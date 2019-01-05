The second All-Star game this week for some of the nation’s top 2019 recruits, kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Featuring the top 100 players throughout the country, the All-American Bowl is one of the most prestigious high school All-American games in the country. Separated into teams East and West, a lot of players competing will be lining up next to future teammates — and rivals.

Who will be committing? Where will they choose?

Every year there are numerous players who commit to a college live on TV during the bowl. This year will be no different, and in fact, it will have plenty of drama with nine players potentially announcing.

Live updates from players who have committed during the game:

Chris Steele, CB: Chris Steele committed to Florida on Saturday. He’s an elite cornerback from Southern California.

Chris Steele picks Florida.



“My heart is at the REAL DBU,” he says.



I think you might hear that one again. — Alligator Army (@AlligatorArmy) January 5, 2019

He was once committed to USC, but Florida never gave up on recruiting him. While the Trojans had a poor year, the Gators an excellent one, and Florida started to edge out USC. While Oregon also pursued, the Gators were the expected choice. I love the passion with which Steele plays.

Tyrique Stevenson, CB: Tyrique The Freak committed to Georgia on Saturday. Stevenson is one of the most special athletes in the nation. The Miami prospect’s technique is improving, and he has been coveted by most every program in the nation. What he does at 210 pounds is special, though if he gets a lot bigger he might have to be an awesome safety, which would also be OK. Georgia and Miami were in a tight battle for Stevenson, but I had thought Georgia longer than anyone else in the industry with a crystal ball.

Kyle Ford, WR: Ford committed to USC on Saturday.

Expect the Trojans to throw the ball around a lot under new OC Kliff Kingsbury. Ford is bouncing back from an injury but he is a great football prospect out of Orange (Calif.) Lutheran. While several other Pac-12 powers coveted him, USC was the winner.

Khris Bogle, DE: Bogle committed to Alabama on Saturday, a bit of a surprise for the four-star defensive end from Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.). He is a blur off the edge, and is improving against the run as he adds size. Bogle was recruited heavily by a number of schools, but in the end, was Alabama v. Miami. This time, the hometown team didn’t win out, even as Miami retained its defensive staff under new head coach Manny Diaz.

Marcus Banks , CB: Banks committed to Alabama over Texas A&M on Saturday, both finishing in a tight battle down the stretch for him. Banks said Nick Saban was really excited when he told him he committed.

, CB: Banks committed to over Texas A&M on Saturday, both finishing in a tight battle down the stretch for him. Banks said Nick Saban was really excited when he told him he committed. David Bell, WR: Bell committed to Purdue on Saturday, adding that head coach Jeff Brohm is a great coach, it’s a great offense, and he gets to be close to his grandmother. If the four-star playmaker turns out anything like Rondale Moore, who picked Purdue last year during the all-star event, Boilermaker fans will be thrilled.

And a look at who’s still expected to commit:

Bru McCoy , WR: Speaking of USC, I also think the Trojans will pick up a commitment from McCoy, the teammate of current USC QB J.T. Daniels, as well as numerous other Trojans. McCoy is an elite player and one of the most versatile athletes in the country. While the Texas Longhorns gave it a good run, people I trust who cover the program expect the choice to be the Trojans .

, WR: Speaking of USC, I also think the Trojans will pick up a commitment from McCoy, the teammate of current USC QB J.T. Daniels, as well as numerous other Trojans. McCoy is an elite player and one of the most versatile athletes in the country. While the Texas Longhorns gave it a good run, people I trust who cover the program expect the choice to be the . Jadon Haselwood , WR: The Georgia five-star prospect was once committed to Georgia, but has had heavy involvement with Miami and Oklahoma. With his family ties to Oklahoma, and plenty of belief in the industry that he has actually already signed with the Sooners (back during the Early Signing Period), I am confident in my Oklahoma pick.

, WR: The Georgia five-star prospect was once committed to Georgia, but has had heavy involvement with Miami and Oklahoma. With his family ties to Oklahoma, and plenty of belief in the industry that he has actually already signed with the Sooners (back during the Early Signing Period), I am confident in my pick. McKel Broussard, ATH: Broussard is a three-star athlete from Sherman Oaks (Calif.). I have not covered Broussard this cycle, and have no idea where he will pick. He lists offers from Eastern Washington, FAU, and Rice — a list which is light for an all-star game.

What I’m Watching

There are a lot of really good players in this game. In practice, defensive linemen like Nolan Smith (Georgia signee), DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M), and Antonio Alfano (Alabama) have dominated the offensive lines, which might make for a low-scoring game if the trend continues.

But if the offensive lines can get some protection, there is a lot of skill talent which could shine through, including RB Trey Sanders (Alabama), WR Haselwood (see above), QB Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), WR Trejan Bridges (Oklahoma), and WR Frank Ladson (Clemson).

Ultimately, I think the East team’s defensive line dominance will prevail.

The All-American Bowl is the longest-running national All-Star event.

From former Heisman Trophy winners to more than 400 NFL players, some of the most tenured football players have come through the All-American Bowl. Some of the game’s alumni include, Adrian Peterson, Tim Tebow, Odell Beckham Jr., and Eric Berry. It has produced an incredible 86 first-round picks.

All high school football seniors are eligible for selection to the All-American Bowl, with the selection process including analysis from the National Combine and various camps and clinics throughout the country. The field is narrowed down to the top 400 senior nominees, who are then further reduced to the 100 players competing.

Didn’t this used to be the Army All-American Bowl?

Yes. Army is no longer the title sponsor.

Where can I find the rosters?

Here. Teams are broken down into East And West, though you’ll notice that there are prospects from as far East as Louisiana playing for the West.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas TV : NBC

: NBC Streaming: NBC Sports, fuboTV

Rankings via the 247Sports Composite