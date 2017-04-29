Michigan led the 2017 NFL draft in picks thanks to both Jim Harbaugh and Brady Hoke

No college football team had a better NFL draft weekend than the Michigan Wolverines. After getting two players picked in last year’s event, Michigan had 11 players come off the board in this year’s. draft. That’s a new school record and the most for any school in 2017, ahead of Alabama’s 10.

Here’s the full index of new Michigan draftees:

Jabrill Peppers , safety, 25th overall to Browns

, safety, 25th overall to Browns Taco Charlton , defensive end, 28th overall to Cowboys

, defensive end, 28th overall to Cowboys Chris Wormley , defensive end, 74th overall to Ravens

, defensive end, 74th overall to Ravens Jourdan Lewis , cornerback, 92nd overall to Cowboys

, cornerback, 92nd overall to Cowboys Delano Hill , safety, 95th overall to Seahawks

, safety, 95th overall to Seahawks Amara Darboh , receiver, 106th overall to Seahawks

, receiver, 106th overall to Seahawks Ben Gedeon , linebacker, 120th overall to Vikings

, linebacker, 120th overall to Vikings Ryan Glasgow , defensive tackle, 138th overall to Bengals

, defensive tackle, 138th overall to Bengals Jehu Chesson , receiver, 139th overall to Chiefs

, receiver, 139th overall to Chiefs Jake Butt , tight end, 145th overall to Broncos

, tight end, 145th overall to Broncos Jeremy Clark , cornerback, 197th overall to Jets

This is a big, impressive showing for Michigan. What’s it show?

For one thing, it’s a nice feather in Brady Hoke’s cap. Virtually all of these recruits, including the former five-star Peppers, were the former Michigan coach’s. Hoke was fired two years ago after a disappointing run, and nobody thinks it wasn’t a good idea to do that and replace him with Harbaugh. If you want to dock Hoke for last year’s two-draftee output, feel free, but you should also credit him for this year.

It’s also a good player development show for Harbaugh and his staff. His program hasn’t won the Big Ten yet, or even its East division. But these players were part of mediocre to bad teams under Hoke and two good ones in a row under Harbaugh. It’s not like his staff didn’t have anything to do with this. Even Pete Carroll agrees.

Also, Michigan finally beat Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are 2-0 on the field against Harbaugh, and Urban Meyer has signed slightly higher-rated recruiting classes than UM’s two years in a row.

Last year, when Michigan was getting all of two guys drafted, Ohio State was notching the best college draft class in history with 12 total picks. This year’s Buckeyes count was just seven to Michigan’s 11. The Wolverines might as well put it on the board.