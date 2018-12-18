The National Signing Day stuff to know, updated throughout

College football’s National Signing Day on Feb. 6 wraps up the 2019 recruiting cycle. While most players, coaches, and fans have already come to treat December’s Early Signing Period as the main event, this is still the traditional conclusion, with lots of top-100 recruits waiting until the end to sign and a little bit of drama left in the top five of the rankings.
This post will be updated as the biggest stories play out.
Below, you’ll find:
- The biggest headlines
- A status check on the top 100 recruits
- A national news ticker
- And the updated rankings
1. The national story lines to know, with more to come
Rankings business:
- Alabama is reclaiming the No. 1 spot after Georgia ended The Streak last cycle, likely falling shy of Ohio State’s record for the highest per-player rating ever.
- Georgia appears to have No. 2 set.
- The biggest battle is likely for No. 3, between Texas, Texas A&M, and LSU.
- After that, a whole bunch of teams could make maneuvers.
The biggest news:
- Five-star WR George Pickens flipped from Auburn to Georgia.
- Four-star DE Khris Bogle flipped from Bama to Florida.
General stuff:
- Who’s the No. 1 recruit in this class? Well, there are four different No. 1s.
- As usual, signing a class of nothing but IMG Academy players would have you in the top 15.
- Here are this years recruits who’ll make you feel old, including sons of Big Boi, Deion Sanders, and Joey Porter.
- We have not one, but TWO recruits who have Kyler Murray-style baseball decisions to make.
- Georgia, the state, once again barrels into the upper tier of recruiting power, alongside the standard Big 3.
Fun stuff:
- It’s unlikely anybody on NSD can top this very nice announcement by Syracuse’s Cooper Dawson.
- The year’s best recruiting graphics go to Ohio State’s NCAA 14 theme and Oklahoma State’s Red Dead Redemption 2 vibes.
- Most importantly: UNC signed a player named Storm Duck. His name is Storm Duck.
2. The status of the top 100 recruits
I’ll update each in bold when they actually sign.
This time around, we’ve had even more of the top 100 sign early than we did last year, when about 70 percent of all Division I recruits signed. Based on December’s 247Sports Composite ratings:
- IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia
- CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon
- LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU
- OH DE Zach Harrison: Ohio State
- IMG RB Trey Sanders: Alabama
- GA WR Jadon Haselwood: Oklahoma
- CA ATH Bru McCoy: USC (who then transferred to Texas after Kliff Kingsbury left)
- OK S Daxton Hill: Michigan
- LA DT Ishmael Sopsher: Alabama, LSU, Oregon (1 p.m. ET hour, ESPN2)
- WV OT Darnell Wright: Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia (4 p.m. ET hour, ESPN2)
- TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M
- LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU
- GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee
- MS LB Nakobe Dean: Georgia
- GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn
- TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State
- MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin
- SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina
- GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson
- IMG OT Evan Neal: Alabama
- TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma
- AL C Clay Webb: Georgia
- AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma
- GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia
- VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State
- MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State
- FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson
- NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama
- CA WR Kyle Ford: USC commit
- TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M
- GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State
- LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU
- FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit
- GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia
- AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama
- AL WR George Pickens: Georgia, flipped from Auburn
- TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas
- FL CB Tyrique Stevenson: Georgia
- NC ATH Quavaris Crouch: Tennessee
- CA CB Chris Steele: Florida
- CA LB Henry To’oto’o: Alabama, Tennessee, Utah, USC, Washington (3 p.m. ET hour, ESPNU)
- CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan
- CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon
- TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU
- MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Alabama, Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss (noon ET hour, ESPN2)
- HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington
- AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn
- IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue
- GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan
- CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon
- CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson
- AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama
- TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas
- CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina
- TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M
- CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA
- FL DE Khris Bogle: Florida
- TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M
- TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma
- AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit
- FL CB Kaiir Elam: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami (1 p.m. ET hour, ESPN2)
- MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State
- TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit (10:30 a.m. ET hour)
- CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas
- MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit (10 a.m. ET hour)
- TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia
- TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M
- OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia
- FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami
- MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama
- NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State
- TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma
- CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington
- CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon
- GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama
- MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit
- FL S Jordan Battle: Alabama signee
- FL G William Putnam: Clemson
- NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State
- VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State
- AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas
- CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State
- FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami (12:15 p.m. ET hour)
- TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois
- CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon
- TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M
- NC QB Sam Howell: North Carolina
- MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit
- TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M
- FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia
- TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama
- WV G Doug Nester: Virginia Tech
- NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State
- MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama
- MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State
- MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn
- TX WR Elijah Higgins: Stanford
- CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford
- MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama
- AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit
3. The updated rankings
4. A national news ticker
5. Does all this really matter?
Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.
- They matter at the player level. Blue chips are almost 1,000 percent more likely to be drafted in the first round. You can see the star ratings drop throughout the NFL draft. And five-stars are about 33 times as likely to be All-Americans as two-stars are.
- They matter at the team level. If you break the country into five tiers of recruiting might, you find the higher-recruiting schools consistently beat their lessers, virtually across the board.
- They matter at the championship level. Every national champion of the ratings era has passed a specific recruiting benchmark, as Bud Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio annually demonstrates. 2018 will be no exception.
- There are major exceptions, duh, like CMU’s Eric Fisher, who went from being a 240-pound two-star to a 306-pound No. 1 pick. Hard to criticize national rankings for failing to predict a player will gain 66 quality pounds in college. Bill Connelly, who’s way smarter than me, still finds the rankings highly valuable, despite obvious flaws.
- Perfection shouldn’t be the standard, though. Especially since the four big services get better during the course of a year and more accurate from year to year. Just Rate The Bama Croots Highly has been a winning strategy, for one.
- At the anecdotal level, let’s take a look at how all of college football would’ve changed if one recruit, five-star Tim Tebow, had chosen differently. See how much one commit mattered?
