The SEC’s building the best recruiting year in modern history

With the Early Signing Period in the books and only a few things left to button up on Feb. 6’s National Signing Day, the SEC is lining up the best recruiting year ever by one conference.

The attention-grabber is that the SEC is on pace to do something that’s never happened in the internet rankings era: finish with teams in the top four spots of the national 247Sports Composite, which piles together every major ranking into one (currently Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and LSU).

But the league’s strong class of 2019 goes even further than that in exceeding what any league has ever done in the recruiting rankings era.

The SEC is now always the conference that comes closest to overloading the top of the rankings. But nobody’s ever done anything like this.

In 2004, the ACC had two of the top three classes.

In 2005, the top five all came from different conferences.

In 2006, the SEC had the No. 2 and 3 classes.

In 2007, the top three all came from different conferences.

In 2008, the top four all came from different conferences.

In 2009, the SEC had three of the top four, with No. 2 USC interrupting.

In 2010, the top three all came from different conferences.

In 2011, the top four all came from different conferences.

In 2012, the SEC had two of the top three.

In 2013, the SEC had two of the top three.

In 2014, the SEC had the top two and No. 5.

In 2015, the SEC had two of the top four.

In 2016, the SEC again had the top two and Nos. 5. and 6.

In 2017, the SEC had two of the top three.

In 2018, the SEC had two of the top five.

In ‘09, when LSU was No. 1 and Bama and Georgia followed in the 3-4 spots, the SEC had what you could call the most dominant recruiting year ever by a conference. It’s not a coincidence that the SEC won the next four national titles after that.

But there’s no analog to a conference sweeping the top four spots. If the SEC pulls it off this year, it will be an incomparable infusion of talent.

The top of a conference’s class is what matters most, because that’s where national championships are won.

Titles are reserved for programs that sign more blue-chip recruits than non-, and only 13 teams in the whole country met that threshold this year, including all four Playoff teams. The SEC has six teams above that cut right now for 2019, including two — A&M and Florida — whose 2018 rosters left them just below the Blue-Chip Ratio line.

Tennessee’s right on the cusp, too, with 10 blue-chips out of 22 commits and a chance to get there with a strong February Signing Day.

But the conference also has incredible recruiting depth.

Even Arkansas, which just won two games, is somehow sitting pretty with the No. 20 class. South Carolina only has five blue-chip commits out of 20 total, but one of them’s a five-star, and the Gamecocks are right behind the Razorbacks at No. 21.

Add Ole Miss, which has recruited fine as NCAA sanctions have started to shift to the rearview, and the SEC has a preposterous 11 of the top 23 classes. It has 13 of the top 34, with only Vanderbilt (down at No. 49) failing to lug its weight — but that would still top Vandy’s average No. 58 finish this millennium.

The top of the conference’s recruiting is unprecedented on its own. Rolling it in with the depth gives it an even more convincing case as the best.

The SEC always has a talent advantage. That’s natural when two of the clear top four recruiting states are in the heart of a league’s footprint, fellow top-four state Texas is now partly an SEC state, and other talent-rich states like Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Carolinas are there, too.

But 2019 is a perfect storm. Bama is more dominant than usual, pending Playoff results, and has seen recent success with young players translate to the trail. Georgia’s become the closest thing to the Tide. Jimbo Fisher’s won the state of Texas back for A&M this year, one recruiting cycle after Tom Herman’s Longhorns dominated. And Bama’s recruiting success has somehow not come at the expense of LSU, which has so far swept the best players in Louisiana after years of struggling to close off its border to the Tide.

Signing Day might change these numbers somewhat, but on the whole, the SEC is only going to widen the talent gap it already enjoys over the rest of college football.