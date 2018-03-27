ORLANDO — “Where will you be working out today?”

It’s a necessary question for Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva’s 2019 four-star recruit Rian Davis, because at 6’3 and 230 pounds, Davis looks like a defensive end. But he moves well enough to play linebacker.

“I can play both, I like both,” Davis said before the Under Armour All-America Camp tour stop in Orlando.

Davis’ most recent offer is Oregon. He doesn’t know much about the Ducks, but is interested in learning more.

On Saturday, Davis visited Miami for the first time. The Hurricanes want Davis to play linebacker.

“Miami was fun,” Davis said. “The campus was beautiful, the coaches were great, the place was full of energy.”

Miami’s message to Davis is that it wants to continue to build the relationship.

“They said they want to keep getting me here, I have a ticket to any game,” Davis said.

Davis said a number of schools are recruiting him hard, and singled out Clemson, Georgia, Texas, and Louisville.

Interestingly, he said he has not heard much from Florida and Florida State, which might be because he played his sophomore and junior years for Houston (Texas) Clear Lake, where his uncle coached. He just came back to Wekiva.

Davis wants to commit before his senior season. He is working on a top-10, to be published soon. But he gave SB Nation his three locks which will definitely make his top list.

“Texas, Alabama, and Houston.”

Davis singled out defensive coordinator Todd Orlando as having the closest relationship.

He is also close with Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and plans to attend Alabama’s spring game.

The inclusion of Houston is an obvious nod to the local staff in place when Davis played in the city of Houston from 2016-17.

There is one school, however, which hasn’t offered who could be a game changer for Davis.

“LSU,” he said. “I’ve always just loved LSU”

We’ll see if the Gators, Seminoles, or Tigers turn up the heat on Davis. In the meantime, he is working with an elite list of offers, and showing he could be a fit at linebacker at his size in some schemes.