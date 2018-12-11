Let’s not create drama where there is none. Alabama is going to sign the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2019 cycle. A year after finishing fifth to end a seven-year streak of No. 1 classes, the Tide has rolled back to the top spot.

So this piece is more about detailing how it will happen and how the composition of Alabama’s class will help decide who finishes second and third. The Early Signing Period runs Dec. 19-21, and regular National Signing Day is Feb. 6.

Alabama’s already effectively secured the No. 1 class. The Tide could run up the score even more.

As of Tuesday morning, Alabama has 24 commitments, and 23 are rated four- or five-stars. Alabama’s only non-blue-chip commitment is a kicker.

Ten of the top 100 nationally on the 247Sports Composite are committed to the Tide. That’s ridiculous. The entire Pac-12 combined has eight top-100 commits.

Recent commitments like five-star safety Daxton Hill, of Tulsa (Okla.), who turned down the home-state Sooners and flipped from longtime favorite Michigan to pick Alabama. Alabama also has the No. 1 player in New Jersey in five-star defensive lineman Antonio Alfano. The No. 2 player in Alabama, offensive tackle Pierce Quick, is also in the fold.

Outside the top 100, I am a huge fan of Baton Rouge (La.) linebacker Christian Harris, who can cover, hit, and do it all.

But Alabama is still in the mix for a number of elite prospects. Just out of the country’s nine highest-rated uncommitted players, I have three more five-stars picking Alabama, though they are also heavily considering Georgia: OT Evan Neal, RB Trey Sanders, and LB Nakobe Dean.

The Tide are also in it to varying degrees on five-stars like DT Ishmael Sophser, and OT Darnell Wright. Four-star DT Siaki Ika also remains a possibility, as does Marcus Banks, a four-star CB. They are considered a lock to land four-star LB Henry To’oto’o.

And the flips might not be done. Four-star safety Jordan Battle (currently committed to Ohio State) and or five-star CB Akeem Dent (Florida State) remain possible for the Tide.

Alabama has done this with a new, invigorated staff. After a slightly off cycle in 2018, Nick Saban went out and hired a team of killers on the recruiting trail. Together, they’ve been able to combat negative recruiting tied to rumors of his retirement.

The battle for second could be tight, but Georgia’s the favorite.

As of Tuesday morning, the six teams slotted No. 2 to 7 on the Composite are within 20 ratings points of each other. In theory, those teams could finish in any order.

Despite Oregon landing five-star Kayvon Thibodeaux, it seems unlikely the Ducks get enough other prospects to make the jump from No. 7 to No. 2.

Current No. 7 Texas is in a similar boat. The Longhorns have a strong chance to sign a top-5 class, but getting to No. 2 seems impossible.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have several things working in their favor. For one, they have the lead currently in the non-Bama department. For two, they have only 19 commitments, which gives them an opportunity to add more. The prized commitment so far is Nolan Smith, an edge rusher some believe is the top player in the entire nation. Defensive lineman Travon Walker is also a star, as is interior line prospect Clay Webb.

The Bulldogs are in the running for players like Dean, Neal, and Sanders, all of whom are battles against the Crimson Tide. They’re a contender for Darnell Wright, the five-star OT from West Virginia.

They could regain a commitment from in-state five-star receiver Jadon Haselwood, whom I have as the top receiver in the nation. They’re also squarely in the running for elite cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Miami is seen as the top threat for both.

If Georgia can land just three of the above-mentioned uncommitted players, it will have a strong shot of keeping the No. 2 class, giving the Bulldogs finishes of second, first, and third in the last three cycles.

If Georgia falters, Texas A&M, Clemson, or LSU could make a move.

The Aggies have 24 commitments, including 13 four- and five-stars. Offensive tackle Kenyon Green is a star in the making, tight end Baylor Cupp could be special, and cornerback Erick Young is extremely physical.

A&M could pick up four-star cornerback Marcus Banks and will have a shot at four-star defensive end Marcus Stripling and FSU four-star DT commit Derick Hunter. If they get two of those, and Georgia falters, the Aggies could end up with the No. 2 class. Regardless, Texas A&M fans have to be happy with this class.

Clemson currently has 24 commitments, including 11 blue-chippers. Receivers Frank Ladson and Joe Ngata are as good a pair as any in the nation. And cornerback due Sheridan Jones and Andrew Booth are hard to beat.

And while Clemson usually takes smaller classes due to its low attrition rate, the Tigers are able to expand and take several more prospects this year. They could finish second if they get the right players. Those would be elite athlete Quavaris Crouch, four-star guard Will Putnam, four-star guard Tyler Davis, and maybe even Ole Miss running back commit Jerrion Ealy.

LSU will also have a shot. The Tigers have 19 commitments and 11 blue-chippers within that group. Many believe cornerback commit Derek Stingley is the best player in the nation, regardless of position. Running back John Emery Jr. might be the nation’s best runner, and guard Kardell Thomas is an elite offensive lineman.

And yet, the Tigers could add to the haul with some big pieces. Ishmael Sopsher, the top DT in the nation, is considered an LSU lean, but will be a fight with Alabama. So are WR Devonta Lee and CB Jay Ward. If the Tigers add that trio, and maybe a few other pieces, they could leap over Texas A&M and Georgia and hold off Clemson.

This piece will be updated up through February’s Signing Day.