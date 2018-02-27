Mission Viejo, Calif. — Stephon Wright is one of the better players on the West Coast and ranked in the top 250 nationally.

The Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive lineman has over 15 offers entering his senior season, including from the likes of Arizona State, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC Trojans, Utah, and Washington Huskies.

At 6’3 and 270 pounds, Wright is an impressive physical presence. He can rush off the edge and stack against the run. But he is also growing, and has the ability to make an impact sliding inside and rushing the QB on passing downs, as he did in the clip below.

I caught up with Wright at the Under Armour All-America Camp tour in Los Angeles.

Wright said that three of his current offers are on top.

“Nebraska, Washington, and USC are standing out the most,” Wright said.

“Washington is exciting. I am visiting in April and I can’t wait,” Wright said. “I know all their coaches, and they talk to me like I am already on the team. [Defensive line coach] Ikaika Malloe is a great guy.”

The hometown Trojans are also a major factor.

“USC just feels like home. All the coaches love you and welcome you to the family,” he said.

And a school outside the Pac-12 also has Wright’s interest after recently extending an offer.

“I got Nebraska last week,“ Wright said. “They are telling me that they are excited about me and can’t wait to form a relationship with me. It’s Nebraska. Once I get to know them, I’ll like it even more.”

Nebraska recruited California well under its previous staff, and Wright thinks the new staff under Scott Frost will also do so, even though the prior staff did not offer him.

I asked Wright if he doesn’t go to USC, what school does he feel he is most likely to end up at. He first said Oregon, but then settled on Washington after stating that he does not yet have an Oregon offer.

“Oregon is the big offer I still want,” Wright said.