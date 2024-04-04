Shaheen Holloway encouraged Robbie Avila after Seton Hall’s NIT title in heartwarming moment

The Seton Hall Pirates staged a furious comeback in the final minutes against Indiana State on Thursday night to win the 2024 men’s NIT championship. When the final buzzer sounded, Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway consoled Sycamores sophomore star Robbie Avila in a gesture that warmed the hearts of anyone watching at home.

Seton Hall defeated Indiana State 79-77 in a dramatic conclusion to a thrilling NIT bracket. The Pirates closed the game on a 9-0 to win it. It was a heartbreaking loss for a Sycamores team that was essentially playing a neutral site game in front of a home crowd at Indianapolis’ Hinkle Fieldhouse. Indiana State knew it was their last chance to win a meaningful title with this group, and they came up just short.

Indiana State coach Josh Schertz has accepted the head coaching job at St. Louis, according to reports. What happens to the Avila and the rest of the roster next year is anyone’s guess.

Avila looked completely dejected after the game, but Holloway approached him and told him to keep his head up. This moment went viral after the game for a case of great sportsmanship. Watch it here:

#IndianaState really let one slip away as Seton Hall finished the game with a 9-0 run. This is how Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway approached Robbie "Steph Blurry" right after the final whistle though. #NIT Championship pic.twitter.com/qhL8KDqjvn — Cody Chapman (@Cody_ChapmanMS) April 5, 2024

Indiana State guard Isaiah Swope sized his man, retreated his dribble backwards near the halfcourt line, then charged forward to confidently step into a deep three-pointer. The shot swished through the net, the Sycamores held a seven-point lead over Seton Hall in the NIT championship game with just over three minutes to go.

Seton Hall would have to play perfect basketball down to the stretch to pull out the victory. Somehow, they got it done.

Seton Hall star Kadary Richmond rebounded his layup and made the putback on the next possession after Swope’s three-ball. The Pirates added two more points on Al-Amir Dawes’ free throws. Dawes then made a clutch three-pointer with just over a minute remaining in regulation to tie the game. Dre Davis’ layup with 20 seconds left turned out to be the game-winning bucket.

Indiana State had supercharged the crowd at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with its run to take control of the game late in the second half. Their poor shot selection down the stretch took all the air out of the building. Here’s how Indiana State’s final possessions went following Swope’s big shot:

Robbie Avila missed three-pointer

Isaiah Swope missed three-pointer

Robbie Avila missed three-pointer

Julian Larry missed three-pointer. Jayson Kent missed layup after an offensive rebound.

Isaiah Swope missed three-pointer. Ryan Conwell missed three-pointer after an offensive rebound

It was all good for Indiana State just a few minutes earlier, with Swope’s three putting the team on the brink of a feel-good win after being left out of the 2024 men’s NCAA tournament:

The Indiana State Sycamores are the greatest basketball team in the world pic.twitter.com/lnkS1JPR5p — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) April 5, 2024

Seton Hall and Indiana State were the two biggest snubs in the field of 68. Both teams lacked strong enough resumes to be chosen for at-large bids in the eyes of the Selection Committee, though it’s hard to trust their process after they picked Virginia and others.

The NIT was an incredible tournament the entire way, and the championship game provided all the drama you want in tournament basketball. Unfortunately for the Sycamores, someone had to lose.

Kadary Richmond led Seton Hall with 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in the game. Al-Amir Dawes scored a game-high 24 points for the Pirates. Seton Hall ends the season 25-12 in their second season under Shaheen Holloway. It was only a few years ago that Holloway and Saint Peter’s became the darlings of March Madness as a No. 15 seed that rolled to the Elite Eight. This Pirates team could have made some noise too if given the chance.

It’s a heartbreaking ending for Indiana State. Avila had 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the loss. Swope led the team with 19 points.