National Signing Day has come and gone. Alabama returned to its usual perch atop national recruiting rankings. Your team signed a bunch of promising but underrated three-stars who will develop into fine members of your campus. Your rival signed a lot of four-stars, but they have character issues and probably just couldn’t get into your school.

Based solely on recruiting rankings (with tweaks when necessary), here are the teams that recruited best in all 50 states and D.C. in 2019.

Here are the rules, quickly.

It’s subjective, to a point. One way to be totally objective would be to just count teams’ points on the 247Sports Composite, but that would reward quantity over quantity and unfairly penalize teams that went out of state for a lot of their talent.

So if Team A got five of the top nine players in State Z, that’s probably our winner.

Ratings are via the Composite, an industry-consensus measurement, unless otherwise noted. That’ll be when no player in a state has a Composite rating.

The class of 2018 map is here, with the same rules.

And here’s how I picked each state.

Alabama: Georgia signed the top two players in the state, flipping one of them from Auburn on National Signing Day. Bama has a strong case with four of the top nine and five of the top 12, all of them blue-chips, but UGA came out ahead for me. See, Georgia’s leading Alabama. Nothing could go wrong from here.

signed the top two players in the state, flipping one of them from Auburn on National Signing Day. Bama has a strong case with four of the top nine and five of the top 12, all of them blue-chips, but UGA came out ahead for me. See, Georgia’s leading Alabama. Nothing could go wrong from here. Alaska has no rated recruits, but the Gatorade player of the year, RB/DB Colton Herman, committed to Division II Bemidji State , so the Beavers win.

, so the Beavers win. Arizona: Also hard to call, given that Oklahoma signed the No. 1 player in the state (five-star QB Spencer Rattler), but Texas landed two of the top four in a state with six blue-chips. Nebraska also gave it a good run, signing Nos. 3 and 5.

landed two of the top four in a state with six blue-chips. Nebraska also gave it a good run, signing Nos. 3 and 5. Arkansas: Arkansas landed four of the top seven and five of the top nine, including the top two, in its own state. A hell of a recruiting job after a two-win season.

landed four of the top seven and five of the top nine, including the top two, in its own state. A hell of a recruiting job after a two-win season. California: Amid USC’s bad year, Oregon did the best work recruiting the Golden State. The Ducks landed the best player in California in five-star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux. In total, they signed two of the top five Californians and four of the top 14.

did the best work recruiting the Golden State. The Ducks landed the best player in California in five-star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux. In total, they signed two of the top five Californians and four of the top 14. Colorado: Nebraska reached down to its southwest and signed the state’s only blue-chip recruit, to go along with the No. 5 player in the state.

reached down to its southwest and signed the state’s only blue-chip recruit, to go along with the No. 5 player in the state. Connecticut: Another hard one, with Clemson getting No. 1 and Penn State getting Nos. 3 and 4. But everyone else in the top six went to Michigan in an unusually strong year.

in an unusually strong year. Delaware: Penn State signed the state’s lone blue-chip recruit, four-star OG Saleem Wormley, and nobody else put together a big cluster behind the Nittany Lions.

signed the state’s lone blue-chip recruit, four-star OG Saleem Wormley, and nobody else put together a big cluster behind the Nittany Lions. Florida is a Tide-Dawgs battle, and Alabama gets the nod with two of the top three and three of the top six. Georgia signed the best player in the state (and country), but IMG Academy defensive end Nolan Smith is actually from Georgia, contributing further to the Tide’s case for owning the Sunshine State.

gets the nod with two of the top three and three of the top six. Georgia signed the best player in the state (and country), but IMG Academy defensive end Nolan Smith is actually from Georgia, contributing further to the Tide’s case for owning the Sunshine State. Georgia: Well, Georgia , because the Dawgs are the only team with two signees among the top eight prospects, or even the top 11 (and that’s not counting Smith at IMG).

, because the Dawgs are the only team with two signees among the top eight prospects, or even the top 11 (and that’s not counting Smith at IMG). Hawaii: Washington went heavy on the islands this year, signing four of the top eight, including the No. 1, four-star DT Faatui Tuitele. The Rainbow Warriors didn’t land anybody in the top 18 in their own state.

went heavy on the islands this year, signing four of the top eight, including the No. 1, four-star DT Faatui Tuitele. The Rainbow Warriors didn’t land anybody in the top 18 in their own state. Idaho: Pretty open, but the only player with a high enough Composite score to fit within Boise State’s standard range committed to the Broncos.

standard range committed to the Broncos. Illinois: There are no statewide trends to speak of. Michigan landed the highest-rated recruit, who’s about 100 spots ahead of the next guy on the national board.

landed the highest-rated recruit, who’s about 100 spots ahead of the next guy on the national board. Indiana: The Hoosiers did well to get Nos. 3 through 5, but the two highest-rated players in the state signed with Purdue .

. Iowa: Iowa landed two of the top three and five of the top nine, as is typical.

landed two of the top three and five of the top nine, as is typical. Kansas has one crown jewel of a prospect: four-star Graham Mertz, the No. 3 pro-style QB in the country. Wisconsin got him, thus landing the highest-rated QB in program history. After the Badgers, Kansas State probably did the best.

got him, thus landing the highest-rated QB in program history. After the Badgers, Kansas State probably did the best. Kentucky: All of the state’s eight four-stars are rated pretty closely. The top six all committed to different schools. The next two picked Kentucky , which also got the state’s No. 10 and 11 players. So UK wins, despite not getting any of the top six. I’m shrugging.

, which also got the state’s No. 10 and 11 players. So UK wins, despite not getting any of the top six. I’m shrugging. Louisiana: LSU mostly dominated its home state, save for a few Alabama pickups.

mostly dominated its home state, save for a few Alabama pickups. Maine: The only Composite-rated player, three-star OG Davis DiVall, signed with Baylor . On last year’s map, Maine had no players, so I awarded the state to a lobster.

. On last year’s map, Maine had no players, so I awarded the state to a lobster. Maryland: Alabama signed three of the top four, which relates to Maryland hiring away Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley.

signed three of the top four, which relates to Maryland hiring away Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. Massachusetts: The comfortably highest-rated player in the Commonwealth committed to Michigan , and no one else jumps out as doing any better.

, and no one else jumps out as doing any better. Michigan is close, but Michigan State gets the nod for taking two of the top three, teammates Devontae Dobbs and Julian Barnett from Belleville. Wisconsin did get the best recruit in the state in five-star OT Logan Brown. And Michigan had the best class in the Big Ten despite not winning its own state.

gets the nod for taking two of the top three, teammates Devontae Dobbs and Julian Barnett from Belleville. Wisconsin did get the best recruit in the state in five-star OT Logan Brown. And Michigan had the best class in the Big Ten despite not winning its own state. Minnesota: It’d be fine to give the nod to Notre Dame for grabbing the highest-rated player in the state, but Minnesota gets the edge with three of the top five.

gets the edge with three of the top five. Mississippi: Ole Miss and MSU basically battled to a draw, with each signing four of the state’s 16 blue-chip recruits and one five-star. Tie goes to Ole Miss , because the Rebels loaded the rest of their class with prospects more than Mississippi State did — 19 Composite players from Mississippi for OM, 12 for MSU.

, because the Rebels loaded the rest of their class with prospects more than Mississippi State did — 19 Composite players from Mississippi for OM, 12 for MSU. Missouri: Wow, am I about to award this title to Illinois ? Yeah, I guess I am. Two of the top four and three of the top 10 players in the Show Me State picked the Illini. This was all true before the NCAA came calling for Mizzou, too.

? Yeah, I guess I am. Two of the top four and three of the top 10 players in the Show Me State picked the Illini. This was all true before the NCAA came calling for Mizzou, too. Montana: Montana State signed the only Composite recruit.

signed the only Composite recruit. Nebraska: The top five players all signed with Nebraska .

. Nevada: There was almost nothing in the way of broad trends, but Michigan signed the top-rated player, four-star QB Cade McNamara.

signed the top-rated player, four-star QB Cade McNamara. New Hampshire: The state has no rated recruits, but Gatorade Player of the Year Ryan Toscano, a QB, committed on February’s Signing Day to New Hampshire .

. New Jersey: Alabama signed the top recruit (by a lot) and two of the top six.

signed the top recruit (by a lot) and two of the top six. New Mexico: Oklahoma State signed the only three-star or up: OT Taylor Miterko.

signed the only three-star or up: OT Taylor Miterko. New York: Miami takes the belt by landing two of the top four. There’s a case for Penn State based solely on the clear No. 1 recruit, DE Adisa Isaac.

takes the belt by landing two of the top four. There’s a case for Penn State based solely on the clear No. 1 recruit, DE Adisa Isaac. North Carolina: You could make decent arguments for UNC or NC State, but Tennessee got the No. 1 player and three of the top eight, all of them four-stars.

got the No. 1 player and three of the top eight, all of them four-stars. North Dakota: There are no rated recruits, but let’s not overcomplicate things: North Dakota State is in charge here until it says otherwise.

is in charge here until it says otherwise. Ohio remains generally under Ohio State control, with two of the top four and five of the top nine signing with the team that usually signs this state’s best players.

control, with two of the top four and five of the top nine signing with the team that usually signs this state’s best players. Oklahoma: Michigan signed five-star safety Dax Hill, by far the best prospect in the state. But after that, it was open. Oklahoma State signed two of the top six and three of the top 12, and one of them is named Boomer, so it has to be the Pokes.

signed two of the top six and three of the top 12, and one of them is named Boomer, so it has to be the Pokes. Oregon: Another tricky one. Oregon signed by far the top-rated player in the state. I almost gave the nod to Oregon State, which signed five of the top eight, but none of those five is a blue-chip, and it appears Oregon had little interest in most of them.

signed by far the top-rated player in the state. I almost gave the nod to Oregon State, which signed five of the top eight, but none of those five is a blue-chip, and it appears Oregon had little interest in most of them. Pennsylvania: Penn State wasn’t nearly as dominant in its home state as it’s been in the recent past, and you could make a case for Notre Dame, which got the No. 1 player. But two of the top four committed to Penn State, and I suppose that was the best showing overall.

wasn’t nearly as dominant in its home state as it’s been in the recent past, and you could make a case for Notre Dame, which got the No. 1 player. But two of the top four committed to Penn State, and I suppose that was the best showing overall. Rhode Island: Georgia took the only Composite player, four-star OT Xavier Truss.

took the only Composite player, four-star OT Xavier Truss. South Carolina: Clemson’s a national recruiting team and didn’t really hone in on any one state this year. South Carolina signed the top two players from its own state. This is not me saying the Gamecocks are now better recruiters than the Tigers.

signed the top two players from its own state. This is not me saying the Gamecocks are now better recruiters than the Tigers. South Dakota: Two players have Composite ratings, and Iowa State got both.

got both. Tennessee could be the hardest state to pick, because all the highest-rated players are clumped together and went to different schools. But Tennessee , with two of the top eight, seems to me like the fairest choice, narrowly over South Carolina. (The Gamecocks have No. 2 and No. 9, but the latter is 83 spots behind UT’s second-highest-rated in-state commit. This is all extremely scientific.)

, with two of the top eight, seems to me like the fairest choice, narrowly over South Carolina. (The Gamecocks have No. 2 and No. 9, but the latter is 83 spots behind UT’s second-highest-rated in-state commit. This is all extremely scientific.) Texas: A year after the Longhorns won this state, Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M asserted itself by signing the top two players and six of the top 13. The Longhorns placed third nationally to A&M’s fourth, but TAMU had a clear edge in-state. (And, yeah, that’s a testament to the work the Horns did recruiting elsewhere throughout the cycle.)

asserted itself by signing the top two players and six of the top 13. The Longhorns placed third nationally to A&M’s fourth, but TAMU had a clear edge in-state. (And, yeah, that’s a testament to the work the Horns did recruiting elsewhere throughout the cycle.) Utah: Wide open. The state had two blue-chips, separated by two spots in the overall national ranking. USC got a verbal commitment from one (who still hadn’t signed as Signing Day was winding down), and LSU signed the other. LSU gets this spot because of certainty, and because the Tigers’ commit had a USC offer. I believe in head-to-head tiebreakers.

gets this spot because of certainty, and because the Tigers’ commit had a USC offer. I believe in head-to-head tiebreakers. Vermont: There are no signees with Composite ratings or in the Rivals database from Vermont, and I could not find any indication the Gatorade Player of the Year signed with anyone, so Bernie Sanders was once again appointed the state’s top recruiter. However, a reader flagged that DII Assumption signed Gatorade Player of the Year Jake Cady. My apologies to the Greyhounds, who deserve recognition here.

was once again appointed the state’s top recruiter. However, a reader flagged that DII Assumption signed Gatorade Player of the Year Jake Cady. My apologies to the Greyhounds, who deserve recognition here. Virginia: Penn State signed the top two recruits, and one of them — five-star linebacker Brandon Smith — was far and away the best player in the state.

signed the top two recruits, and one of them — five-star linebacker Brandon Smith — was far and away the best player in the state. Washington: Washington kept the top two recruits home and got four of the top 12.

kept the top two recruits home and got four of the top 12. Washington, D.C.: It was an open year, but Oklahoma signed the consensus best player in the District, four-star defensive end Joseph Weté.

signed the consensus best player in the District, four-star defensive end Joseph Weté. West Virginia: Tennessee signed No. 10 overall recruit Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle and the first five-star in the rankings era to come out of West Virginia. The Vols held on despite WVU sending its whole damn coaching staff to put the press on Wright in the days before Signing Day.

signed No. 10 overall recruit Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle and the first five-star in the rankings era to come out of West Virginia. The Vols held on despite WVU sending its whole damn coaching staff to put the press on Wright in the days before Signing Day. Wisconsin: Wisconsin , per usual.

, per usual. Wyoming: The lone Composite-rated player signed with Wyoming.

Do you agree with this list?

Probably not! Let me know where you differ.