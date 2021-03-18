Normally, folks tune into truTV to watch comedy shows like Impractical Jokers. But in March, basketball fans flock to the channel to watch the first set of games in the men’s NCAA basketball tournament.

TruTV, formerly Court TV, is part of Turner, which has a deal with the NCAA through 2024. So yeah, this is why you’re watching college hoops on a comedy channel that used to cover courtroom proceedings.

TruTV will be airing games from the First Four through the Round of 32. After that, games will primarily be shown on CBS and TBS.

Here’s which games are on truTV and how to watch them:

If you’ve got DirecTV it’s on channel 246 and if you’re a DISH Network subscriber it’s on 242. For cable subscribers, check your local listings or watch online through your cable provider.

All times are ET.

First Four

Thursday, March 18

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s, 5:10 p.m.

No. 16 Appalachian State vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, 8:40 p.m.

First Round

Friday, March 19

No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas, 12:45 p.m.

No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston, 7:15 p.m.

No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia, 9:50 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State, 12:45 p.m.

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas, 9:50 p.m.

Second Round

Sunday, March 21

TBD

Monday, March 22

TBD