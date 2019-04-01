ATLANTA — Chris Morris likes to joke around. But the four-star offensive lineman from Memphis (Tennessee) Freedom Prep Academy is no joke on the field. He was the best offensive lineman at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta on Sunday. Morris said he got dinged a bit when a boar he was hunting got him on the knee, but he’s healthy now.

Morris is 6’4 and 290 pounds. He has excellent balance and body control, rarely lunging. He cuts off defenders and can anchor. Morris is widely viewed as a top-150 player nationally.

Morris was recognized as one of the best campers, earning an invite to the Under Armour Big Man Challenge, which takes place later this summer. And he’s narrowing down his list of potential colleges to a top five in the coming weeks.

He gave SB Nation a preview. While Morris likes to have fun, his list of schools says he is all about business.

Who will be in the hunt for his commitment?

“Georgia, Clemson, and Auburn, for sure,” Morris said.

Why Georgia? “Kirby Smart, he comes clutch. I’ve never seen a coach as energetic as him.”

Why Auburn? “It’s the whole staff. Auburn opened my eyes. I watched them practice. We got cussed out because we brought our phones on the field. I was like, ‘We can’t bring our phones on the field’? and [head coach Gus Malzahn] was like, ‘Nah, no phones.’ They’re hardcore. I like that. I like that crazy hardcore [stuff.]”

Why Clemson? Despite not listing an offer from Clemson on his Rivals of 247Sports profile, Morris said that he speaks with “everybody” from the program.

Other schools that might make his final group, he said, include Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and “maybe” Arkansas.

Morris is fresh off a visit to FSU.

“It was interesting, in a good way,” he said. “They mean business. It’s not the show, not the colors. They just mean business.”

One school that Morris still wants to hear from is Miami.

I’d text them, but I don’t even know who to text. Miami needs to stop playing.”

He said so emphatically.

“MI-A-MI,” Morris said. “They could jump into my top five. I literally like Miami the school, not just the city, I have 40-something offers, but Miami just doesn’t want — they just never offer me. I’m like, ‘Come on.’ I hope you quote this. I’d text them, but I don’t even know who to text. Miami needs to stop playing.”

Morris says everyone is recruiting him at tackle, but he doesn’t really care where he plays on the line.

Morris is no longer waiting until December to make his commitment. It will be during his senior season. Morris wants to commit right after a game during an official visit.

He plans to enroll early and wants to major in criminal justice with the hope of starting his own bodyguard company.