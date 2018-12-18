 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The National Signing Day stuff to know, updated throughout

Commits, flips, updated rankings and more, added throughout the final day of 2019 college football recruiting.

By Jason Kirk Updated
Trey Sanders signed with Alabama in December, but since he did it in a Coogi sweater, he’s still the image on this post
College football’s National Signing Day on Feb. 6 wraps up the 2019 recruiting cycle. While most players, coaches, and fans have already come to treat December’s Early Signing Period as the main event, this is still the traditional conclusion, with lots of top-100 recruits waiting until the end to sign and a little bit of drama left in the top five of the rankings.

This post will be updated as the biggest stories play out.

If you want updates on just your team, we got you. Since I don’t know who your team is, head here for free coverage. If you’re on Twitter, I’d recommend this list.

Below, you’ll find:

  1. The biggest headlines
  2. A status check on the top 100 recruits
  3. A national news ticker
  4. And the updated rankings

1. The national story lines to know, with more to come

Rankings business:

The biggest news:

General stuff:

Fun stuff:

2. The status of the top 100 recruits

I’ll update each in bold when they actually sign.

This time around, we’ve had even more of the top 100 sign early than we did last year, when about 70 percent of all Division I recruits signed. Based on December’s 247Sports Composite ratings:

  1. IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia
  2. CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon
  3. LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU
  4. OH DE Zach Harrison: Ohio State
  5. IMG RB Trey Sanders: Alabama
  6. GA WR Jadon Haselwood: Oklahoma
  7. CA ATH Bru McCoy: USC (who then transferred to Texas after Kliff Kingsbury left)
  8. OK S Daxton Hill: Michigan
  9. LA DT Ishmael Sopsher: Alabama, LSU, Oregon (1 p.m. ET hour, ESPN2)
  10. WV OT Darnell Wright: Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia (4 p.m. ET hour, ESPN2)
  11. TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M
  12. LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU
  13. GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee
  14. MS LB Nakobe Dean: Georgia
  15. GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn
  16. TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State
  17. MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin
  18. SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina
  19. GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson
  20. IMG OT Evan Neal: Alabama
  21. TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma
  22. AL C Clay Webb: Georgia
  23. AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma
  24. GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia
  25. VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State
  26. MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State
  27. FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson
  28. NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama
  29. CA WR Kyle Ford: USC commit
  30. TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M
  31. GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State
  32. LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU
  33. FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit
  34. GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia
  35. AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama
  36. AL WR George Pickens: Georgia, flipped from Auburn
  37. TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas
  38. FL CB Tyrique Stevenson: Georgia
  39. NC ATH Quavaris Crouch: Tennessee
  40. CA CB Chris Steele: Florida
  41. CA LB Henry To’oto’o: Alabama, Tennessee, Utah, USC, Washington (3 p.m. ET hour, ESPNU)
  42. CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan
  43. CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon
  44. TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU
  45. MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Alabama, Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss (noon ET hour, ESPN2)
  46. HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington
  47. AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn
  48. IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue
  49. GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan
  50. CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon
  51. CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson
  52. AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama
  53. TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas
  54. CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina
  55. TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M
  56. CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA
  57. FL DE Khris Bogle: Florida
  58. TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M
  59. TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma
  60. AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit
  61. FL CB Kaiir Elam: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami (1 p.m. ET hour, ESPN2)
  62. MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State
  63. TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit (10:30 a.m. ET hour)
  64. CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas
  65. MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit (10 a.m. ET hour)
  66. TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia
  67. TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M
  68. OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia
  69. FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami
  70. MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama
  71. NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State
  72. TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma
  73. CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington
  74. CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon
  75. GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama
  76. MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit
  77. FL S Jordan Battle: Alabama signee
  78. FL G William Putnam: Clemson
  79. NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State
  80. VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State
  81. AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas
  82. CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State
  83. FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami (12:15 p.m. ET hour)
  84. TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois
  85. CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon
  86. TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M
  87. NC QB Sam Howell: North Carolina
  88. MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit
  89. TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M
  90. FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia
  91. TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama
  92. WV G Doug Nester: Virginia Tech
  93. NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State
  94. MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama
  95. MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State
  96. MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn
  97. TX WR Elijah Higgins: Stanford
  98. CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford
  99. MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama
  100. AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit

3. The updated rankings

If this 247Sports embed isn’t working for you, click over here:

4. A national news ticker

5. Does all this really matter?

Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.

  1. They matter at the player level. Blue chips are almost 1,000 percent more likely to be drafted in the first round. You can see the star ratings drop throughout the NFL draft. And five-stars are about 33 times as likely to be All-Americans as two-stars are.
  2. They matter at the team level. If you break the country into five tiers of recruiting might, you find the higher-recruiting schools consistently beat their lessers, virtually across the board.
  3. They matter at the championship level. Every national champion of the ratings era has passed a specific recruiting benchmark, as Bud Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio annually demonstrates. 2018 will be no exception.
  4. There are major exceptions, duh, like CMU’s Eric Fisher, who went from being a 240-pound two-star to a 306-pound No. 1 pick. Hard to criticize national rankings for failing to predict a player will gain 66 quality pounds in college. Bill Connelly, who’s way smarter than me, still finds the rankings highly valuable, despite obvious flaws.
  5. Perfection shouldn’t be the standard, though. Especially since the four big services get better during the course of a year and more accurate from year to year. Just Rate The Bama Croots Highly has been a winning strategy, for one.
  6. At the anecdotal level, let’s take a look at how all of college football would’ve changed if one recruit, five-star Tim Tebow, had chosen differently. See how much one commit mattered?

