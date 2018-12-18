The National Signing Day stuff to know, updated throughout

College football’s National Signing Day on Feb. 6 wraps up the 2019 recruiting cycle. While most players, coaches, and fans have already come to treat December’s Early Signing Period as the main event, this is still the traditional conclusion, with lots of top-100 recruits waiting until the end to sign and a little bit of drama left in the top five of the rankings.

This post will be updated as the biggest stories play out.

Below, you’ll find:

The biggest headlines A status check on the top 100 recruits A national news ticker And the updated rankings

1. The national story lines to know, with more to come

Rankings business:

The biggest news:

Five-star WR George Pickens flipped from Auburn to Georgia.

Four-star DE Khris Bogle flipped from Bama to Florida.

General stuff:

Fun stuff:

2. The status of the top 100 recruits

I’ll update each in bold when they actually sign.

This time around, we’ve had even more of the top 100 sign early than we did last year, when about 70 percent of all Division I recruits signed. Based on December’s 247Sports Composite ratings:

IMG DE Nolan Smith: Georgia CA DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon LA CB Derek Stingley: LSU OH DE Zach Harrison: Ohio State IMG RB Trey Sanders: Alabama GA WR Jadon Haselwood: Oklahoma CA ATH Bru McCoy: USC (who then transferred to Texas after Kliff Kingsbury left) OK S Daxton Hill: Michigan LA DT Ishmael Sopsher: Alabama, LSU, Oregon (1 p.m. ET hour, ESPN2) WV OT Darnell Wright: Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia (4 p.m. ET hour, ESPN2) TX OT Kenyon Green: Texas A&M LA RB John Emery Jr.: LSU GA OT Wanya Morris: Tennessee MS LB Nakobe Dean: Georgia GA LB Owen Pappoe: Auburn TX WR Garrett Wilson: Ohio State MI OT Logan Brown: Wisconsin SC DE Zacch Pickens: South Carolina GA CB Andrew Booth: Clemson IMG OT Evan Neal: Alabama TX WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma AL C Clay Webb: Georgia AZ QB Spencer Rattler: Oklahoma GA DT Travon Walker: Georgia VA LB Brandon Smith: Penn State MI G Devontae Dobbs: Michigan State FL WR Frank Ladson: Clemson NJ DE Antonio Alfano: Alabama CA WR Kyle Ford: USC commit TX DT DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M GA C Harry Miller: Ohio State LA G Kardell Thomas: LSU FL CB Akeem Dent: Florida State commit GA WR Dominick Blaylock: Georgia AL OT Pierce Quick: Alabama AL WR George Pickens: Georgia, flipped from Auburn TX OT Tyler Johnson: Texas FL CB Tyrique Stevenson: Georgia NC ATH Quavaris Crouch: Tennessee CA CB Chris Steele: Florida CA LB Henry To’oto’o: Alabama, Tennessee, Utah, USC, Washington (3 p.m. ET hour, ESPNU) CA RB Zach Charbonnet: Michigan CA CB Mykael Wright: Oregon TX LB Marcel Brooks: LSU MS RB Jerrion Ealy: Alabama, Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss (noon ET hour, ESPN2) HI DT Faatui Tuitele: Washington AL QB Bo Nix: Auburn IN DE George Karlaftis: Purdue GA DT Chris Hinton: Michigan CA LB Mase Funa: Oregon CA WR Joe Ngata: Clemson AL OT Amari Kight: Alabama TX WR Jordan Whittington: Texas CA QB Ryan Hilinski: South Carolina TX S Brian Williams: Texas A&M CA OT Sean Rhyan: UCLA FL DE Khris Bogle: Florida TX TE Baylor Cupp: Texas A&M TX WR Trejan Bridges: Oklahoma AR TE Hudson Henry: Arkansas commit FL CB Kaiir Elam: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami (1 p.m. ET hour, ESPN2) MI CB Julian Barnett: Michigan State TN CB Maurice Hampton: LSU commit (10:30 a.m. ET hour) CA LB De’Gabriel Floyd: Texas MS DT Nathan Pickering: Mississippi State commit (10 a.m. ET hour) TX S Lewis Cine: Georgia TX S Demani Richardson: Texas A&M OH DT Jowon Briggs: Virginia FL WR Jeremiah Payton: Miami MD LB Shane Lee: Alabama NJ G Caedan Wallace: Penn State TX TE Austin Stogner: Oklahoma CA DT Jacob Bandes: Washington CA OT Jonah Tauanu’u: Oregon GA DE Justin Eboigbe: Alabama MD S Nick Cross: Florida State commit FL S Jordan Battle: Alabama signee FL G William Putnam: Clemson NY DE Adisa Isaac: Penn State VA RB Devyn Ford: Penn State AZ WR Jake Smith: Texas CA QB Jayden Daniels: Arizona State FL ATH Mark-Antony Richards: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami (12:15 p.m. ET hour) TX ATH Marquez Beason: Illinois CA WR Mycah Pittman: Oregon TX CB Erick Young: Texas A&M NC QB Sam Howell: North Carolina MS DE Byron Young: Alabama commit TX WR Dylan Wright: Texas A&M FL LB Rian Davis: Georgia TX CB Jeffery Carter: Alabama WV G Doug Nester: Virginia Tech NC DE Savion Jackson: NC State MD S DeMarcco Hellams: Alabama MS OT Charles Cross: Mississippi State MS DE Jaren Handy: Auburn TX WR Elijah Higgins: Stanford CA RB Austin Jones: Stanford MS CB Brandon Turnage: Alabama AR WR Treylon Burks: Arkansas commit

3. The updated rankings

4. A national news ticker

5. Does all this really matter?

Yes. There’s little doubt that recruiting rankings are worthwhile at the big-picture level, despite those (wonderful!) success stories that spring to mind about two-stars overcoming the odds and getting drafted in the first round.