The Early Signing Period stuff to know, now that the big day is over

College football’s Early Signing Period runs from Dec. 19 through 21, with almost all of the action on Wednesday. Expect most Division I recruits to sign by Friday night, leaving only choice drama for National Signing Day in February.
1. The national story lines to know
Overall:
- Alabama is reclaiming the No. 1 spot after Georgia ended The Streak last cycle. Also, this might be Nick Saban’s best class yet.
- Georgia appears to have No. 2 set, with Texas A&M, LSU, and Oregon next. Here are Early Signing Day’s biggest winners and losers.
- Best Announcement goes to this very nice moment by a Syracuse commit.
- The year’s best recruiting graphics go to Ohio State’s NCAA 14 theme and Oklahoma State’s Red Dead Redemption 2 vibes.
- Most importantly: UNC signed a player named Storm Duck. His name is Storm Duck.
The biggest new commits of the Early Signing Period:
- No. 2 DE Zach Harrison to Ohio State over Michigan
- No. 1 RB Trey Sanders to Alabama over Georgia and others
- No. 1 LB Nakobe Dean to Georgia over Alabama
- No. 5 OT Evan Neal to Alabama over Miami and others
And the five biggest flips:
- No. 1 safety Daxton Hill, who’d flipped to Bama days prior, flipped back to Michigan.
- The Tide appeared to respond, more or less, by swiping No. 6 safety Jordan Battle from Ohio State.
- The Buckeyes then lost another blue chip flip to the SEC: four-star QB Dwan Mathis to Georgia.
- Mack Brown’s Tar Heels swiped four-star QB Sam Howell from Florida State.
- Yeah, FSU had a bad time! New Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher swiped four-star DE Derick Hunter from his former team, too.
2. The status of the top 100 recruits
I’ll update each when they actually sign.
Remember: Not all of these players are signing in December, and not all of these committed players will sign with the schools listed. This time around, we’ve had even more of the top 100 sign early than we did last year, when about 70 percent of all Division I recruits signed.
Per the 247Sports Composite ratings, with predictions by Bud Elliott for the top players who are expected to sign in December and/or popular consensus in bold:
- IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia signee
- CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon signee
- LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU signee
- OH DE Zach Harrison: New Ohio State commit and signee
- IMG RB Trey Sanders: New Alabama commit and signee
- GA WR Jadon Haselwood: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee)
- CA ATH Bru McCoy: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Texas, USC)
- OK S Daxton Hill: Michigan signee FLIPPED BACK from Alabama
- LA DT Ishmael Sopsher: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, LSU)
- WV OT Darnell Wright: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee)
- TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M signee
- LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU commit
- GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee signee
- MS LB Nakobe Dean: New Georgia commit and signee
- GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn signee
- TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State signee
- MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin signee
- SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina signee
- GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson signee
- IMG OT Evan Neal: New Alabama commit and signee
- TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma signee
- AL C Clay Webb: Georgia signee
- AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma signee
- GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia signee
- VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State signee
- MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State signee
- FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson signee
- NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama signee
- CA WR Kyle Ford: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington)
- TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M signee
- GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State signee
- LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU signee
- FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit
- GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia signee
- AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama signee
- AL WR George Pickens: Auburn commit
- TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas signee
- FL CB Tyrique Stevenson: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Miami, Georgia)
- NC ATH Quavaris Crouch: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee)
- CA CB Chris Steele: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC)
- CA LB Henry To’oto’o (Alabama, Cal Tennessee, Oregon, Washington)
- CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan signee
- CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon signee
- TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU signee
- MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Ole Miss commit
- HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington signee
- AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn signee
- IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue signee
- GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan signee
- CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon signee
- CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson signee
- AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama signee
- TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas signee
- CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina signee
- TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M signee
- CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA signee
- FL DE Khris Bogle: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Alabama, Miami)
- TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M signee
- TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma signee
- AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit
- FL CB Kaiir Elam (Florida, Georgia)
- MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State signee
- TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit
- CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas signee
- MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit
- TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia signee
- TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M signee
- OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia signee
- FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami signee
- MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama signee
- NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State signee
- TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma signee
- CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington signee
- CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon signee
- GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama signee
- MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit
- FL S Jordan Battle: Alabama signee FLIPPED from Ohio State
- FL G William Putnam: New Clemson commit and signee
- NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State signee
- VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State signee
- AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas signee
- CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State signee
- FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards (Auburn, Florida, Miami, Penn State)
- TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois signee
- CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon signee
- TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M signee
- NC QB Sam Howell: North Carolina signee FLIPPED from Florida State
- MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit
- TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M signee
- FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia signee
- TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama signee
- WV G Doug Nester: Ohio State commit
- NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State signee
- MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama signee
- MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State signee
- MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn signee
- TX WR Elijah Higgins: Stanford signee
- CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford signee
- MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama signee
- AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit
3. The updated rankings
5. Does all this really matter?
Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.
- They matter at the player level. Blue chips are almost 1,000 percent more likely to be drafted in the first round. You can see the star ratings drop throughout the NFL draft. And five-stars are about 33 times as likely to be All-Americans as two-stars are.
- They matter at the team level. If you break the country into five tiers of recruiting might, you find the higher-recruiting schools consistently beat their lessers, virtually across the board.
- They matter at the championship level. Every national champion of the ratings era has passed a specific recruiting benchmark, as Bud Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio annually demonstrates. 2018 will be no exception.
- There are major exceptions, duh, like CMU’s Eric Fisher, who went from being a 240-pound two-star to a 306-pound No. 1 pick. Hard to criticize national rankings for failing to predict a player will gain 66 quality pounds in college. Bill Connelly, who’s way smarter than me, still finds the rankings highly valuable, despite obvious flaws.
- Perfection shouldn’t be the standard, though. Especially since the four big services get better during the course of a year and more accurate from year to year. Just Rate The Bama Croots Highly has been a winning strategy, for one.
- At the anecdotal level, let’s take a look at how all of college football would’ve changed if one recruit, five-star Tim Tebow, had chosen differently. See how much one commit mattered?
