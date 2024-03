Every March Madness automatic qualifier for the 2024 men’s NCAA tournament

It’s March, which means the madness is almost here and the men’s NCAA tournament is just around the corner.

The entire 2024 NCAA tournament field will be announced on Sunday, March 17, but before that teams will play for their respective conference tournament title, which guarantees a spot in the NCAA tournament.

There is a total of 68 teams in the tournament field, with 32 qualifying through automatic bids from winning conference tournaments. The other 36 teams will qualify as at-large selections, picked by the DI men’s basketball selection committee.

SB Nation has a complete preview on everything you need to know about conference tournament week.

The First Four games will begin on Tuesday, March 19 with the first round starting on Thursday, March 21. Keep it locked to SB Nation for continued coverage on the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments.

Below we are tracking every automatic qualifier for the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament.