Every year I release my Blue-Chip Ratio statistic. It’s a quick and dirty method to determine which teams have met the minimum recruiting threshold to win a national title. It usually churns out between eight to 12 teams, and they do not always match up with the top teams in the preseason poll.

This year the teams were Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Notre Dame.

So what are the chances that one of the 13 BCR teams wins it all?

Even better than in the preseason, actually.

The key here has been early losses suffered by the biggest potential usurpers.

There were five teams in the top 15 of the AP preseason poll who were not part of the BCR list. Four have already lost. The other is Stanford.

Wisconsin lost at home to BYU, a result which could keep it out of the College Football Playoff should it run the table given the Badgers’ schedule in some scenarios, though it is far from fatal.

Washington lost a “neutral” site against Auburn in Atlanta. This loss won’t keep the Huskies out of the playoff, but it does diminish the margin of error significantly.

Miami lost to LSU in blowout fashion, though the game was closer than the margin reflected.

Michigan State lost to Arizona State, which now looks less respectable, given the Sun Devils’ loss to San Diego State.

A few BCR teams are already done, though ...

... and a few more are on life support.

Michigan lost at Notre Dame close, which is forgivable, but it’s tough to see the Wolverines getting to the CFP with another loss.

Auburn lost close at home to LSU, which is forgivable, but the Tigers have road games remaining at Mississippi State, Georgia, and Alabama. You could probably get 75/1 or better on a prop bet for Auburn to go undefeated through the rest of the regular season.

Texas beat USC, but lost at Maryland, which could become a very tough loss for the committee to overlook, even if it did win the Big 12.

Two of these losses were to other BCR teams, which is unavoidable when both teams make the list.

The other eight, though, are looking great for the metric’s chances.

I feel great about one of these eight teams winning. According to ESPN’s playoff predictor, all six of the teams given a greater than five percent chance to win the title are in this group (Notre Dame and LSU don’t make the cut).

Alabama is looking like one of the most dominant college football teams I have ever seen. A road trip to LSU in early November looms, but the Tide will be favored in every game this season, perhaps by double digits in all.

Ohio State is undefeated without Urban Meyer, passing a tough neutral-site test against TCU with a double-digit win. A trip to Penn State remains, as does one to a diminished Michigan State. And the schedule finishes out with Michigan in Columbus.

Georgia passed one of two rough road tests in destroying South Carolina. A trip to LSU looms in October, but this schedule is so friendly.

LSU has been better than expected. But this schedule is still so tough. The Tigers must host Georgia, Mississippi State, and Alabama and travel to Florida and Texas A&M.

Clemson passed an early road test at Texas A&M, has freak athletes all over the field, and a cakewalk schedule the rest of the way.

Oklahoma’s offense seems to have taken a smaller step back than expected without Baker Mayfield.

If Penn State can beat Ohio State in Week 5, it is going to have a legitimate shot to make the playoff, because its conference road games are Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Rutgers.

Notre Dame got past Michigan in Week 1, and while it has looked sloppy in recent weeks, several of its opponents have looked worse than projected, including Pitt, Navy, Northwestern, Florida State, and USC. Hosting Stanford in Week 5 might be the biggest test left for the Irish.

This isn’t abnormal: There are usually only a handful of elite teams

Bill Connelly explained this recently with some great charts and data. And all of the elites this year are among the elite recruiters.