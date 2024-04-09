John Calipari explains why he’s leaving Kentucky

In a more than three minute video posted to social media, basketball coach John Calipari said his goodbyes to the University of Kentucky.

Citing the need for a “new voice” to lead the program, the long-time coach announced he was stepping away from the school, bringing to a close a tenure that lasted over a decade in Lexington. Calipari noted that at the end of the season and after some discussions with his wife, they have come to realize that “ ... this program probably needs to hear another voice. That the university as a whole has to have another voice giving guidance about this program.

“We’ve loved it here. But we think it’s time for us to step away, and step away completely from the program.”

You can watch the full video here:

Calipari also thanked many individuals, including the players he has coached over the years, along with their families, and in particular this season’s team, which he praised for “invigorating” him. Calipari noted that he loved every single day with this season’s squad, and walking into the building to coach them.

The coach also indicated that some “opportunities” have come his way, which he is discussing with his family. Calipari is bound for Arkansas where he’ll become the new head coach of the Razorbacks.

He leaves Kentucky having guided the program to four Final Four appearances, and the NCAA Championship in 2012.