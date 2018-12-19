Three-star Hanahan (S.C.) defensive end recruit Cooper Dawson committed to Syracuse on Wednesday’s Early Signing Day. Dawson picked a Syracuse hat over two others on a table in front of him: UCF and Clemson. But his hat ceremony was a little more intricate than that.

More below, but this video tells the story better than I will:

This is one of the greatest signing days you will ever see. Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson picks Syracuse- but does it by first telling close friend Kingsley Feinman. Kingsley announces the decision- Dawson adds that Kingsley taught him the only disability is a bad attitude. @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/3OGJzJmlXg — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 19, 2018

Dawson is friends with Kingsley Feinman. It seems like the two have been tight for a while, certainly at least back to last summer, when they took this picture together:

Kinglsey insisted we make him a Twitter, so hit him up with some follows and some love @FeinmanKingsley pic.twitter.com/tAAiYbXw5z — Cooper Dawson (@Cooper15Dawson) June 12, 2018

Dawson tore an ACL at a Clemson camp that same summer and didn’t get to play his senior season. But he still racked up some scholarship offers and had a ceremony Wednesday. Feinman sat at the table with him, and Dawson whispered his college choice to him. Feinman then announced it to the room and the cameras, and both put on Cuse hats: “He’s going to Clemson,” he said, before a bunch of clapping kicked in.

A transcript of what Dawson said right before that:

They told me just to wait and my time would come. They really helped me. I brought Kingsley out here today, because he’s inspired me a lot through the torn ACL process. He taught me that the only disability is a bad attitude. And if he can come around every day with this big ol’ smile on, I can do it just the same.

This will go on the big list of the best Signing Day ceremonies ever, I think.