. Forward Cedric Coward led the Eagles this year with an average of 15.2 ppg, but the Eagles are deep, as evidenced by their win over Sacramento State in the regular-season finale which saw Dane Erikstrup pour in 24 points off the bench.

Northern Colorado and Montana posted matching 12-6 conference records, but Northern Colorado’s season sweep of Montana gives them the tiebreaker, and the No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Bears finished the year with a 19-12 regular-season record, having lost two of their final four games to close out the season. Junior big man Saint Thomas averaged a double-double this year, with 20 ppg and 10 rpg. He has also hit for three-point land at a 33% clip this year.

As for Montana, their 12-6 conference record — and 0-2 record against Northern Colorado — drops them to the No. 3 seed, despite their 21-10 regular-season record. Guard Aanen Moody led the team in scoring, averaging 16.6 ppg, and the Grizzlies have three players — forward Dischon Thomas and guards Josh Vazquez and Brandon Whitney — who hit from three-point land at a 40% rate or better this year.

Montana was also the second-best team in the nation from the charity stripe, hitting 80.8% of their foul shots this season.

Related Bet on the 2024 NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook

2024 men’s Big Sky tournament bracket

2024 men’s Big Sky tournament schedule

March 9 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Idaho vs. No. 10 Sacramento State, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 Northern Arizona vs. No. 8 Idaho State, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 10 Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 1 Eastern Washington vs. Game 1 Winner, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 2 Northern Colorado vs. Game 2 Winner, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 11 Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 4 Weber State vs. No. 5 Montana State, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: No. 3 Montana vs. No. 6 Portland State, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 12 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU/ESPN+

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 11:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 13 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+