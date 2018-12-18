The Early Signing Period stuff to know, now that the big day is over

College football’s Early Signing Period runs from Dec. 19 through 21, with almost all of the action on Wednesday. Expect most Division I recruits to sign by Friday night, leaving only choice drama for National Signing Day in February.

This post will be updated as the biggest stories play out.

Below, you’ll find the biggest headlines, a status check on the top 100 recruits, a national news ticker, and the updated rankings.

1. The national story lines to know

Overall:

The biggest new commits of the Early Signing Period:

And the five biggest flips:

2. The status of the top 100 recruits

I’ll update each when they actually sign.

Remember: Not all of these players are signing in December, and not all of these committed players will sign with the schools listed. This time around, we’ve had even more of the top 100 sign early than we did last year, when about 70 percent of all Division I recruits signed.

Per the 247Sports Composite ratings, with predictions by Bud Elliott for the top players who are expected to sign in December and/or popular consensus in bold:

IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia signee CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon signee LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU signee OH DE Zach Harrison: New Ohio State commit and signee IMG RB Trey Sanders: New Alabama commit and signee GA WR Jadon Haselwood: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee) CA ATH Bru McCoy: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Texas, USC) OK S Daxton Hill: Michigan signee FLIPPED BACK from Alabama LA DT Ishmael Sopsher: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, LSU) WV OT Darnell Wright: National Signing Day, Feb. 6 (Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee) TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M signee LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU commit GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee signee MS LB Nakobe Dean: New Georgia commit and signee GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn signee TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State signee MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin signee SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina signee GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson signee IMG OT Evan Neal: New Alabama commit and signee TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma signee AL C Clay Webb: Georgia signee AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma signee GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia signee VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State signee MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State signee FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson signee NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama signee CA WR Kyle Ford: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington) TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M signee GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State signee LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU signee FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia signee AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama signee AL WR George Pickens: Auburn commit TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas signee FL CB Tyrique Stevenson: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Miami, Georgia) NC ATH Quavaris Crouch: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee) CA CB Chris Steele: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC) CA LB Henry To’oto’o (Alabama, Cal Tennessee, Oregon, Washington) CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan signee CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon signee TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU signee MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Ole Miss commit HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington signee AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn signee IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue signee GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan signee CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon signee CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson signee AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama signee TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas signee CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina signee TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M signee CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA signee FL DE Khris Bogle: At All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 (Alabama, Miami) TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M signee TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma signee AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit FL CB Kaiir Elam (Florida, Georgia) MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State signee TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas signee MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia signee TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M signee OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia signee FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami signee MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama signee NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State signee TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma signee CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington signee CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon signee GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama signee MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit FL S Jordan Battle: Alabama signee FLIPPED from Ohio State FL G William Putnam: New Clemson commit and signee NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State signee VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State signee AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas signee CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State signee FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards (Auburn, Florida, Miami, Penn State) TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois signee CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon signee TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M signee NC QB Sam Howell: North Carolina signee FLIPPED from Florida State MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M signee FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia signee TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama signee WV G Doug Nester: Ohio State commit NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State signee MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama signee MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State signee MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn signee TX WR Elijah Higgins: Stanford signee CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford signee MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama signee AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit

3. The updated rankings

4. A national news ticker

5. Does all this really matter?

Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.