News and notes on 13 of 2019’s best Florida football recruits

ORLANDO — On Sunday, Under Armour brought 175 of Florida’s best players to improve their skills and compete for a shot to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. It was a loaded event, with elite players competing against elite players. Almost all will be able to play college football.

Let’s talk about who flashed, and where they might be headed.

Texas, Alabama, and Miami are standing out to elite linebacker Rian Davis, of Apopka’s Wekiva. Davis has an interesting story, which took him to Texas during part of his high school career, and he can play multiple positions.

Offensive guard Devayie Hammond, of IMG Academy, did not participate, but showed up to support his old teammates from Lakeland. Hammond said LSU has been coming strong, and he plans to visit. He’ll also visit a bunch of other SEC schools throughout the Southeast during IMG’s bus tour, including Florida, Georgia, Clemson, etc. A former Alabama decommitment, Hammond still has a good relationship with the Tide and texts with coordinator Mike Locksley.

Other than Alabama, Florida State stands out to Hammond. Both will make his upcoming top-10 list. Hammond said he has not spoken with Florida State’s new staff and has not visited in over a year, but he wants to. His teammate, guard Dontae Lucas, talks a lot about Florida State. Hammond would like an offer from Michigan. “It’s a little cold I heard, but [my teammates] are talking about it,” Hammond said. He wants to make a decision after his senior season.

Wekiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis had a strong day with his quickness and leverage. The four-star was coming off a visit to Miami the day before.

“When one person makes a big play, all of their players and coaches are jumping around. I like the energy up there,” Davis said of Miami. Davis also got to meet new defensive line coach Jess Simpson.

“He doesn’t want to be on Twitter as much. He wants to make phone calls and be personal, see eye-to-eye, and I really like that,” Davis said. Miami is selling early playing time to Davis.

Davis said that his three locks to make his list of finalists are Ohio State, Clemson, and Miami, but he does not have any other visits planned.

Defensive end Lloyd Summerall had a strong day rushing the passer. The Auburndale Senior star has a massive wingspan at 6’5, 220. Florida State and Georgia are on top, but he says it is too early to name true leaders as he is still building relationships. As an early enrollee, Summerall plans to take one visit during the summer and save his other official visits for the fall. Summerall plans to visit Florida State for its spring game, UCLA and USC in two weeks, and also Auburn, Florida, Nebraska, and Georgia.

Summerall says his strongest relationship is with FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who is from nearby Bartow, but he speaks to over a dozen coaches a week.

Florida State is way out in front for 6’5 receiver Maurice Goolsby, of Dunnellon. The four-star described Florida State receivers coach David Kelly as “like the father I never had, if that makes sense.”

I was impressed by Pensacola Pine-Forest defensive back Martin Emerson Jr. He is listed as a corner, but he’s 6’2 with room to fill out into an impact safety. Emerson’s top offers as of Sunday were Louisville and Mississippi State.

Four-star safety Brendan Gant is committed to Alabama, but many at the camp think he could flip to Florida State or Miami. Gant was given an invite to the Under Armour All-America Game by Deion Sanders.

Jeremiah Payton, of Neptune Beach Fletcher, is one of my favorite receivers in the state. The Miami commit isn’t the biggest at 6’1, 185, nor the fastest, but he comes down with everything. Payton is solidly committed to Miami.

A source tells me Georgia made a good impression on Lakeland four-star tight end Keon Zipperer. He visited Florida State, UGA, Clemson, and Florida this week. A key factor will be how the in-state Gators and Seminoles use TEs in their new offenses. Florida recruited Lakeland High School extremely well the last time Dan Mullen was in Gainesville.

Receiver Darrell Harding, of Orlando’s West Orange, impressed me with his route running for a 6’4, 195-pounder. West Virginia was his most recent offer, and his dad played at Cincinnati. Duke is standing out to Harding, as well as North Carolina. The tall receiver claims a 4.5 GPA and recently took the SAT. He says if Ohio State, Stanford, or Clemson come in with offers, it will be a game changer.

Defensive tackle Mario Kendricks, of Kissimmee’s Osceola, spoke about his top offers before the event. Kendricks is a penetrating interior lineman, whose game is quickness and strength, as he lacks length at 6’1, 275. Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Virginia are recruiting Kendricks the hardest right now. He has visits on deck to South Carolina on March 31, North Carolina in early April, and Alabama on April 20. Kendricks says an offer from Florida or Clemson would be a game changer for him, though the new Florida staff has not been in contact like the prior one was.

One of the benefits of these events is comparing notes with reporters who cover recruiting, high school coaches, etc. One interesting thing is along the defensive line.

Florida has switched to a 3-4 under new coordinator Todd Grantham. Florida State has gone back to more of a four-man front, though most teams play a four-man front against spread formations. Miami is also running its 4-3 defense under Manny Diaz.

Miami seems intent on making use of a market inefficiency of shorter linemen, like Davis, who isn’t hearing much from the Gators or Seminoles. Davis is short, but has good explosiveness. Because the Hurricanes are all about penetrating and pressure, and less about holding up blockers, they don’t seem to mind. Florida seems to be pursuing a lot of longer players up front, as well as hybrid players to play outside linebacker. FSU is somewhere in the middle.