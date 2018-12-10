Predicting where 8 top uncommitted 2019 football recruits will sign

We’ve reached the point where the majority of the country’s top 2019 prospects are already verbally committed to some school or another. Most of those commitments will stick, though not all will.

This post is a rundown of the nine highest-rated prospects who don’t have a current verbal commitment to any school. Predictions by SB Nation recruiting analyst Bud Elliott.

For purposes of this piece, I’ll only be predicting those expected to sign during the Early Signing Period until that is over, before adding those who will sign on the traditional date in February.

Trey Sanders, five-star RB, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Sanders is a 6’0, 215-pound running back with impressive burst. But he can also run over defenders. Sanders would fit in just about any offense. The primary two schools in this race are Alabama and Florida. Florida took Sanders’ brother, Ulmstead, as a walk-on linebacker out of junior college in 2018.

Prediction: While Florida has made a connection, I think this has been Alabama’s battle to lose for some time now.

Nakobe Dean, five-star LB, Horn Lake (Miss.)

In a spread era in which it is tough to find great linebacker, Dean really stands out. He can run sideline-to-sideline, but he is also a major hitter. Every major SEC school has offered, and this will be a battle between Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

Prediction: Many think that Georgia is in the driver’s seat here, but I think the Tide will pull it out. I am not stepping in front of the Alabama train with how the Tide are recruiting.

Zach Harrison, five-star DE, Lewis Center (OH)

Harrison is an absolute freak of a defensive end, with perhaps the highest upside of any player in the class. He is 6’5, 240 with plenty of room to grow, and hit athleticism is off the charts.

Prediction: Ordinarily, a player from Ohio this close to Columbus would be considered a lock for the Buckeyes. But Michigan has made this very interesting, and OSU just went through a coaching change. Still, I’ll go with Ohio State in a pick that I wouldn’t bet on.

Bru McCoy, five-star ATH, Santa Ana (Calif.)

McCoy is one of the most special athletes in the nation. With the ball in his hands, he is a threat to score no matter the down or distance. He’s a strong competitor who wins contested balls. And he could also be a stud on defense.

Prediction: This is shaping up as a USC v. Texas battle. I think that USC’s hire of Kliff Kingsbury could help USC, along with the obvious distance factor in its favor.

Evan Neal, five-star OL, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Evan Neal is an elite 6’7, 350-pound offensive tackle who destroys opponents in front of him. And he shows greater lateral quickness in pass protection than you’d expect out of such a large player. Alabama and Miami are the top two true contenders.

Prediction: While Neal has extensive ties to Miami, he was once an Alabama commit, and I predict he will be again. Neal has never seemed to care about early playing time, and if that’s truly not important to him, then Alabama seemingly has the advantage in almost every other area over its competitors.

Marcus Stripling, four-star DL, Houston Mayde Creek

Marcus Stripling has an excellent size, athleticism, and frame combination. His recruitment is a throwback Big 12 battle between Oklahoma and former conference member Texas A&M.

Prediction: I think Oklahoma has this one thanks to his relationship with the staff and opportunity to potentially play early.

Noah Cain, four-star RB, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Cain is a running back with excellent balance and vision. He’s a smart, winning football player. Cain has ties to LSU and Texas, and also considered Penn State during the process, among others.

Prediction: I’ve thought Cain was going to Texas since the summer of 2017, and expect he’ll be a Longhorn.

Will Putnam, four-star OL, Tampa (Fla.) Plant

Putnam is an excellent interior line prospect and a champion wrestler. He plays with great balance, leverage, and toughness. And he’s from a powerhouse program. Auburn, Clemson, and Florida State are the three schools in the running.

Prediction: I truly do not know where to pick. Putnam isn’t from Florida, so he didn’t grow up with a loyalty to the in-state schools. I have solid contacts at all three finalists, and can say with confidence that all three are hopeful, but none believe they have him locked up.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, five-star DE, Thousand Oaks (Calif.) Christian

Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the best defensive end prospects in the nation. He is 6’4, 240, and has elite burst off of the edge. He has strongly considered Alabama, Florida State, and Oregon throughout the process, and has also visited Florida and USC.

Prediction: Oregon seemed to have all the momentum following its upset win over Washington with Thibodeaux visiting. But there has been some recent slight optimism out of the Alabama and Florida State camps. With low confidence, I’ll say he sticks on the West Coast and signs with the Ducks. (Correct)

Trevor Keegan, four-star OL, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South

Keegan is a 6’6, 310-pound mauler of an offensive tackle. Michigan people have been confident in him signing with the Wolverines for more than a year now. He also took official visits to Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, and Penn State.

Prediction: I’m not expecting any drama here, and think Michigan is the obvious pick. (Correct)

Jayden Daniels, four-star QB, San Bernadino (Calif.) Cajon

Daniels is a talented passer from Southern California. He has a strong arm, a whip-like release, and is plenty athletic as well. Most of the Pac-12 powers have offered.

Prediction: I’ve been unsure of where Daniels would go for a while. With USC not taking a QB this cycle, and UCLA taking Chase Griffin out of Texas, it’s clear Daniels will leave the state. Arizona State seems to have the momentum here, so I’ll take the Sun Devils. (Correct)