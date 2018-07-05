FRISCO, Texas — Many of the nation’s best recruits got together at Nike’s The Opening Finals, a big summer showcase event. Here are things I learned.

1. Which prospect is truly No. 1? He probably plays defensive end.

Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux came into the week ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite, and he looked very good. He didn’t do anything to lose his top spot.

But he also didn’t separate from everyone else. Georgia defensive end commit Nolan Smith was also good. Ohio defensive end Zach Harrison might have the highest upside, but he looked more raw than others, and there would be a ton of projection baked into a ranking that had him at No. 1.

Smith is the quickest and the bendiest. Harrison might have the highest ceiling, but is very raw right now. And Thibodeaux is the total package.

I spoke to Thibodeaux here. I think it is an Alabama vs. FSU battle for him. Harrison will be a Big Ten East fight between Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan.

You can make an argument for those three, plus any number of the offensive tackles or maybe even a receiver or two.

2. I expect Alabama to finish with the top class, one year after its No. 1 streak ended.

The Tide already have the No. 1 ranking, and I like their chances for five-star running backTrey Sanders, four-star center Clay Webb, four-star tight end Jahleel Billingsley, four-star defensive tackle Siaki Ika, four-star receiver Siaki Ika, and Thibodeaux. Alabama reloaded its staff with great recruiters, and it is paying dividends.

3. USC should sign another top class.

Expect the Trojans to pick up five-star athlete Bru McCoy and four-stars like corner Chris Steele, receiver Kyle Ford, tackle Jonah Tauanu’u, tight end Jude Wolfe, and corner Trent McDuffie. And that’s just among those at The Opening.

4. Oklahoma is lapping the Big 12 in recruiting right now.

My colleague Alex Kirshner wrote about that.

5. Texas is having trouble getting traction with top receivers in Texas.

Texas already missed out on Austin’s Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), and Texas writers don’t like the Longhorns’ chances with local prospect Elijah Higgins, either. Maybe things will change if Texas’ passing offense shows some life this year.

Sign up for the newsletter The Crootletter A frequently published newsletter on news, analysis rumors, and trends in college football recruiting. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

6. Ohio State’s new passing focus could pay dividends.

The Buckeyes are telling players they’ll be throwing the ball a lot more, now that they have a passing QB in either Dwayne Haskins or Tate Martell. Wide receivers’ family members sounded like they were intrigued, but also want to see it on the field before they buy the changes.

If the new attack looks good, I think the Buckeyes will sign four-star receivers Jameson Williams and Marcus Washington.

7. This is a strong year for pass rushers.

In addition to the potential No. 1 guys, George Karlaftis (Purdue commit) and others are all really promising.

8. The QBs again failed to shine.

This is the worst QB recruit class many can remember. Several of the invitees looked like they didn’t belong on a national stage, and none looked like five-stars usually look. As of now, there are no QBs rated five-stars, and it should stay that way.

9. Texas A&M had another great week.

The Aggies have the current No. 2 class after picking up four-star corners Bobby Wolfe and Erick Young on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Let's check out what new #GigEm commit Erick Young @Fvmous_ey brings to the Texas A&M defense.



Physicality, physicality, and more physicality.



And a little more fluidity than you'd expect for a muscled up corner. pic.twitter.com/k4Kh22cWec — SB Nation Recruiting (@SBNRecruiting) July 4, 2018

The Aggies have 11 three- or two-star recruits, which puts a ceiling on the class, but it’s still very strong.

If A&M can secure commitments from four-stars like linebacker Christian Harris, corner Jeffrey Carter, defensive tackle Marcus Stripling, running back Isaiah Spiller, or receiver Dylan Wright, it would likely secure a top-five class.

10. John Emery Jr. might be the top back in a down year.

Out of Destrehan (Louisiana), Emery has some serious moves for a 200-pounder. And he catches the ball well. Mississippi State has made an impression and might have a real chance to beat out LSU.

11. Giles Jackson is a name you need to know.

Jackson is rated the No. 729 prospect in the country. But the Oakley (California) running back is super athletic and is seeing his interest from major programs skyrocket. Jackson is 180 pounds soaking wet, but he is a weapon in space. Michigan, USC, and Oregon have his attention.

12. This is a deep offensive tackle year.

Ten of the top 75 or so players might be tackles. Texas A&M commit Kenyon Green and Tennessee commit Wanya Morris looked great, as did Evan Neal (Alabama vs. Miami battle).

13. Notre Dame safety commit Kyle Hamilton should not be a three-star.

Hamilton is 6’3, 190 and showed great range this weekend. He was a consistent playmaker. He deserves a four-star rating.

14. This is a good year for receivers.

Georgia commit Jadon Haselwood is still the best, because of his size, body control, instincts, athleticism, and effort. He spoke about his official visit plans.

But Auburn commit George Pickens and USC target Kyle Ford are physical beasts themselves. Ohio State commit Garrett WIlson jumps out of the gym. Frank Ladson is the best deep threat in the nation, repeatedly dusting corners. And Theo Wease has a great blend of length and athleticism.

15. Penn State is getting a good one in John Dunmore.

Dunmore isn’t super physical or super fast, but he has a good balance of skills and always manages to come down with the ball in 7-on-7. If he can do it more in pads this fall, I bet his ranking will rise.

As we wait on four-star Florida wideout John Dunmore's (@JohnDunmore2) decision later today, let's check out some of his 7-on-7 highlights courtesy of @SBNRecruiting. pic.twitter.com/V4frPJYHr1 — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) July 4, 2018

16. Recruits love talking about Fortnite.

Every single kid we chatted with plays the game.

17. Joe Moorhead’s Mississippi State staff can recruit.

Dan Mullen averaged 3.5 four- or five-star signees per year at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are already at seven. Keeping them will be the tough part, but MSU is taking advantage of a loaded year in the state of Mississippi.

18. Oregon has real juice on the recruiting trail.

The Ducks already have nine four-star commitments, and are in a great spot for receiver Mycah Pittman.

19. The Opening was dead.

“This is supposed to be fun. They’re making it way too serious,” a top QB told me. Players didn’t seem to celebrate big plays like they have in past years.

The dome was empty, as the public wasn’t allowed in for many of the sessions, which made for a lame environment. In the past, the event was held at Nike Headquarters outside Portland, and employees were encouraged to come out and watch the competition.

The security was repeatedly rude to parents for no reason. The playlist was stale and repeated itself way too often, when the music was loud enough to be heard, which wasn’t often. The schedule changed frequently with little or no notice, making it tough for parents to know when their kids were participating. There was no announcer for the lineman challenge portion, so it was tough to know who was participating. Many didn’t even realize the final lineman competition was even going on.

Oh, and there were no concessions, despite temps in the triple digits.

Adidas also got the jump on Nike by having the Rivals.com 5-Star Challenge the two days before The Opening. Parents said their kids had tired legs from competing for almost a week straight.

Hopefully some of the issues caused by the new location can be ironed out in Year 2.