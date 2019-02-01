Geography is more important in college football than any other American sport. Recruiting is any program’s lifeblood, each team needs dozens of new players every year, and it’s a lot easier to recruit if you’re located in a place with lots of good high school football players nearby.

Some programs have managed long-term success despite being far from the country’s talent hotbeds, but if you’re not a legacy program like, say, Oklahoma, it’s hard. And the Sooners have relatively easy access to the loaded state of Texas.

Here’s how long it’s been since all 50 states and the District of Columbia had recruits rated two, three, four, and five stars on the industry-consensus 247Sports Composite:

The last time each state had a player of each star rating State 5-star 4-star 3-star 2-star State 5-star 4-star 3-star 2-star New Mexico Never 2017 2019 2019 Wisconsin 2007 2017 2019 2019 Idaho Never 2018 2019 2019 Massachusetts Never 2018 2019 2019 Alabama 2019 2019 2019 2019 Arizona 2019 2019 2019 2019 Arkansas 2016 2019 2019 2019 California 2019 2019 2019 2019 Colorado 2007 2019 2019 2019 Connecticut 2015 2019 2019 2019 D.C. 2017 2019 2019 2018 Delaware Never 2019 2019 2019 Florida 2019 2019 2019 2019 Georgia 2019 2019 2019 2019 Hawaii 2017 2019 2019 2019 Illinois 2017 2019 2019 2019 Indiana 2017 2019 2019 2019 Iowa Never 2019 2019 2019 Kansas 2009 2019 2019 2019 Kentucky 2015 2019 2019 2019 Louisiana 2019 2019 2019 2019 Maryland 2018 2019 2019 2019 Michigan 2019 2019 2019 2019 Minnesota 2010 2019 2019 2019 Mississippi 2019 2019 2019 2019 Missouri 2012 2019 2019 2019 Nebraska 2000 2019 2019 2019 Nevada 2018 2019 2019 2019 New Jersey 2019 2019 2019 2019 New York 2017 2019 2019 2019 North Carolina 2018 2019 2019 2019 Ohio 2019 2019 2019 2019 Oklahoma 2019 2019 2019 2019 Oregon 2013 2019 2019 2019 Pennsylvania 2018 2019 2019 2019 Rhode Island Never 2019 2018 2015 South Carolina 2019 2019 2019 2019 South Dakota Never 2016 2019 2018 Tennessee 2018 2019 2019 2019 Texas 2019 2019 2019 2019 Utah 2015 2019 2019 2019 Virginia 2019 2019 2019 2019 Washington 2017 2019 2019 2019 West Virginia 2019 2019 2019 2019 Alaska Never Never 2019 2019 Maine Never Never 2019 2008 Montana Never Never 2015 2019 New Hampshire Never Never 2018 2018 North Dakota Never Never 2015 2018 Vermont Never Never 2013 2005 Wyoming Never Never 2015 2019

The 15 states with every type of star rating in the 2019 class: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The big milestones:

West Virginia has its first five-star recruit ever, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, who’s long been considered a Tennessee lean. (Star ratings weren’t a thing in Randy Moss’ day.)

Rhode Island has a four-star recruit for the first time since 2002, when recruiting rankings were barely a thing. That’s Georgia offensive tackle commit Xavier Truss.

There’s a bit of inherent bias in this exercise.

The high school football is definitely better in California than it is in Wyoming. For that reason, more talent evaluators spend time in California than Wyoming, making it easier for more middling players in that state to get noticed than their counterparts elsewhere. A stat line in California will be taken more seriously than an equivalent line in another state, because the level of competition is higher. That translates to more players getting recognition in more populous states.

For the most part, that reflects the reality that some states have a lot more talent than others. Some great players in lesser-producing states unfairly fall under the radar, but for the purposes of understanding a college team’s advantages, recruiting ratings are the simplest starting barometer.

All but seven states have had at least one blue-chip since 2017.

The ones that haven’t have also never had one: Alaska, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming.

Another way to measure a state’s potency as a recruiting pipeline is just to count up the four- and five-star players. Florida, Texas, and California are the leaders in that count every year, and Georgia has recently joined them in the top tier. That’s why so many of the sport’s blue-bloods come from those four states. It comes as no shock to anyone that the three most populous are also leaders in producing elite talent.

Florida and Texas fare pretty well even if you count up blue chips per capita, a stat that Louisiana and Georgia are tops in. That, in turn, has lots to do with the championship-caliber recruiting at LSU and UGA.