The timeline of EA Sports' 'NCAA Football' video game series: Will it return?

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
The college football video game series is on hold amid the NCAA's ongoing battle over compensating players for the use of their likenesses. It can come back, as soon as the NCAA allows EA Sports to pay college athletes for their appearances.

43 Total Updates Since
May 8, 2013, 8:33pm EDT