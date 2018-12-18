The Early Signing Day’s biggest news, updated all throughout

College football’s Early Signing Period runs from Dec. 19 through 21, with almost all of the action likely on Wednesday. Expect most Division I recruits to sign by Friday night, leaving only choice drama for National Signing Day in February.

This post will be updated frequently as the biggest stories play out.

If you want updates on just your team, we got you. Since I don’t know who your team is (it’s a great one, though), head here for free coverage. If you’re on Twitter, I’d also recommend this list.

1. The national story lines to know

2. The status of the top 100 recruits

Remember: Not all of these players are signing in December, and not all of these committed players will sign with the schools listed.

I’ll update each when they actually sign.

Per the 247Sports Composite ratings, with predictions by Bud Elliott for the top players who are expected to sign in December and/or popular consensus in bold:

IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia signee CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon commit LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU commit OH DE Zach Harrison: Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 (Michigan, Ohio State) IMG RB Trey Sanders: Around noon ET on Dec. 19 (Alabama, Florida) GA WR Jadon Haselwood: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee) CA ATH Bru McCoy: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Texas, USC) OK S Daxton Hill: Michigan signee FLIPPED BACK from Alabama LA DT Ishmael Sopsher: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, LSU) WV OT Darnell Wright: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee) TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M signee LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU commit GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee commit MS LB Nakobe Dean: Around 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 (Alabama, Georgia) GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn commit TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State signee MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin signee SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina signee GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson signee IMG OT Evan Neal: Around 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 (Alabama, Miami) TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma signee AL C Clay Webb: Georgia signee AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma signee GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia signee VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State signee MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State signee FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson signee NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama signee CA WR Kyle Ford: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington) TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M signee GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State signee LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU commit FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia signee AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama signee AL WR George Pickens: Auburn commit TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas signee FL CB Tyrique Stevenson: Around noon ET on Dec. 19 (Georgia, Miami) NC ATH Quavaris Crouch: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee) CA CB Chris Steele: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC) CA LB Henry To’oto’o (Alabama, Cal Tennessee, Oregon, Washington) CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan commit CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon commit TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU commit MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Ole Miss commit HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington commit AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn signee IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue commit GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan signee CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon commit CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson commit AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama commit TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas signee CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina commit TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M signee CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA commit FL DE Khris Bogle: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Alabama, Miami) TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M signee TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma signee AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit FL CB Kaiir Elam (Florida, Georgia) MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State signee TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas commit MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia commit TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M signee OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia signee FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami signee MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama commit NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State signee TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma signee CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington commit CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon commit GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama commit MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit FL S Jordan Battle: Alabama signee FLIPPED from Ohio State FL G William Putnam (Auburn, Clemson, Florida State) NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State signee VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State signee AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas commit CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State commit FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards (Auburn, Florida, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee) TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois signee CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon commit TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M signee NC QB Sam Howell: Florida State commit MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M signee FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia commit TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama commit WV G Doug Nester: Ohio State commit NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State signee MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama commit MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State commit MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn commit TX WR Elijah Higgins: Stanford commit CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford commit MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama signee AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit

3. The updated rankings

If this 247Sports embed isn’t working for you, click over here:

4. A national news ticker

5. Does all this really matter?

Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.