The college football video game series is on hold amid the NCAA's ongoing battle over compensating players for the use of their likenesses. It can come back, as soon as the NCAA allows EA Sports to pay college athletes for their appearances.
May 8, 2013, 8:33pm EDT
July 14, 2018
NCAA Football’s hiatus robbed us of these fun Dynasty teams
The NCAA’s legal predicaments deprived us of some really, really fun dynasties.
July 13, 2018
The NCAA, not Ed O’Bannon, killed college sports video games
EA Sports stopped making NCAA Football because the NCAA is scared of athletes getting paid.
July 10, 2018
Guessing who would’ve made the last 5 NCAA Football covers
The series went on hiatus five years ago, so let’s take a guess at who would’ve repped it since.
July 9, 2018
How ‘NCAA Football’ lives on and what might happen next
It’s the five-year anniversary of the beloved game hitting stores for the last time.
April 23, 2018
CFB video games back? ‘Gridiron Champions’ announced for 2020
A little hope on the horizon for those who want their games back? We’ll see.
March 2, 2018
As a kid, Mayfield played ‘NCAA Football’ the same way you did
Imagine how fun this guy would’ve been in NCAA Football 18.
September 2, 2017
New PlayStation commercial sure has a lot of CFB stuff in it
Don’t assume a video game series is returning, but Sony sure does tease one here.
July 28, 2017
Replaying the greatest CFB games ever in ‘NCAA 05’ Classics mode
Let’s go back and try to beat all 20 of these College Classics.
July 11, 2017
If ‘NCAA 18’ were real, here’s how EA might rate each team
Rankings of all 130 teams, in the three categories the old games used.
June 12, 2017
New ‘Madden’ includes some college teams
EA’s back in business with at least a couple schools.
August 31, 2016
EA exec thinks 'NCAA Football' will return one day
One of the game’s creators thinks it’ll someday return.
August 24, 2016
Our greatest 'NCAA Football' game dynasty stories
It’s been years since the last release of college football’s flagship video game. Let this be a memorial.
April 11, 2016
'NCAA Football' settlement checks are rolling in
It's still far from a slam dunk for the game to come back, though.
February 19, 2016
Fallout 4 director: Bring back NCAA Football game
The lack of a college football video game has left "a hole in my life," says Fallout director Todd Howard.
January 19, 2016
Read Option: Herbstreit proposes 'NCAA' return
Good morning! This is the Read Option, your daily college football newsletter.
January 11, 2016
EA says video wasn't 'NCAA Football' tease
If this post wasn't about the game's eventual return, it sure got a lot of people thinking it might be.
September 30, 2015
Court: EA might make more NCAA games
This doesn't guarantee EA will choose to bring the game back, but shows a reason why it could. The ruling itself affirms one new source of player compensation but walks back another.
August 8, 2014
NCAA technically loses O'Bannon trial
The decision went against the NCAA in what could be a major step for college athletics reform. So what's next, and what exactly does this mean?
June 18, 2014
How EA Sports college football games could return
EA put the "NCAA Football" series in hold back in 2013, then settled its case with the O'Bannon plaintiffs.
June 9, 2014
New settlement nets $20M more for college players
The NCAA hopes the Keller settlement will take some critical documents out of the more important O'Bannon case.
June 4, 2014
NCAA slams lawyers for ... profiting off players
The organization issued a stern, out-of-touch reaction to the recent EA settlement.
June 4, 2014
EA wanted to pay college football players
The potential evidence in the O'Bannon case, which begins June 9, could be damaging to the NCAA.
May 31, 2014
$40M EA Sports settlement, but O'Bannon not over
EA Sports and the CLC are getting off the hook, but the NCAA still has a problem.
February 28, 2014
NCAA knew EA used real players
The judge at the center of the O'Bannon player likeness suit unsealed hundreds of pages of NCAA and EA documents this week. What did we find out?
November 20, 2013
NCAA sues EA, CLC to stop settlement
NCAA claims "irreperable harm" in EA's $40 million agreement with college players.