The Early Signing Day’s biggest news, updated all throughout

Commits, flips, updated rankings and more, added throughout December’s precursor to February’s National Signing Day.

By Jason Kirk Updated
College football’s Early Signing Period runs from Dec. 19 through 21, with almost all of the action likely on Wednesday. Expect most Division I recruits to sign by Friday night, leaving only choice drama for National Signing Day in February.

This post will be updated frequently as the biggest stories play out.

If you want updates on just your team, we got you. Since I don’t know who your team is (it’s a great one, though), head here for free coverage. If you’re on Twitter, I’d also recommend this list.

1. The national story lines to know

2. The status of the top 100 recruits

Remember: Not all of these players are signing in December, and not all of these committed players will sign with the schools listed.

I’ll update each when they actually sign.

Per the 247Sports Composite ratings, with predictions by Bud Elliott for the top players who are expected to sign in December and/or popular consensus in bold:

  1. IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia signee
  2. CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon commit
  3. LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU commit
  4. OH DE Zach Harrison: Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 (Michigan, Ohio State)
  5. IMG RB Trey Sanders: Around noon ET on Dec. 19 (Alabama, Florida)
  6. GA WR Jadon Haselwood: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee)
  7. CA ATH Bru McCoy: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Texas, USC)
  8. OK S Daxton Hill: Michigan signee FLIPPED BACK from Alabama
  9. LA DT Ishmael Sopsher: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, LSU)
  10. WV OT Darnell Wright: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee)
  11. TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M signee
  12. LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU commit
  13. GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee commit
  14. MS LB Nakobe Dean: Around 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 (Alabama, Georgia)
  15. GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn commit
  16. TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State signee
  17. MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin signee
  18. SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina signee
  19. GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson signee
  20. IMG OT Evan Neal: Around 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 (Alabama, Miami)
  21. TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma signee
  22. AL C Clay Webb: Georgia signee
  23. AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma signee
  24. GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia signee
  25. VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State signee
  26. MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State signee
  27. FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson signee
  28. NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama signee
  29. CA WR Kyle Ford: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington)
  30. TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M signee
  31. GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State signee
  32. LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU commit
  33. FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit
  34. GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia signee
  35. AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama signee
  36. AL WR George Pickens: Auburn commit
  37. TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas signee
  38. FL CB Tyrique Stevenson: Around noon ET on Dec. 19 (Georgia, Miami)
  39. NC ATH Quavaris Crouch: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee)
  40. CA CB Chris Steele: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC)
  41. CA LB Henry To’oto’o (Alabama, Cal Tennessee, Oregon, Washington)
  42. CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan commit
  43. CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon commit
  44. TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU commit
  45. MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Ole Miss commit
  46. HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington commit
  47. AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn signee
  48. IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue commit
  49. GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan signee
  50. CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon commit
  51. CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson commit
  52. AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama commit
  53. TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas signee
  54. CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina commit
  55. TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M signee
  56. CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA commit
  57. FL DE Khris Bogle: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Alabama, Miami)
  58. TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M signee
  59. TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma signee
  60. AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit
  61. FL CB Kaiir Elam (Florida, Georgia)
  62. MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State signee
  63. TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit
  64. CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas commit
  65. MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit
  66. TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia commit
  67. TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M signee
  68. OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia signee
  69. FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami signee
  70. MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama commit
  71. NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State signee
  72. TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma signee
  73. CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington commit
  74. CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon commit
  75. GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama commit
  76. MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit
  77. FL S Jordan Battle: Alabama signee FLIPPED from Ohio State
  78. FL G William Putnam (Auburn, Clemson, Florida State)
  79. NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State signee
  80. VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State signee
  81. AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas commit
  82. CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State commit
  83. FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards (Auburn, Florida, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee)
  84. TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois signee
  85. CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon commit
  86. TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M signee
  87. NC QB Sam Howell: Florida State commit
  88. MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit
  89. TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M signee
  90. FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia commit
  91. TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama commit
  92. WV G Doug Nester: Ohio State commit
  93. NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State signee
  94. MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama commit
  95. MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State commit
  96. MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn commit
  97. TX WR Elijah Higgins: Stanford commit
  98. CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford commit
  99. MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama signee
  100. AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit

3. The updated rankings

5. Does all this really matter?

Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.

  1. They matter at the player level. Blue chips are almost 1,000 percent more likely to be drafted in the first round. You can see the star ratings drop throughout the NFL draft. And five-stars are about 33 times as likely to be All-Americans as two-stars are.
  2. They matter at the team level. If you break the country into five tiers of recruiting might, you find the higher-recruiting schools consistently beat their lessers, virtually across the board.
  3. They matter at the championship level. Every national champion of the ratings era has passed a specific recruiting benchmark, as Bud Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio annually demonstrates. 2018 will be no exception.
  4. There are major exceptions, duh, like CMU’s Eric Fisher, who went from being a 240-pound two-star to a 306-pound No. 1 pick. Hard to criticize national rankings for failing to predict a player will gain 66 quality pounds in college. Bill Connelly, who’s way smarter than me, still finds the rankings highly valuable, despite obvious flaws.
  5. Perfection shouldn’t be the standard, though. Especially since the four big services get better during the course of a year and more accurate from year to year. Just Rate The Bama Croots Highly has been a winning strategy, for one.
  6. At the anecdotal level, let’s take a look at how all of college football would’ve changed if one recruit, five-star Tim Tebow, had chosen differently. See how much one commit mattered?

