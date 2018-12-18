The Early Signing Period’s biggest news, updated all throughout

College football’s Early Signing Period runs from Dec. 19 through 21, with almost all of the action likely on Wednesday. Expect most Division I recruits to sign by Friday night, leaving only choice drama for National Signing Day in February.
1. The national story lines to know
- Will anything change about the Early Signing Period, now that coaches and players have one year of observations to build on? The first time around, around 70 percent of Division I signees and 68 of the top 100 were inked in December.
- This year, four top-10 players aren’t even scheduled to commit until after the ESP (see below). Last year, there was only one. So we should have a bit more lingering drama than before, even if the national trend doesn’t change much.
- Alabama’s likely reclaiming the No. 1 spot after Georgia ended The Streak last cycle. The Tide could even end up No. 1 on this list of the highest rated classes in the history of recruiting rankings. A boot stamping on a human face forever.
- That means the biggest rankings battle is for No. 2, where Georgia and a whole bunch of other teams are in the running.
- Expect all the usual shenanigans like these legends of Signing Days gone by, with jostling in the rankings throughout. A few teams who could make major maneuvers: Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, and USC.
3. The status of the top 100 recruits
Not all of these players are signing in December, and not all of these committed players will sign with the schools listed. This will be updated early Wednesday with notes on who’s expected to sign when.
Per the 247Sports Composite ratings, with predictions by Bud Elliott for the top players who are expected to sign in December:
- IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia commit
- CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon commit
- LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU commit
- OH DE Zach Harrison, predicted to Ohio State over Michigan
- IMG RB Trey Sanders, predicted to Alabama over Florida
- GA WR Jadon Haselwood
- CA ATH Bru McCoy, predicted to USC over Texas
- OK S Daxton Hill: Alabama commit
- LA DT Ishmael Sopsher
- WV OT Darnell Wright
- TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M commit
- LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU commit
- GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee commit
- MS LB Nakobe Dean, predicted to Alabama over Georgia
- GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn commit
- TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State commit
- MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin commit
- SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina commit
- GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson commit
- IMG OT Evan Neal, predicted to Alabama (again)
- TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma commit
- AL C Clay Webb: Georgia commit
- AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma commit
- GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia commit
- VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State commit
- MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State commit
- FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson commit
- NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama commit
- CA WR Kyle Ford
- TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M commit
- GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State commit
- LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU commit
- FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit
- GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia commit
- AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama commit
- AL WR George Pickens: Auburn commit
- TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas commit
- FL CB Tyrique Stevenson
- NC ATH Quavaris Crouch
- CA CB Chris Steele
- CA LB Henry To’oto’o
- CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan commit
- CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon commit
- TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU commit
- MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Ole Miss commit
- HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington commit
- AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn commit
- IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue commit
- GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan commit
- CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon commit
- CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson commit
- AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama commit
- TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas commit
- CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina commit
- TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M commit
- CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA commit
- FL DE Khris Bogle
- TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M commit
- TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma commit
- AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit
- FL CB Kaiir Elam
- MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State commit
- TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit
- CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas commit
- MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit
- TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia commit
- TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M commit
- OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia commit
- FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami commit
- MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama commit
- NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State commit
- TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma commit
- CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington commit
- CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon commit
- GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama commit
- MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit
- FL S Jordan Battle: Ohio State commit
- FL G William Putnam
- NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State commit
- VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State commit
- AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas commit
- CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State commit
- FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards
- TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois commit
- CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon commit
- TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M commit
- NC QB Sam Howell: Florida State commit
- MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit
- TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M commit
- FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia commit
- TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama commit
- WV G Doug Nester: Ohio State commit
- NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State commit
- MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama commit
- MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State commit
- MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn commit
- TX WR Elijah Higgins
- CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford commit
- MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama commit
- AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit
4. The updated rankings
5. Does all this really matter?
Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.
- They matter at the player level. Blue chips are almost 1,000 percent more likely to be drafted in the first round. You can see the star ratings drop throughout the NFL draft. And five-stars are about 33 times as likely to be All-Americans as two-stars are.
- They matter at the team level. If you break the country into five tiers of recruiting might, you find the higher-recruiting schools consistently beat their lessers, virtually across the board.
- They matter at the championship level. Every national champion of the ratings era has passed a specific recruiting benchmark, as Bud Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio annually demonstrates. 2018 will be no exception.
- There are major exceptions, duh, like CMU’s Eric Fisher, who went from being a 240-pound two-star to a 306-pound No. 1 pick. Hard to criticize national rankings for failing to predict a player will gain 66 quality pounds in college. Bill Connelly, who’s way smarter than me, still finds the rankings highly valuable, despite obvious flaws.
- Perfection shouldn’t be the standard, though. Especially since the four big services get better during the course of a year and more accurate from year to year. Just Rate The Bama Croots Highly has been a winning strategy, for one.
- At the anecdotal level, let’s take a look at how all of college football would’ve changed if one recruit, five-star Tim Tebow, had chosen differently. See how much one commit mattered?
