Army-Navy: A history of where the game has been played

The Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen have a rich history that dates back to 1890, the first meeting between the two respected service academies. Navy leads the all-time series with a 61–53–7 record following the 2020 edition.

For the most part, the game has been held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The one-time United States capital has often been the main neutral location for this Army-Navy game since 1899 because it's sandwiched in-between West Point (N.Y.) and Annapolis (Md.). In fact, of the 121 time the academies have played, 89 of those games were in Philly.

In 2020, attendance limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the relocation of the game from Philadelphia to West Point. This was the first time the game took place at Army’s home stadium since 1943. The Black Knights have won four of the last five games against the Midshipmen following a 15-0 victory in 2020.

Army-Navy game locations

1890 -- "The Plain," West Point, N.Y.

1891 -- Worden Field, Annapolis, Md.

1892 -- "The Plain" West Point, N.Y.

1893 — Worden Field, Annapolis, Md.

1899 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1900 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1901 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1902 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1903 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1904 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1905 — Osborne Field, Princeton, N.J.

1906 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1907 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1908 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1909 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1910 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1911 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1912 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1913 — Polo Grounds, N.Y.

1914 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1915 — Polo Grounds, N.Y.

1916 — Polo Grounds, N.Y.

1919 — Polo Grounds, N.Y.

1920 — Polo Grounds, N.Y.

1921 — Polo Grounds, N.Y.

1922 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1923 — Polo Grounds, N.Y.

1924 — Municipal Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

1925 — Polo Grounds, N.Y.

1926 — Solider Field, Chicago, Ill.

1927 — Polo Grounds, N.Y.

1930 — Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

1931 — Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

1932 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1933 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1934 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1935 — Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

1936 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1937 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1938 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1939 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1940 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1941 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1942 — Thompson Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

1943 — Michie Stadium, West Point, N.Y.

1944 — Municipal Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

1945 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1946 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1947 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1948 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1949 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1950 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1951 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1952 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1953 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1954 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1955 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1956 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1957 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1958 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1959 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1960 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1961 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1962 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1963 — Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1964 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1965 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1966 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1967 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1968 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1969 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1970 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1971 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1972 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1973 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1974 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1975 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1976 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1977 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1978 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1979 — John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1980 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1981 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1982 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1983 — Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1984 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1985 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1986 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1987 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1988 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1989 — Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

1990 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1991 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1992 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1993 — Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

1994 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1995 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1996 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1997 — Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

1998 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

1999 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

2000 — PSINet Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

2001 — Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa.

2002 — Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

2003 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2004 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2005 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2006 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2007 — M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

2008 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2009 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2010 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2011 — FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

2012 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2013 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2014 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2015 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2016 — M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

2017 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2018 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2019 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

2020 — Michie Stadium, West Point, N.Y.

2021 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

2022 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

*Note: Municipal Stadium was renamed John F. Kennedy Stadium.