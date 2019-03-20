Zachary Evans explains everything it will take to land his 5-star running back talents

HOUSTON, Texas — Zachary Evans might be the best running back recruit from the state of Texas since Adrian Peterson. He is on a very short list of players in the running to be the top 2020 recruit in the country.

From Houston North Shore HS, Evans is exactly what teams want in a running back: fast, balanced, physical, shifty, instinctive, and tough. He averaged almost 12 yards per carry as a junior against some of the nation’s toughest competition.

Evans is 5’11, 200, and posted a 136 Nike SPARQ rating (a composite rating of the 40-yard dash, vertical leap, agility drills, and power ball throw) at the Houston Nike Opening, which is one of the highest scores ever recorded. That’s up from a 119 last year.

His 3.84-second shuttle run at his size is freakish.

He holds more than 40 scholarship offers, and should be an instant-impact player at the college level.

But getting him to sign won’t be simple for the school that eventually lands him. Because Evans is doing his research. All of his research.

“I want to get to know people’s strength coordinators,” Evans said.

“That’s who you’re gonna spend a lot of time with anyway. I want to feel comfort with them.”

Evans singled out the Texas strength staff as one with which he is impressed.

“He’s loud. He has a lot of energy,” Evans said of the Texas staff. “Me, I’m an energy person when I work out. We have a big speaker in the weight room, we listen to YoungBoy and stuff like that.”

Evans is also paying attention to the offensive linemen that school are recruiting.

“I look at the class ahead of me, the class with me, and the class behind me,” Evans said. “Those are the people I’ll be playing with. I’ve really been following o-linemen. And I know a QB is going to come with me, and he’ll want to be protected where I go.”

So what schools are doing a good job with offensive line recruiting according to Evans?

“I never really talk much about them, but Ohio State is doing really good,” Evans said. “A&M has a couple good ones, UT has a couple good ones.”

Evans mentioned that Texas four-star guard commitment Logan Parr, of Helotes O’Connor HS, hits him up. He’d also be a fan of League City Clear Creek HS four-star tackle Chad Lindberg committing to Texas, which is seen as likely.

“That would be someone I know is committed. It would be nice to have another hog up there.”

“But really, it’s just Damieon though.”

That’s Damieon George, Evans’ four-star tackle teammate at North Shore. I speak to hundreds of prospects every year, and often hear about proposed package deals. Rarely do they work out. Usually, the talk is has more of a “it would be nice to play together” tenor than “this is absolutely a package deal.” Plans fall through, and prospects do what is best for themselves.

But Evans and George seem more serious than most. And George is good. This isn’t a case of a five-star trying to get a two-star pal an offer. George is a 6’7, 348-pound mountain of a tackle with improving coordination, balance, and confidence.

“I’m just rocking with Damieon. I’m going wherever Damieon goes,” Evans said. “That’s blood. It’s already there. There ain’t no ifs, ands, or buts. Ain’t no last minute changes.”

So with what schools does George have the best connections?.

“LSU, Bama, and UT (Texas),” George said.

And he expounded on each one a bit.

George’s most recent visit was to Alabama.

“The school, the coaching staff, the campus, they made me feel welcome and at home,” George said. “[Alabama tight ends] coach [Jeff] Banks, he keeps it rea. He doesn’t tell me lies. He keeps it real and lets me know how I did. And he is funny.”

The day before the Alabama visit, George went to LSU. He was happy to be in his home state, get some gumbo, and chat with head coach Ed Orgeron.

“I’m from New Orleans originally,” George said. “That’s home for me. And the food. I’m from the West Bank, Gretna.”

George added that he does not have a preference between seafood gumbo and the chicken/sausage variety.

He also took in Texas for the UT elite junior day in February.

“[Texas offensive line] coach Herb Hand and [tight ends] coach [Corby] Meekins,” George said when asked who he connects with in Austin, adding that they talk all the time.

How much of a gap exists between Alabama, LSU, and Texas and other schools?

“A lot,” George said. “Because they talk to me on the regular, and a lot of schools don’t take the time to talk to me and check up on me. I don’t want to always talk about football. Those coaches ask me about my life, how school is going.”

George would like to decide before his senior season so that he can focus on defending North Shore’s state title. But he is not an early enrollee, so if need be he could push his decision all the way until February.

I asked Evans about the schools standing out to George, and whether there was a gap between them and the other schools for him.

”It matches up. I’m a high priority for them. But in order for me to really be a rock and priority, you gotta take care of Damieon, too. I can’t just go to a school where my path is clear for me and his is a rough road. If his is a rough road, mine’s a rough road.”

But what schools are talking about George the most, according to Evans?

“The most? I’d say it’s like five schools that’s really on the same pace right now,” Evans said. “Oklahoma, LSU, I talk to some of the Alabama coaches, Auburn is starting to pick it up, and Ole Miss.”

Though George said Texas communicates with him often, Evans didn’t seem as aware of that based on his answer.

“Texas sends a little flyer or whatever, do what they can.” Evans said. “I don’t know if they’re communicating with Damieon. They’re communicating with me, but as soon as we get on the phone, my first question is, ‘Has Damieon been talked to yet?’ I don’t like when people just, if you know if we’re coming together, I just don’t like us being apart.”

Evans has a top 15, but has six he knows will be there for him in the end.

“I’m strongly considering at least six. We know the path we’re going down, we just need to pick the school.”

“Tennessee,” Evans said. “That [visit] was a big game changer. Tennessee, honestly, I thought Tennessee was grass country. I went up there, that’s a whole city. And their facility, that’s the best facility I’ve ever seen. Besides like Alabama’s. People say [Texas] has a lot of money, but you literally have to go to Tennessee, drive around Tennessee. It felt like home on the visit.

“Texas, Texas will be there.

“LSU will be there.

“Georgia will be up there.

“Alabama? I don’t know yet. I don’t talk to them a lot.

What about Oklahoma or Texas A&M? “Maybe Oklahoma,” Evans said, noting he likes OU’s offensive line recruiting better than that of the Aggies.

Evans and George believe they can accomplish their educational goals anywhere.

“I want to be a surgeon, and he wants to coach, but he hasn’t really decided yet,” Evans said. “It’s where we find a home, where we find it comfortable.”

But distance is going to matter.

“Yes,” Evans said, when asked if distance from his Houston home matters. “I mean, come on, I’m not getting my grandma on three flights.”

Texas quarterback commit Hudson Card is recruiting Evans hard, and has been emphasizing the distance aspect.

“He says you can go to the league from anywhere. You put up your numbers, put up your stats, let’s go, do it in your backyard, you don’t have to leave the state to do it.”

But it’s not a state pride thing.

“I’m trying to take care of my family. I’m not worried about what anyone’s opinion is. I’m going to take care of my family and do right by them.”

What’s next?

Evans and George were supposed to visit Clemson, but had to postpone that trip. They would like to make it to the Tigers’ spring game on April 6.

The read

Among local recruiting experts, Texas is seen as the likely destination for Evans. And based on his desire to play with George, perhaps LSU should be considered a strong contender as well. Both schools fit with with Evans’ desire to play close to home.

But it is too early to discount any schools within driving distance or a short flight.

Wherever Evans goes, he’ll have made an informed decision thanks to the research he is doing.