LOS ANGELES — The Under Armour All-America camp tour rolled into SoCal on the first Sunday in March, bringing with it around 100 prospects who held Power 5 offers by late February.

Two players earned invites to the All-America Game.

The Under Armour All-America Game has been around for more than a decade, bringing some of the best players in the nation together for a week in Orlando in the winter, culminating in a game televised on ESPN. Players earn invites to the game via camps.

One from this camp was Chad Johnson, the son of the NFL namesake receiver. Johnson has transferred from Venice to Cathedral High. The four-star receiver checks in at 6’2, 180, and did a good job on the day of getting open and making tough catches. He is solid in a commitment to Arizona State, but does see more big things coming in his recruitment.

Johnson expects to have “30-plus offers” by the spring.

“I am solid in my commitment, but a lot of schools are showing me love,” he said, including his dad’s alma mater, Oregon State.

“Purdue, Ohio State, and a bunch of schools are on me,” he added.

But there are two schools from which he’d still strongly like an offer: Texas and Ohio State.

“If I get those, recruiting will get hectic,” he said.

Visits are on deck to Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, and Ohio State.

The other new invite is also a receiver in LV Bunkley-Shelton, who plays for Junipero Serra and has 21 offers. He is one of the smoothest route runners in the nation. As for top schools, Bunkley-Shelton said that he has a “top 21, because all of my schools are even.”

He plans to visit Ohio State and Oklahoma at some point.

Meet some four four- and five-stars who justified their ratings.

Kourt Williams, a defensive back/linebacker from St. John Bosco, was quite good in coverage. He has seen his rating improve a lot in recent weeks, and it should continue to rise.

“Most colleges see me growing into a linebacker, but I can cover receivers, so they see me as a versatile player,” Williams said. “But I just want to go where I can play early.”

He has double-digit offers, and several schools are recruiting him hard.

“Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Oregon are showing me the most love,” he said.

But if he had to pick two hats to be on his commitment ceremony table, he says they would be Ohio State and UCLA.

Williams said UCLA has “really picked up their recruitment of me.”

Johnny Wilson, a star receiver from Calabassas, was also strong. He is massive at 6’6, 220, with good wheels for his size. Physically, he’s just too much for many opposing defensive backs to handle. Wilson has offers from most of the sport’s elite programs.

Cornerback Darion Green-Warren is a top player for Santa Ana Mater Dei and committed to Oklahoma.

“I’m solid to Oklahoma right now, but I am trying to go see everything, and see what every program has to offer,” Green-Warren said. “But I love Oklahoma, and I am solid, it’s just making sure I am making the right decision.”

One offer that would be big?

“Clemson would be a huge offer, coming off a national championship. They’ve put a lot of DBs into the league, too.”

Defensive back prospect Jacobe Covington, from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, has the build to be a very good DB at the next level. He might grow into a safety, but I was impressed with his coverage. Oklahoma and several Pac-12 schools have offered.

And meet five players who looked better than their early rankings and offers might suggest.

Joey Hobert , a receiver from San Juan Hills Capistrano, was excellent on the day. He is unrated as of this writing, but does hold offers from BYU and San Jose State. He consistently got open. His father, Billy Joe Hobert, won a national championship with Washington in 1991.

, a receiver from San Juan Hills Capistrano, was excellent on the day. He is unrated as of this writing, but does hold offers from BYU and San Jose State. He consistently got open. His father, Billy Joe Hobert, won a national championship with Washington in 1991. Offensive lineman Drake Metcalf was one of the best linemen in attendance. Metcalf took some reps outside, but his body type likely profiles as a center going forward. He is yet another elite prospect from St. John Bosco.

was one of the best linemen in attendance. Metcalf took some reps outside, but his body type likely profiles as a center going forward. He is yet another elite prospect from St. John Bosco. Linebacker Caleb McCullough has no star rating as of this writing, but the Oxnard Pacifica star was plenty productive on Sunday, just as he has been in high school. He also has an ideal linebacker build at 6’2, 215. Arizona and Nebraska have offered.

has no star rating as of this writing, but the Oxnard Pacifica star was plenty productive on Sunday, just as he has been in high school. He also has an ideal linebacker build at 6’2, 215. Arizona and Nebraska have offered. Kobe Pepe , a 6’1, 270-pound edge player from St. John Bosco, took home the event’s “big man challenge” honor.

, a 6’1, 270-pound edge player from St. John Bosco, took home the event’s “big man challenge” honor. I was intrigued by T.J. Griffin, a very competitive defensive back who could end up being a nickel safety in college. Griffin repeatedly took reps against the camps’ best and held his own. I could not find a recruit profile for him and am not sure if he has any offers.

And meet some young guns whom serious recruitniks might want to know.

These are all class of 2021 prospects.

Beaux Collins, an elite receiver from St. John Bosco, had an excellent day. He ran by defenders and jumped over them. In the process, he earned an invite to the Future 50, an elite event held every January by Under Armour for the top juniors in the nation.

Collins said Ohio State has been “showing the most love,” with head coach Ryan Day and receivers coach Brian Hartline building a relationship with him. OSU has offered a scholarship.

Michigan has yet to offer, but Collins thinks the Wolverines might be next to do so among schools on his radar. He plans to visit Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Penn State during his spring break, he said.

Local school UCLA is also hard after Collins. He visited in February and talked to the Bruins’ receivers coach, Jimmie Dougherty.

“They take their time, but they’re focusing on guys they feel they will actually get,” Collins said. “It’s more attention.”

Linebacker Raesjon Davis , of Mater Dei, also earned an invite to the Future 50.

, of Mater Dei, also earned an invite to the Future 50. Tiaoalii Savea , an offensive tackle from Las Vegas Desert Pines, is a name to know. He looks to be probably 6’5, 250 at this point, but has advanced body control and balance for his age. Florida, Oregon, and Tennessee have offered.

, an offensive tackle from Las Vegas Desert Pines, is a name to know. He looks to be probably 6’5, 250 at this point, but has advanced body control and balance for his age. Florida, Oregon, and Tennessee have offered. Mavin Anderson, a receiver from Mission Viejo, has real upside. He was too fast for opposing defensive backs on several occasions Sunday.