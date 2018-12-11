Let’s not create drama where there is none. Alabama is going to sign the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2019 cycle. A year after finishing fifth to end a seven-year streak of No. 1 classes, the Tide have rolled back to the top spot.

And following the Early Signing Period, Georgia has locked up the No. 2 class. (The Early Signing Period ran Dec. 19-21, and regular National Signing Day is Feb. 6.)

So this piece is more about detailing how it will happen, and how the composition of the Alabama and Georgia classes will help decide who finishes third.

The Tide could run up the score even more.

As of Tuesday morning, Alabama has 28 commitments, and 27 are rated four- or five-stars. Alabama’s only non-blue-chip commitment is a kicker.

Twelve of the top 100 nationally on the 247Sports Composite are committed to the Tide. That’s ridiculous. The entire Pac-12 combined has 11 top-100 commits.

Alabama has the No. 1 player in New Jersey in five-star defensive lineman Antonio Alfano. The No. 2 player in Alabama, offensive tackle Pierce Quick, is also in the fold.

Outside the top 100, I am a huge fan of Baton Rouge (La.) linebacker Christian Harris, who can cover, hit, and do it all.

But Alabama is still in the mix for a number of elite prospects, including five-star RB Jerrion Ealy, and four-stars like DT Ishmael Sopsher, LB Henry To’oto’o, DL Quashon Fuller (current FSU commit), and OT Javonne Shephard (current Texas commit).

Of course, Alabama could lose current cornerback commitment Christian Williams to LSU, or defensive end Khris Bogle to Miami or Florida.

Still, Alabama has a huge lead on first.

The Crootletter A frequently published newsletter on news, analysis rumors, and trends in college football recruiting. Your email address Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Georgia has the No. 2 class wrapped up.

In the Composite, Georgia has opened up a 16-point lead on the rest of the country.

Georgia has 23 commitments, but it could add a few more, including elite cornerback Kaiir Elam. The prized commitment so far is Nolan Smith, an edge rusher some believe is the top player in the entire nation. Defensive lineman Travon Walker is also a star, as is interior line prospect Clay Webb.

No matter who else Georgia signs, there doesn’t seem much of a path to catching Alabama. And Georgia doesn’t seem like

Texas, Texas A&M, or LSU could finish third.

Texas has 24 commitments, with 17 rated four- or five-stars, including freakish athletes like receiver Bru McCoy (a USC signee who’s technically transferring due to Kliff Kingsbury’s exit) and safety Tyler Owens.

The main order of business is to hold on to Jayvonne Shepherd, a fast-rising tackle who has been committed to the Longhorns for several months. If Texas can do that, it will have a great shot at holding on to the third position, with 287 composite points. Georgia seems to be the major threat to flip Shepherd.

The Aggies have 25 commitments, including 16 four- and five-stars. Offensive tackle Kenyon Green is a star in the making, tight end Baylor Cupp could be special, and cornerback Erick Young is extremely physical.

The Aggies are looking to add linebacker Chris Russell, cornerback Christian Williams, as well as holding on to defensive end Ainias Smith. If the Aggies add Russell and Williams, they would finish with 288 points. The more likely outcome, though, is adding Russell and finishing with 285 points.

LSU will also have a great shot. The Tigers have 22 commitments and 13 blue-chippers within that group. Many believe cornerback commit Derek Stingley Jr. is the best player in the nation, regardless of position. Running back John Emery Jr. might be the nation’s best runner, and guard Kardell Thomas is an elite offensive lineman.

And yet, the Tigers could add to the haul with some big pieces. Ishmael Sopsher, the top DT in the nation, is considered an LSU lean, but will be a fight with Alabama. So are WR Devonta Lee and CB Christian Williams. If the Tigers add that trio, and maybe a few other pieces, they would leap over Texas A&M and Texas for the No. 3 class.

This piece will be updated up through Signing Day.