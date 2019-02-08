Every college football recruiting cycle has a position group or two with a lot of special talent. In 2019, it was the defensive ends who really stood out. In 2020, there are a few that seem especially loaded, and a few great players in particular.

Though all of these players are rated highly, I’d caution that early recruit rankings are based on limited data and observation. Recruiting rankings after a player’s senior year are much more accurate, and indeed college coaches get a good chuckle out of players being unranked one week in February, and jumping into the top 100 by March, simply by virtue of being seen, evaluated, and offered. With that in mind, let’s meet some of them.

A special defensive lineman: Bryan Bresee

Out of Damascus (Md.), Breese is a shoe-in for five-star status. He is 6’5 and 290 pounds and moves like he’s 260. Breese was one of the few underclassmen to be invited to The Opening Finals in 2018, and he is going to be the crown jewel of some lucky school’s class. Breese has violent hands, plays with great leverage, and is too much for high school opponents to handle. Expect Penn State, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia to be heavily involved with his recruitment.

An instant-impact back: Zachary Evans

From Houston (Texas) North Shore, Evans is exactly what teams want in a running back: balanced, physical, shifty, instinctive, and tough. He averages almost 12 yards per carry as a junior against some of the toughest competition anywhere in the nation. Evans is also built pretty much exactly how a running back should be built, at 6’0, 210. He holds more than 40 scholarship offers, and should be an instant-impact player at the college level.

His recruitment is shaping up as a major battle between Texas and A&M, and the normal programs who recruit Houston hard (Alabama, LSU, Ohio State) are also involved.

A prototype offensive tackle: Paris Johnson Jr.

The Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier prospect plays against good competition. He has the right build at 6’7 and 285 pounds, with long arms and huge hands. He’s athletic and has balance and body control not commonly found in prospects of his size and age. He engulfs opposing rushers. Johnson Jr. is committed to Ohio State and could be one of the best tackles to come through Columbus since Orlando Pace.

A big group of college-ready linebackers with size

I’ve heard a lot of complaining lately from college coaches who say it is tougher than ever to find linebackers. While I’m looking into the systemic reasons why that might be the case at the high school level, it doesn’t appear to be a problem at the top of the 2020 class. There are already four who have an elite blend of size, athleticism, and playmaking ability.

Justin Flowe: From Upland (Calif.), Flowe is a grown-ass man with a nasty demeanor. He was one of the best linebackers at The Opening Finals in 2018, despite being a grade level younger than the vast majority of players.

Sav’Ell Smalls: The Seattle (Wash.) Garfield product has the athleticism of someone who is 200 pounds. But he’s 230. Smalls is open to hearing from schools on the East Coast, so don’t assume he stays out West.

Mekhail Sherman: Again, it’s athleticism far exceeding what you’d expect from a 6’3, 235-pound prospect. Most players the size of the Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College prospect would be expected to move down to defensive end, and Sherman still might, but right now he has the athleticism to play standing up. Sherman has more than 30 offers.

Antoine Sampah: Out of Woodbridge (Va.), Sampah is an active linebacker with legitimate colleges size at 6’2, 220. He holds about two dozen offers, including Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, and other usual suspects for a five-star.

As teams increasingly play more nickel defense, the ability to have big linebackers who can take on blocks and run is a huge advantage, one that these guys provide.

A big group of long corners

This class has a lot of long corners who are locks to finish near the top of the rankings. Not just 6-footers, but corners who are 6’2ish!

Elias Ricks: The Mater Dei High superstar out of Southern California was one of the nation’s best regardless of class as a sophomore and junior. He is a legitimate 6’2 and can stick with the best, thanks to quickness and hips not often seen in a player of his height. Ricks has made an early commitment to LSU.

Kelee Ringo: The Scottsdale, Ariz., star holds more than 30 offers already. At 6’2, 200, he looks like a player entering his senior year of college, not high school. Look for Ringo to have a national recruitment.

Fred Davis: Yet another elite defensive back to come out of Trinity Christian High and Pro Impact 7v7 in Jacksonville. Davis is 6’2, very athletic, and improving with room to bulk up.

Dwight McGlothern: He has been a star on the recruiting scene for a while. I first noticed him as a true freshman playing with the Fast Houston 7v7 team, and he has continued to improve and impress. At 6’1.5, he uses his length to lock down receivers.

There may be other good positions in 2020, too.

Pocket passers at the QB position look a lot better than the poor 2019 class offered. And defensive tackle could be a step up as well.