9 quick reactions to Day 1 of football recruiting’s Early Signing Period

Day 1 of the Early Signing Period has come and gone. Here is what you need to know.

1. The Georgia hype was somewhat justified.

In the day or two leading up to the Early Signing Period, there were many whispers about Georgia making a run at elite prospects like RB Trey Sanders, LB Nakobe Dean, and QB Dwan Mathis, who was committed to Ohio State.

Turns out that chatter was valid. According to multiple reports, QB Dwan Mathis was likely to have issues enrolling early at Ohio State, as planned, and Georgia was able to flip him. We can’t be sure if he’ll have the issue at UGA.

The Trey Sanders to Georgia smoke turned out to be just that: smoke, without fire, as he inked with Alabama.

Georgia did get some good news, however, in the form of linebacker Nakobe Dean, who signed with the Bulldogs over Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M. Dean is a special linebacker.

In all, it was enough for Georgia to lock up the No. 2 class, as predicted.

2. Alabama locked up the No. 1 class, as expected, but does not land the top class of all time.

There was a period in time in early December in which it looked like Alabama could sign the No. 1 recruiting class of all-time. Some important pieces did not fall its, way, however, so it will have to settle for locking up the No. 1 class which is simply very elite, as opposed to the all-time best.

Alabama did get Trey Sanders (see above).

It also landed massive offensive tackle Evan Neal, who was motivated to lose weight and get in game shape thanks in parts to the comments of an elite NFL lineman.

Alabama, as expected, won the battle for elite safety Jordan Battle, flipping the Ft. Lauderdale (Florida) St. Thomas Aquinas star from Ohio State.

Huge pickup for Alabama as they flip @jordantofly100 from Ohio State.



Love Jordan's game. pic.twitter.com/XsOn7l1v56 — SB Nation Recruiting (@SBNRecruiting) December 19, 2018

But later Wednesday morning, the Tide lost safety Daxton Hill, of Tulsa, who flipped back to Michigan. Read more about Hill’s story here.

Yup, Alabama’s only recruit who is not a blue-chip? The kicker.

3. Florida swept the Lakeland trio, and could get even more

The Gators landed a trio of four-stars from Lakeland (Florida) in DE Lloyd Summerall, TE Keion Zipperer, and OL Deyavie Hammond. Summerall has particularly intriguing upside as he adds weight and works on his technique.

Plus, the Gators seem like excellent bets to sign elite defensive backs in Kaiir Elam and Chris Steele.

4. The Big Ten recruiting champion will not be Ohio State

Ohio State had the No. 1 Big Ten recruiting class from 2011-18. And it beat out Michigan for elite defensive end Zach Harrison. But I am confident in saying that the Buckeyes’ streak of No. 1 Big Ten classes will not continue.

I’m less confident in who it will be, however. Michigan is the leader in the clubhouse with 27 commitments, but Penn State has room to add more, and if it had a great six weeks, it could make up ground and take the crown.

5. Texas didn’t land either running back target.

Texas was in the race for Sanders and Noah Cain, who chose Penn State. Texas still has an excellent class, but it was hoping to get one of the two backs from IMG Academy, and did not. Here are some ideas of who it can target at the running back position.

6. Almost 90 percent of elite players signed early.

While there are late risers still to be had, and gems to be unearthed, most are off the board.

Recruiting PSA: Roughly 12% of the @247Sports Composite Top 250 will sign in the late period on February 6th, 2019. — Shannon B. Terry (@sbterry247) December 19, 2018

7. But some truly elite ones are still available

Our Early Signing Period tracker has the scoop for you, where some elite players like WR Jadon Haselwood, ATH Bru McCoy, and DT Ishmael Sophser won’t commit for a few more weeks. Check it out.

8. Losers become winners

This piece by Morgan Moriarty and Matt Brown is worth your time. North Carolina and Arkansas pulled off impressing Early Signing Period hauls despite losing seasons. Arkansas and UNC both grabbed top quarterbacks to jumpstart their rebuilds.

9. Flashy Graphics galore

Ohio State and Oklahoma really knocked it out of the park with their graphics game. This seems like a small or inconsequential thing, but recruits notice, especially when it comes from a video game.