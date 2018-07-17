Recent happenings in the state (Early November)

Ft. Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas DL Braylen Ingraham committed to Alabama over Miami. The Tide could be primed to make a major run in the state.

19 of the state’s 42 four- and five-star recruits are uncommitted.

It’s flip season, and that is especially true in Florida. Rumors have Alabama trying to flip Ohio State safety commit Jordan Battle, and FSU commit Akeem Dent. Florida is trying to flip FSU commit Quashon Fuller.

The following players are no longer rated as four-stars: WR T.J. Jones, DB Breion Fuller, DB Briton Allen, DB Tyler Scott.

Florida is the most talented state in the nation. The recruiting battles in the Sunshine State are fierce, because who wins and loses them often helps decide conference and national titles. In the last 35 seasons, 11 of college football’s national titles have been won by schools in Florida. Eight more have come via schools in the two states bordering Florida.

I live in Florida and have covered the state for over a decade. In this space, I’ll chronicle who is doing the best, what I’m hearing, and some trends to monitor.

The Florida Blue Chips Name School Position Stars Committed Name School Position Stars Committed Braylen Ingraham St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) DL 4 Alabama Frank Ladson South Dade (Miami, FL) WR 5 Clemson Chez Mellusi Naples (Naples, FL) RB 4 Clemson Wardrick Wilson Doral Academy Charter (Miami, FL) OL 4 Florida Akeem Dent Palm Beach Central (West Palm Beach, FL) DB 5 FSU Brendan Gant Kathleen (Lakeland, FL) DB 4 FSU Derick Hunter Dunbar (Fort Myers, FL) DL 4 FSU Dontae Lucas IMG Academy (Miami, FL) OL 4 FSU Jaleel McRae IMG Academy (New Smyrna Beach, FL) LB 4 FSU Maurice Goolsby Dunnellon (Dunnellon, FL) WR 4 FSU Quashon Fuller Lehigh Senior (Lehigh Acres, FL) DL 4 FSU Travis Jay Madison County (Madison, FL) DB 4 FSU Rian Davis Wekiva (Apopka, FL) LB 4 Georgia Anthony Solomon St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) LB 4 Miami Avery Huff St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) LB 4 Miami Jahfari Harvey Vero Beach (Fla.) DE 4 Miami Jeremiah Payton Duncan U. Fletcher (Neptune Beach, FL) WR 4 Miami Keontra Smith Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, FL) DB 4 Miami Michael Tarquin Belleview (Belleview, FL) OL 4 Miami Te'Cory Couch Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, FL) DB 4 Miami Jordan Battle St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) DB 4 Ohio State Jaden Davis St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) DB 4 Oklahoma Ge'mon Eaford Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL) LB 4 Oregon John Dunmore Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, FL) WR 4 Penn State Evan Neal IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) OL 5 Trey Sanders IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) RB 5 Cortez Andrews Amos P. Godby (Tallahassee, FL) LB 4 Deyavie Hammond IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) OL 4 Jaquaze Sorrells Largo (Largo, FL) DL 4 Josh Sanguinetti University School (Fort Lauderdale, FL) DB 4 Kaiir Elam The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, FL) DB 4 Kenny McIntosh University School (Fort Lauderdale, FL) RB 4 Keon Zipperer Lakeland (Lakeland, FL) TE 4 Khris Bogle Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, FL) DL 4 Lloyd Summerall Auburndale Senior (Auburndale, FL) DL 4 Mark-Antony Richards Wellington (West Palm Beach, FL) WR 4 Mikel Jones IMG Academy (Hialeah, FL) LB 4 Nay'Quan Wright Miami Carol City (Opa Locka, FL) RB 4 Raymond Woodie III Florida State Univ. School (Tallahassee, FL) DB 4 Tyler Davis Wekiva (Apopka, FL) DL 4 Tyrique Stevenson Miami Southridge (Homestead, FL) DB 4 William Putnam Plant (Tampa, FL) OL 4

Why out-of-state IMG recruits are excluded

For the purposes of determining which schools are recruiting the state the best, I am excluding players from IMG Academy who are not from Florida. A move to IMG Academy is different than other moves. Because it is a boarding school, kids are coming to the school for the purpose of football, not because their family just moved to town. There is nothing tying them to the state. We know that a large majority of players who transfer to IMG from out-of-state return to their home region. By excluding these players, who make up about five of the state’s top-50 in a given year, a clearer picture of the schools recruiting true Florida kids, both in culture and roots, can be attained.

For 2018, these players are DE Nolan Smith (Georgia commit from Atlanta), RB Noah Cain (uncommitted from Denton, TX), WR Josh Delgado (Oregon commit from Bellflower, CA), and WR Shamar Nash (Arkansas commit from Memphis).

Related: Florida linebacker commit Diwun Black has moved from Mississippi to Kissimmeee (Fla.) Osceola. He’ll be focusing on his grades and not playing football, according to multiple reports. He was committed to UF before moving.

Florida State and Miami lead the way

The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles are way out in front with a combined 15 of the state’s top 40 players as ranked by the 247Sports Composite. FSU has eight, while the Hurricanes have seven.

FSU’s class is led by five-star DB Akeem Dent and four-star guard Dontae Lucas.

Miami’s class is headlined by four-star receiver Jeremiah Payton and four-star linebacker Anthony Solomon. I am also a huge fan of Miami linebacker Avery Huff, who is an athletic freak and just scratching the surface of his potential.

Florida has some ground to make up, and it can

The Gators have just one committed in the state who are rated four- or five-stars (though two if you count Diwun Black, as explained in the note above).

The Gators are in good position with a number of good players, though, and will be fine.

Still, I am confident that Florida’s in-state recruiting will improve. FSU and Miami will not each sign 4X the number of blue-chips in the state as the Gators.

Clemson and Ohio State are the top out-of-state recruiters in Florida, but watch out for Alabama.

Clemson has five-star receiver Frank Ladson and four-star running back Chez Melussi. Ladson is an elite deep threat. Ohio State has a commitment from four-star safety Jordan Battle, who is one of my favorite players in the nation.

It shouldn’t be surprising that these two programs are doing so well with Florida recruits. Clemson has done well in the Sunshine State for a decade plus. Dabo Swinney is still well known for securing the commitment of C.J. Spiller in the 2006 class. Urban Meyer and Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni still have great connections in the state from their 2005-10 tenure with the Florida Gators.

Alabama, though, could finish as the top OoS recruiter.

Where the elite uncommitted kids might go?

Note: Not all four- and five-star players will be discussed here. Some have been intentionally left off because the offers they frequently mention are not actual options for them, per people with knowledge of the programs mentioned.

The Hurricanes are battling for Evan Neal, Khris Bogle, Tyrique Stevenson, Mark-Antony Richards, Keon Zipperer, Kenny McIntosh, Lloyd Summerall, and maybe NayQuan Wright. Neal is from Okeechobee and his mom would like him to stay close to home. Richards and McIntosh’s brothers starred for the 2017 Hurricanes. Keeping Bogle and Stevenson in South Florida would be big wins for Miami, though both are big fans of out-of-state schools as well.

Florida State is pursuing Will Putnam, Tyler Davis, and Raymond Woodie III. The Seminoles are also involved with Evan Neal. Woodie III is the son of FSU linebackers coach Raymond Woodie Jr. Neal would likely come in and start Day 1 for Florida State since the Seminoles’ tackle position is such a mess, but most think FSU is running third behind Alabama and Miami.

The Gators are in position with Kaiir Elam, Trey Sanders, Lloyd Summerall, Deyavie Hammond, Nayquan Wright, and Keon Zipperer. Elam’s father played for coach Dan Mullen for a time at Notre Dame. The Gators took Sanders’ brother Ulmstead as a walk-on linebacker. Summerall is being recruited for the 3-4 defense, which helps the Gators stand out against Miami and FSU, who run the 4-3.

And Florida is trying to flip FSU commitment Quashon Fuller, who has been very open about checking out all of his options, though he did not show up to UF’s “Friday Night Lights” camp. I think the Gators can sweep the trio of Summerall, Hammons, and Zipperer, from Lakeland High, which is a traditional UF stronghold.

Georgia Bulldogs fans should focus on Tyrique Stevenson.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has a strong shot to regain commitments from two former commitments in Trey Sanders and Evan Neal. Both visited Tuscaloosa in June. They could also flip Ohio State’s Jordan Battle.

Clemson remains involved with Will Putnam and Tyler Davis. A sweep would be a blow to rival FSU.

Expect some changes to the rankings

I know for a fact that some of these players rated four-stars are not seen as such by major college programs, and that some recruits lower down in the rankings are more highly thought of. It wouldn’t surprise me to see a 20 percent of the four- and five-star list change over the next few months.

Rankings via the 247Sports Composite.