Scott Drew had perfect response to Kentucky rumors involving private planes

Kentucky is looking for a new men’s basketball coach after John Calipari’s stunning departure to Arkansas, and it appears the Wildcats have settled on their top choice. Baylor’s Scott Drew is the frontrunner for the Kentucky job, and they’ve extended him an offer, according to reports. Now the question is whether or not he’ll take it.

One of the great wonders of college sports fandom is flight tracking for potential coaching hires. There was a private plane flying from Waco, Texas to Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon. TV crews were at the airport waiting for it to land. Surely, it must be Scott Drew, right?

Not so fast. The Baylor coach immediately tweeted a photo of him eating in a Waco diner near the Baylor campus just as the rumors were hitting their high point.

Great lunch spot in Waco on a rainy day. No better friend and supporter than Eric Shero and Alliance Bank! pic.twitter.com/OP2OfYNhnZ — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) April 10, 2024

Does this mean Drew will be turning down the Kentucky job? No. The ball is in Drew’s court, according to reports. This tweet is just a wonderful way of telling everyone to chill out for a second.

Kentucky fans apparently didn’t get the much, going so far as to stalk Drew at the restaurant.

I am told (via a text screenshot) that someone saw the picture of Scott Drew eating at the Mexican restaurant in Waco. They figured out which one it was, called it and had the waitress go over and say “we need you in Lexington”



BBN insanity is amazing — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 10, 2024

The Kentucky job might be the biggest in men’s college basketball. The Wildcats don’t accept mediocrity and that’s why Calipari is out despite leading the program to a national championship in 2012 and three other Final Four appearances.

Drew would be a very good hire for Kentucky. We had him at No. 2 on our list of the top-9 candidates for the Wildcats’ job opening. With the NBA draft early entry deadline looming and the transfer portal popping, there’s immense pressure on Kentucky to get this right, and get it over with soon. It’s making everyone involved act a little wild.