The Early Signing Period’s biggest news, updated all throughout

Commits, flips, and more, updated throughout December’s precursor to February’s National Signing Day.

By Jason Kirk
College football’s Early Signing Period runs from Dec. 19 through 21, with almost all of the action likely on Wednesday. Expect most Division I recruits to sign by Friday night, leaving only choice drama for National Signing Day in February.

This post will be updated frequently as the biggest stories play out.

1. The national story lines to know

2. Updates on just your team

3. The status of the top 100 recruits

Not all of these players are signing in December, and not all of these committed players will sign with the schools listed. This will be updated early Wednesday with notes on who’s expected to sign when.

Per the 247Sports Composite ratings, with predictions by Bud Elliott for the top players who are expected to sign in December:

  1. IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia commit
  2. CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon commit
  3. LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU commit
  4. OH DE Zach Harrison, predicted to Ohio State over Michigan
  5. IMG RB Trey Sanders, predicted to Alabama over Florida
  6. GA WR Jadon Haselwood
  7. CA ATH Bru McCoy, predicted to USC over Texas
  8. OK S Daxton Hill: Alabama commit
  9. LA DT Ishmael Sopsher
  10. WV OT Darnell Wright
  11. TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M commit
  12. LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU commit
  13. GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee commit
  14. MS LB Nakobe Dean, predicted to Alabama over Georgia
  15. GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn commit
  16. TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State commit
  17. MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin commit
  18. SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina commit
  19. GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson commit
  20. IMG OT Evan Neal, predicted to Alabama (again)
  21. TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma commit
  22. AL C Clay Webb: Georgia commit
  23. AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma commit
  24. GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia commit
  25. VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State commit
  26. MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State commit
  27. FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson commit
  28. NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama commit
  29. CA WR Kyle Ford
  30. TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M commit
  31. GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State commit
  32. LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU commit
  33. FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit
  34. GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia commit
  35. AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama commit
  36. AL WR George Pickens: Auburn commit
  37. TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas commit
  38. FL CB Tyrique Stevenson
  39. NC ATH Quavaris Crouch
  40. CA CB Chris Steele
  41. CA LB Henry To’oto’o
  42. CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan commit
  43. CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon commit
  44. TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU commit
  45. MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Ole Miss commit
  46. HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington commit
  47. AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn commit
  48. IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue commit
  49. GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan commit
  50. CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon commit
  51. CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson commit
  52. AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama commit
  53. TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas commit
  54. CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina commit
  55. TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M commit
  56. CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA commit
  57. FL DE Khris Bogle
  58. TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M commit
  59. TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma commit
  60. AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit
  61. FL CB Kaiir Elam
  62. MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State commit
  63. TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit
  64. CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas commit
  65. MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit
  66. TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia commit
  67. TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M commit
  68. OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia commit
  69. FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami commit
  70. MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama commit
  71. NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State commit
  72. TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma commit
  73. CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington commit
  74. CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon commit
  75. GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama commit
  76. MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit
  77. FL S Jordan Battle: Ohio State commit
  78. FL G William Putnam
  79. NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State commit
  80. VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State commit
  81. AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas commit
  82. CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State commit
  83. FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards
  84. TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois commit
  85. CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon commit
  86. TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M commit
  87. NC QB Sam Howell: Florida State commit
  88. MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit
  89. TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M commit
  90. FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia commit
  91. TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama commit
  92. WV G Doug Nester: Ohio State commit
  93. NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State commit
  94. MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama commit
  95. MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State commit
  96. MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn commit
  97. TX WR Elijah Higgins
  98. CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford commit
  99. MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama commit
  100. AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit

4. The updated rankings

5. Does all this really matter?

Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.

  1. They matter at the player level. Blue chips are almost 1,000 percent more likely to be drafted in the first round. You can see the star ratings drop throughout the NFL draft. And five-stars are about 33 times as likely to be All-Americans as two-stars are.
  2. They matter at the team level. If you break the country into five tiers of recruiting might, you find the higher-recruiting schools consistently beat their lessers, virtually across the board.
  3. They matter at the championship level. Every national champion of the ratings era has passed a specific recruiting benchmark, as Bud Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio annually demonstrates. 2018 will be no exception.
  4. There are major exceptions, duh, like CMU’s Eric Fisher, who went from being a 240-pound two-star to a 306-pound No. 1 pick. Hard to criticize national rankings for failing to predict a player will gain 66 quality pounds in college. Bill Connelly, who’s way smarter than me, still finds the rankings highly valuable, despite obvious flaws.
  5. Perfection shouldn’t be the standard, though. Especially since the four big services get better during the course of a year and more accurate from year to year. Just Rate The Bama Croots Highly has been a winning strategy, for one.
  6. At the anecdotal level, let’s take a look at how all of college football would’ve changed if one recruit, five-star Tim Tebow, had chosen differently. See how much one commit mattered?

