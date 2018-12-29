Under Armour All-America Game live recruit updates

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Under Armour All-America Game week is underway from Orlando as the top recruits from all over the country begin to check in. The game is being played on January 3 at 6 ET on ESPN 2.

The game has had a ton of stars in previous years who have gone on to be elite NFL players.

Over its 11-year history, the Under Armour All-America Game has produced many of football’s best collegiate and professional players. NFL Pro Bowlers like Julio Jones and A.J. Green competed in the inaugural game, while No. 1 overall NFL Draft selections like Jadeveon Clowney (2011), Jameis Winston (2012) and Myles Garrett (2014) are among the players that participated in later years. In total, 180 alumni of the Under Armour All-America Game have been selected in the NFL Draft, including 47 first-round draft picks and 21 NFL Pro Bowlers. The coaching staffs are headlined by former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

My updates with the top recruits are as follows.

4 PM: Crimson Tide 4-star CB commit Christian Williams has visits scheduled

Alabama is hoping to hold on to four-star Alabama cornerbck recruit Christian Williams. But it will have to fight against LSU and Oregon to do it. Williams will visit LSU first, then Alabama, then Oregon.

Williams says early playing time will be an important factor for him, but that if he has to redshirt, it would also be OK.

If anyone has a chance to flip Mississippi State four-star defensive line commitment Nathan Pickering, it’s Alabama.

Pickering said that he is solid to Mississippi State, but did not sign because he wanted to take his remaining visits. He also said that if there’s a school that can flip him, it’s Alabama.

Pickering clarified that it’s not as if no other school can flip him, but that Alabama is the one with the best chance. He previously took an official to Florida. Mississippi State will get the last visit.

Pickering also spoke about how fans have reached out to him thanking him for speaking out about his struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts.

George Pickens was impressed by Auburn’s bowl win, but Ohio State and LSU are pushing.

Four-star Alabama receiver George Pickens remains committed to Auburn. He is extremely tight with Auburn QB signee Bo Nix, and Auburn remains the favorite to land his signature. Pickens also said that Gus Malzahn told him that he will be calling the plays in 2019, as he did in the bowl game.

But Pickens also remains tight with LSU, and is looking hard at Ohio State after the Buckeyes recently reached out. Pickens said that he is impressed with Ohio State’s passing stats and is likely to take an official visit.

I think Auburn is likely to keep Pickens.

3 PM: Tennessee has made a good impression on Darnell Wright

Coming off a visit to Tennessee, it’s clear that the Vols have made a good impression on West Virginia five-star tackle Darnell Wright. But Wright was very hesitant to say any school was truly standing out. He spoke well of Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman. He also mentioned North Carolina and West Virginia.

Wright said that his coach is the adult who most helps him with recruiting, and that his coach likes Tennessee.

I think Tennessee should be considered odds-on against the field for Wright.

Akeem Dent says commitment to Florida State is strong, but likely to take visits

FSU five-star cornerback commitment Akeem Dent described his commitment to Florida State as “strong,” but he is considering visits to Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, and Miami. He says that Alabama has dropped off some. Dent officially visited Florida State before the ESP.

Dent said that he knows where his mom wants him to go, but won’t say. Why not? Because she and him “are on the same page,” and it would give away his final decision, he shared with a smile.

I think FSU has a good chance to hold on to Dent due to his comfort and familiarity with the staff and campus.

Kaiir Elam knows of two visits: Florida and Georgia

The four-star cornerback was very sure he’ll be taking visits to Florida and to Georgia. Aside from that, he’s also considering taking them to Oregon, Colorado, and Ohio State.

I have long thought that the only challenger to Florida for Elam’s signature is Georgia. Him confirming that those two schools are the only two locked in for visits strengthens my opinion.

2 PM: Jaquaze Sorrells knows of three visits

Local product Jaquaze Sorrells, a four-star defensive tackle who has had a slow recruitment says that he will officially visit Alabama, South Carolina, and Penn State in January. FSU is another school he might visit, but he only knows of those three at the moment. South Carolina has long been a favorite.

I like UCF for three-star DL Tre’Mon Morris-Brash

The Maryland defensive lineman has only taken one official visit, to UCF, yet plans to announce during the Under Armour All-America Game. It’s rare to see a prospect announce for a school he has not visited. Several players have already signed and are having schools keep the announcement quiet until they can reveal the choice during the game.

Jeremiah Payton was excited to see some young receivers get burn for Miami

Hurricanes’ four-star WR signee Jeremiah Payton said that when he watches a game, he doesn’t really watch the team, and focuses on how the receivers are being used. To that end, even though Miami did not score a touchdown against Wisconsin, he was happy to see that young receivers like Mark Pope got into the game. Payton said that Florida and South Carolina made late runs at him, but he never wavered.

Kalen Deloach’s parents preferred Michigan, but he convinced them on Florida State

The four-star linebacker from Georgia remained firm in his FSU pledge after also considering Michigan and Auburn. Deloach said that while his parents did prefer Michigan, they liked all three schools. Deloach said that FSU was the best fit for him in the end.

12 PM: Arjei Henderson focused on five

Four-star receiver commitment Arjei Henderson, of Houston, has been hearing from many schools recently since his decommitment from Oklahoma. But he has narrowed his list down to five: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, and LSU.

He will take four official visits in January, and knows he’ll be visiting FSU on the 25th. He was previously committed to Oregon when Willie Taggart was the head coach.

Trust kept Isaiah Williams in the fold for Illinois

I spoke with Illinois signee Isaiah Williams, of St. Louis (Mo). He said that other schools including Louisville came at him down the stretch, but his relationship with Illinois, and the Illini’s long-term commitment to him playing QB, as opposed to athlete, was important to him.

Noah Cain knew it was Penn State two weeks before Signing, but Georgia made a serious push

Penn State running back signee Noah Cain, of IMG Academy said that he knew his choice would be Penn State for sure about two weeks before signing, but that Georgia made a big time run due to the playing time with current RB Elijah Holyfield potentially leaving for the NFL Draft.

In the end, Holyfield had not made a decision by Early Signing Period. While Cain’s mom liked Texas a lot, her concerns about distance were ultimately assuaged by the confidence that Penn State would be the best long-term decision. Cain’s mom made a visit to Happy Valley over the summer, which had a big impact, he said.

Fellow Penn State RB signee Devyn Ford said he knew it would be Penn State “for a while.”

11 AM: Theo Wease believes Oklahoma will sign the best receiver class ever

I chatted with Oklahoma five-star receiver signee Theo Wease about his role as the lead recruiter for the Sooners’ class. OU doesn’t have many remaining targets, but the one being focused in on is Jadon Haselwood, the five-star receiver from Allen (Texas).

“We’ll have the best receiver recruit class ever,” Wease said. He is very confident the Sooners will close the deal to land Haselwood. In addition to Wease and Haselwood, the Sooners have Trejan Bridges and tight end Austin Stogner.

10 AM: Only 22 of the 110 participants are unsigned

A majority of the top recruits are taking advantage of the Early Signing Period. There doesn’t seem to be any material trend change compared to what we saw in Year 1 of the ESP.

And a few players may have already signed and asked their schools to keep it quiet in anticipation of announcing on National TV.

Some of the top unsigned players we’ll be speaking with include five-stars like Georgia receiver Jadon Haselwood, West Virginia OT Darnell Wright, Louisiana defensive tackle Ishmael Sophser, and Florida cornerback Akeem Dent.

Tennessee is the perceived leader for Wright. Oklahoma has a great chance to sign Haselwood. Alabama and LSU are fighting for Sophser. And FSU will try to hold on to the commitment of Dent.