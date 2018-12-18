The Early Signing Period’s biggest news, updated all throughout

College football’s Early Signing Period runs from Dec. 19 through 21, with almost all of the action likely on Wednesday. Expect most Division I recruits to sign by Friday night, leaving only choice drama for National Signing Day in February.

This post will be updated frequently as the biggest stories play out.

1. The national story lines to know

2. Updates on just your team

Since I don’t know who your team is (it’s a great one, though), head here for free coverage. If you’re on Twitter, I’d also recommend this list.

3. The status of the top 100 recruits

Not all of these players are signing in December, and not all of these committed players will sign with the schools listed. This will be updated early Wednesday with notes on who’s expected to sign when.

Per the 247Sports Composite ratings, with predictions by Bud Elliott for the top players who are expected to sign in December:

IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia commit CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon commit LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU commit OH DE Zach Harrison, predicted to Ohio State over Michigan IMG RB Trey Sanders, predicted to Alabama over Florida GA WR Jadon Haselwood CA ATH Bru McCoy, predicted to USC over Texas OK S Daxton Hill: Alabama commit LA DT Ishmael Sopsher WV OT Darnell Wright TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M commit LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU commit GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee commit MS LB Nakobe Dean, predicted to Alabama over Georgia GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn commit TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State commit MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin commit SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina commit GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson commit IMG OT Evan Neal, predicted to Alabama (again) TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma commit AL C Clay Webb: Georgia commit AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma commit GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia commit VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State commit MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State commit FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson commit NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama commit CA WR Kyle Ford TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M commit GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State commit LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU commit FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia commit AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama commit AL WR George Pickens: Auburn commit TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas commit FL CB Tyrique Stevenson NC ATH Quavaris Crouch CA CB Chris Steele CA LB Henry To’oto’o CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan commit CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon commit TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU commit MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Ole Miss commit HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington commit AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn commit IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue commit GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan commit CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon commit CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson commit AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama commit TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas commit CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina commit TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M commit CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA commit FL DE Khris Bogle TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M commit TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma commit AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit FL CB Kaiir Elam MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State commit TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas commit MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia commit TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M commit OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia commit FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami commit MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama commit NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State commit TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma commit CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington commit CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon commit GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama commit MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit FL S Jordan Battle: Ohio State commit FL G William Putnam NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State commit VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State commit AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas commit CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State commit FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois commit CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon commit TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M commit NC QB Sam Howell: Florida State commit MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M commit FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia commit TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama commit WV G Doug Nester: Ohio State commit NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State commit MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama commit MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State commit MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn commit TX WR Elijah Higgins CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford commit MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama commit AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit

4. The updated rankings

If this 247Sports embed isn’t working for you, click over here:

5. Does all this really matter?

Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.