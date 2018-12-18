 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Early Signing Period stuff to know, now that the big day is over

Commits, flips, updated rankings and more, added throughout December’s precursor to February’s National Signing Day.

By Jason Kirk Updated
No. 1 RB Trey Sanders and his sweater
College football’s Early Signing Period runs from Dec. 19 through 21, with almost all of the action on Wednesday. Expect most Division I recruits to sign by Friday night, leaving only choice drama for National Signing Day in February.

This post will be updated as the biggest stories play out.

If you want updates on just your team, we got you. Since I don't know who your team is (it's a great one, though), head here for free coverage. If you're on Twitter, I'd also recommend this list.

Below, you’ll find the biggest headlines, a status check on the top 100 recruits, a national news ticker, and the updated rankings.

1. The national story lines to know

Overall:

The biggest new commits of the Early Signing Period:

And the five biggest flips:

2. The status of the top 100 recruits

I’ll update each when they actually sign.

Remember: Not all of these players are signing in December, and not all of these committed players will sign with the schools listed. This time around, we’ve had even more of the top 100 sign early than we did last year, when about 70 percent of all Division I recruits signed.

Per the 247Sports Composite ratings, with predictions by Bud Elliott for the top players who are expected to sign in December and/or popular consensus in bold:

  1. IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia signee
  2. CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon signee
  3. LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU signee
  4. OH DE Zach Harrison: New Ohio State commit and signee
  5. IMG RB Trey Sanders: New Alabama commit and signee
  6. GA WR Jadon Haselwood: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee)
  7. CA ATH Bru McCoy: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Texas, USC)
  8. OK S Daxton Hill: Michigan signee FLIPPED BACK from Alabama
  9. LA DT Ishmael Sopsher: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, LSU)
  10. WV OT Darnell Wright: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee)
  11. TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M signee
  12. LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU commit
  13. GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee signee
  14. MS LB Nakobe Dean: New Georgia commit and signee
  15. GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn signee
  16. TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State signee
  17. MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin signee
  18. SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina signee
  19. GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson signee
  20. IMG OT Evan Neal: New Alabama commit and signee
  21. TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma signee
  22. AL C Clay Webb: Georgia signee
  23. AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma signee
  24. GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia signee
  25. VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State signee
  26. MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State signee
  27. FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson signee
  28. NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama signee
  29. CA WR Kyle Ford: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington)
  30. TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M signee
  31. GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State signee
  32. LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU signee
  33. FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit
  34. GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia signee
  35. AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama signee
  36. AL WR George Pickens: Auburn commit
  37. TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas signee
  38. FL CB Tyrique Stevenson: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Miami, Georgia)
  39. NC ATH Quavaris Crouch: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee)
  40. CA CB Chris Steele: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC)
  41. CA LB Henry To’oto’o (Alabama, Cal Tennessee, Oregon, Washington)
  42. CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan signee
  43. CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon signee
  44. TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU signee
  45. MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Ole Miss commit
  46. HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington signee
  47. AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn signee
  48. IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue signee
  49. GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan signee
  50. CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon signee
  51. CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson signee
  52. AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama signee
  53. TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas signee
  54. CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina signee
  55. TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M signee
  56. CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA signee
  57. FL DE Khris Bogle: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Alabama, Miami)
  58. TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M signee
  59. TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma signee
  60. AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit
  61. FL CB Kaiir Elam (Florida, Georgia)
  62. MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State signee
  63. TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit
  64. CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas signee
  65. MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit
  66. TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia signee
  67. TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M signee
  68. OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia signee
  69. FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami signee
  70. MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama signee
  71. NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State signee
  72. TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma signee
  73. CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington signee
  74. CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon signee
  75. GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama signee
  76. MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit
  77. FL S Jordan Battle: Alabama signee FLIPPED from Ohio State
  78. FL G William Putnam: New Clemson commit and signee
  79. NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State signee
  80. VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State signee
  81. AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas signee
  82. CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State signee
  83. FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards (Auburn, Florida, Miami, Penn State)
  84. TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois signee
  85. CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon signee
  86. TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M signee
  87. NC QB Sam Howell: North Carolina signee FLIPPED from Florida State
  88. MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit
  89. TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M signee
  90. FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia signee
  91. TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama signee
  92. WV G Doug Nester: Ohio State commit
  93. NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State signee
  94. MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama signee
  95. MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State signee
  96. MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn signee
  97. TX WR Elijah Higgins: Stanford signee
  98. CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford signee
  99. MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama signee
  100. AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit

3. The updated rankings

4. A national news ticker

5. Does all this really matter?

Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.

  1. They matter at the player level. Blue chips are almost 1,000 percent more likely to be drafted in the first round. You can see the star ratings drop throughout the NFL draft. And five-stars are about 33 times as likely to be All-Americans as two-stars are.
  2. They matter at the team level. If you break the country into five tiers of recruiting might, you find the higher-recruiting schools consistently beat their lessers, virtually across the board.
  3. They matter at the championship level. Every national champion of the ratings era has passed a specific recruiting benchmark, as Bud Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio annually demonstrates. 2018 will be no exception.
  4. There are major exceptions, duh, like CMU’s Eric Fisher, who went from being a 240-pound two-star to a 306-pound No. 1 pick. Hard to criticize national rankings for failing to predict a player will gain 66 quality pounds in college. Bill Connelly, who’s way smarter than me, still finds the rankings highly valuable, despite obvious flaws.
  5. Perfection shouldn’t be the standard, though. Especially since the four big services get better during the course of a year and more accurate from year to year. Just Rate The Bama Croots Highly has been a winning strategy, for one.
  6. At the anecdotal level, let’s take a look at how all of college football would’ve changed if one recruit, five-star Tim Tebow, had chosen differently. See how much one commit mattered?

