The Early Signing Day’s biggest news, updated all throughout

College football’s Early Signing Period runs from Dec. 19 through 21, with almost all of the action likely on Wednesday. Expect most Division I recruits to sign by Friday night, leaving only choice drama for National Signing Day in February.
This post will be updated frequently as the biggest stories play out.
If you want updates on just your team, we got you. Since I don’t know who your team is (it’s a great one, though), head here for free coverage. If you’re on Twitter, I’d also recommend this list.
1. The national story lines to know
- Is anything changing about the Early Signing Period, now that coaches and players had one year of observations to build on? The first time around, around 70 percent of Division I signees and 68 of the top 100 were inked in December.
- This year, four top-10 players aren’t even scheduled to commit until after the ESP (see below). Last year, there was only one. So we should have a bit more lingering drama than before, even if the national trend doesn’t change much.
- The biggest news so far: No. 1 safety Daxton Hill, who’d flipped to Bama days prior, has flipped back to Michigan. The Tide appeared to respond by swiping No. 6 safety Jordan Battle from Ohio State. So two great pieces of news for Michigan!
- Alabama could still be reclaiming the No. 1 spot after Georgia ended The Streak last cycle. It appeared the Tide could even end up No. 1 on this list of the highest rated classes in the history of recruiting rankings, but that’s looking less possible.
- That means the likely biggest rankings battle is for No. 2, where Georgia and a whole bunch of other teams are in the running.
- Expect all the usual shenanigans like these legends of Signing Days gone by, with jostling in the rankings throughout.
2. The status of the top 100 recruits
Remember: Not all of these players are signing in December, and not all of these committed players will sign with the schools listed.
I’ll update each when they actually sign.
Per the 247Sports Composite ratings, with predictions by Bud Elliott for the top players who are expected to sign in December and/or popular consensus in bold:
- IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia signee
- CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon commit
- LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU commit
- OH DE Zach Harrison: Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 (Michigan, Ohio State)
- IMG RB Trey Sanders: Around noon ET on Dec. 19 (Alabama, Florida)
- GA WR Jadon Haselwood: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee)
- CA ATH Bru McCoy: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Texas, USC)
- OK S Daxton Hill: Michigan signee FLIPPED BACK from Alabama
- LA DT Ishmael Sopsher: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, LSU)
- WV OT Darnell Wright: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee)
- TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M signee
- LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU commit
- GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee commit
- MS LB Nakobe Dean: Around 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 (Alabama, Georgia)
- GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn commit
- TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State signee
- MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin signee
- SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina signee
- GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson signee
- IMG OT Evan Neal: Around 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 (Alabama, Miami)
- TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma signee
- AL C Clay Webb: Georgia signee
- AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma signee
- GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia signee
- VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State signee
- MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State signee
- FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson signee
- NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama signee
- CA WR Kyle Ford: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington)
- TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M signee
- GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State signee
- LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU commit
- FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit
- GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia signee
- AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama signee
- AL WR George Pickens: Auburn commit
- TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas signee
- FL CB Tyrique Stevenson: Around noon ET on Dec. 19 (Georgia, Miami)
- NC ATH Quavaris Crouch: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee)
- CA CB Chris Steele: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC)
- CA LB Henry To’oto’o (Alabama, Cal Tennessee, Oregon, Washington)
- CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan commit
- CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon commit
- TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU commit
- MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Ole Miss commit
- HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington commit
- AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn signee
- IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue commit
- GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan signee
- CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon commit
- CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson commit
- AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama commit
- TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas signee
- CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina commit
- TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M signee
- CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA commit
- FL DE Khris Bogle: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Alabama, Miami)
- TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M signee
- TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma signee
- AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit
- FL CB Kaiir Elam (Florida, Georgia)
- MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State signee
- TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit
- CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas commit
- MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit
- TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia commit
- TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M signee
- OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia signee
- FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami signee
- MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama commit
- NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State signee
- TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma signee
- CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington commit
- CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon commit
- GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama commit
- MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit
- FL S Jordan Battle: Alabama signee FLIPPED from Ohio State
- FL G William Putnam (Auburn, Clemson, Florida State)
- NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State signee
- VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State signee
- AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas commit
- CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State commit
- FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards (Auburn, Florida, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee)
- TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois signee
- CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon commit
- TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M signee
- NC QB Sam Howell: Florida State commit
- MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit
- TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M signee
- FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia commit
- TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama commit
- WV G Doug Nester: Ohio State commit
- NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State signee
- MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama commit
- MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State commit
- MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn commit
- TX WR Elijah Higgins: Stanford commit
- CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford commit
- MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama signee
- AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit
3. The updated rankings
If this 247Sports embed isn’t working for you, click over here:
4. A national news ticker
5. Does all this really matter?
Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.
- They matter at the player level. Blue chips are almost 1,000 percent more likely to be drafted in the first round. You can see the star ratings drop throughout the NFL draft. And five-stars are about 33 times as likely to be All-Americans as two-stars are.
- They matter at the team level. If you break the country into five tiers of recruiting might, you find the higher-recruiting schools consistently beat their lessers, virtually across the board.
- They matter at the championship level. Every national champion of the ratings era has passed a specific recruiting benchmark, as Bud Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio annually demonstrates. 2018 will be no exception.
- There are major exceptions, duh, like CMU’s Eric Fisher, who went from being a 240-pound two-star to a 306-pound No. 1 pick. Hard to criticize national rankings for failing to predict a player will gain 66 quality pounds in college. Bill Connelly, who’s way smarter than me, still finds the rankings highly valuable, despite obvious flaws.
- Perfection shouldn’t be the standard, though. Especially since the four big services get better during the course of a year and more accurate from year to year. Just Rate The Bama Croots Highly has been a winning strategy, for one.
- At the anecdotal level, let’s take a look at how all of college football would’ve changed if one recruit, five-star Tim Tebow, had chosen differently. See how much one commit mattered?
Loading comments...