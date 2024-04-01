D.J. Burns Jr. mocked Duke fans and became more of a March Madness legend

D.J. Burns Jr. is the March Madness hero we need and deserve. The round mound who’s Final Four bound dispatched Duke on Sunday night, then had some choice words for fans in the stands.

Burns was in for some free throws at the end of the game when he heard Duke fans yelling at him, so he decided to dance a little, and throw some serious shade at them.

Chanting “Your season is over!”

Yelling “It’s over!”

Hitting them with the throat slash

Naturally people saw this and immediately branded Burns with being a sore winner, but he had a response for all that.

lol you should hear what they said to me grow up https://t.co/siaP31PSov — DJ Burns (@beastboyburns) April 1, 2024

This is what ACC basketball is all about. The conference is so much better when there’s multi-faceted Duke hatred. For years now the only competitive beef has been between Duke and UNC, but with NC State emerging as a powerhouse this season, Clemson having a deep run in the NCAA tournament, and Wake Forest rebuilding — well, there’s still life in that old dog yet.

As for any pearl-clutching Duke fans mad at D.J. Burns: Stay mad. If you’re going to dish it out, you’ve gotta take it. NC State is going to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed. It needed to win the ACC tournament just to make the field. Everything about this run has been pure joy, and that starts with Burns.